Are we building enterprise AI backwards? As organizations race to adopt bigger, more powerful AI models, Alex Attumalil, Global CISO at Under Armour, believes the real transformation may come from thinking smaller.

In this episode of The Watchtower, Alex joins Ash Hunt to explore why general-purpose LLMs aren't enough to transform complex business processes, how smaller, specialized AI models could reshape the enterprise, and why business leaders, rather than technology teams, should be driving AI adoption.

They also examine how AI is changing cybersecurity itself. From sophisticated phishing attacks that are forcing organizations to rethink decades of security training to AI-powered security operations that can deliver faster, more consistent decisions, Alex shares how security leaders must adapt to a rapidly changing threat landscape.

And as automation continues to evolve, what happens when AI can identify software vulnerabilities before they ever reach production?



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Alex Attumalil on LinkedIn

Under Armour

Ash Hunt on LinkedIn

The Watchtower



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Chapters

0:00 One giant brain, or lots of small ones?

1:18 Meet Alex Attumalil, Global CISO at Under Armour

2:19 The two-front war: defending AI, and defending against AI

4:47 The decade of phishing training that just became obsolete

7:32 Running security consistently across a global business

10:38 The only SecOps metric that matters: time to action

15:32 'Democratizing the response' — AI's hidden payoff

16:53 Why your tech team is the wrong owner for AI

22:44 The micro-LLM thesis: enterprise AI as microservices

24:53 Repatriation: bringing tuned AI back into the data center

25:30 Why LLMs keep giving you different answers

28:14 SLMs are quietly beating LLMs in the enterprise

30:52 Where the CISO role goes next

34:44 Could software ever have no vulnerabilities?

37:05 Every enterprise does two things. The rest is scaffolding.



Presented by Cyera. Produced by Mission.org.



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