Firewalls Don't Stop Dragons Podcast

It's been too long since I've dipped into the listener mailbag, so today I'm going to answer a small selection of your questions on the air! Topics include privacy-respecting baby monitors, the "IoT network" on some Orbi routers, why you can't really use a computer monitor as a "dumb" TV, and whether browser privacy plugins work on first party tracking.
We'll also cover some news stories: why you shouldn't upload medical images to AI chatbots; the Fancy Bear "nearest neighbor" attack; Google's new website link overlays; the curious case of cutting undersea internet cables; Microsoft's new Windows Resiliency Initiative; mobile pay apps coming under regulatory scrutiny; iPhone's new tool to strip metadata from shared photos; and Google now warning you about suspicious apps.
Article Links
[techcrunch.com] PSA: You shouldn’t upload your medical images to AI chatbots https://techcrunch.com/2024/11/19/psa-you-shouldnt-upload-your-medical-images-to-ai-chatbots/
[darkreading.com] Fancy Bear 'Nearest Neighbor' Attack Uses Nearby Wi-Fi Network https://www.darkreading.com/cyberattacks-data-breaches/fancy-bear-nearest-neighbor-attack-wi-fi
[9to5google.com] Google’s iOS app now injects links on third-party websites that go back to Search https://9to5google.com/2024/11/25/google-ios-app-link-annotations-search/
[newsweek.com] Chinese Vessel Allegedly Drags Anchor, Severs Undersea Cable Links https://www.newsweek.com/chinese-vessel-allegedly-drags-anchor-severs-undersea-cable-links-1992580
[dw.com] Hybrid warfare on the seabed? https://www.dw.com/en/baltic-sea-underwater-cable-damage-highlights-hybrid-warfare-on-critical-infrastructure/a-70853706
[theverge.com] Microsoft’s new Windows Resiliency Initiative aims to avoid another CrowdStrike incident https://www.theverge.com/2024/11/19/24299873/microsoft-windows-resiliency-initiative-crowdstrike-incident
[lifehacker.com] Venmo, Apple Pay, and Other Payment Apps Are About to Be More Regulated https://lifehacker.com/money/payment-apps-are-about-to-be-more-regulated
[lifehacker.com] Your iPhone Can Now Automatically Remove Location Data From Photos You Share Online https://lifehacker.com/tech/your-iphone-can-now-automatically-remove-location-data-from-photos-online
[lifehacker.com] The Google Play Store Will Soon Warn You Before You Download a Bad App https://lifehacker.com/tech/the-google-play-store-will-warn-you-bad-app
Further Info
ExifTool: https://exiftool.org/
Help me reach more people! https://fdsd.me/awareness2
Send me your questions! https://fdsd.me/qna
Check out my book, Firewalls Don’t Stop Dragons: https://fdsd.me/book
Subscribe to the newsletter: https://fdsd.me/newsletter
Become a patron! https://www.patreon.com/FirewallsDontStopDragons
Get your Firewalls Don’t Stop Dragons Merch! https://fdsd.me/merch
Give the gift of privacy and security: https://fdsd.me/coupons
Table of Contents
Use these timestamps to jump to a particular section of the show.
0:00:51: Holiday PSA
0:02:12: News preview
0:03:59: PSA: You shouldn’t upload your medical images to AI chatbots
0:07:22: Fancy Bear 'Nearest Neighbor' Attack Uses Nearby Wi-Fi Network
0:12:59: Google’s iOS app now injects links on third-party websites that go back to Search
0:15:10: Chinese Vessel Allegedly Drags Anchor, Severs Undersea Cable Links
0:18:17: Hybrid warfare on the seabed?
0:27:19: Microsoft’s new Windows Resiliency Initiative aims to avoid another CrowdStrike incident
0:33:11: Venmo, Apple Pay, and Other Payment Apps Are About to Be More Regulated
0:36:30: Your iPhone Can Now Automatically Remove Location Data From Photos You Share Online
0:42:23: The Google Play Store Will Soon Warn You Before You Download a Bad App
0:46:20: Finding a private, secure baby monitor
0:50:44: IoT Network on Netgear Orbi routers?
0:52:50: Using a computer monitor as a dumb TV?
--------
1:03:36
Privacy is Power
Privacy has been defined in many ways. The right to tell your story your own way. The right to have control over your personal information. The right to be left alone. There's a reason we have T-shirts that say "dance like no one is watching". We sensor ourselves when we're being watched. But if knowledge is power, then asymmetries in knowledge must lead to asymmetries in power. Privacy is a human right but it's also a collective good - something we need to respect and support, even if we do not personally feel the need to exercise it. Today I'll explore why privacy is essential, how it is being threatened, and what we can do to reclaim it with Carissa Véliz, a professor of philosophy and author of the wonderful and important book, Privacy is Power.
Interview Notes
Carissa’s website: https://www.carissaveliz.com/
Privacy is Power: https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/673341/privacy-is-power-by-carissa-veliz/
My review of her book: https://firewallsdontstopdragons.com/privacy-is-power-review/
The Ethics of Privacy and Surveillance: https://www.oxford-aiethics.ox.ac.uk/blog/new-book-ethics-privacy-and-surveillance
TEDx: The Case for Ending Data Economy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=luCXlPYrTP4
Google’s Don’t Be Evil motto history: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Don't_be_evil
Give Thanks & Donate! https://firewallsdontstopdragons.com/give-thanks-donate/
Further Info
Help me reach more people! https://fdsd.me/awareness2
Send me your questions! https://fdsd.me/qna
Check out my book, Firewalls Don’t Stop Dragons: https://fdsd.me/book
Subscribe to the newsletter: https://fdsd.me/newsletter
Become a patron! https://www.patreon.com/FirewallsDontStopDragons
Get your Firewalls Don’t Stop Dragons Merch! https://fdsd.me/merch
Give the gift of privacy and security: https://fdsd.me/coupons
Support our mission! https://fdsd.me/support
Generate secure passphrases! https://d20key.com/#/
Table of Contents
Use these timestamps to jump to a particular section of the show.
0:00:31: Give Thanks & Donate!
0:01:27: Follow me on Bluesky
0:02:06: Interview setup
0:04:17: What inspired you to write this book?
0:07:04: What impacts has your book had? Did any response surprise you?
0:10:01: When researching the book, what surveillance methods most surprised you?
0:13:31: How and when did all this surveillance start?
0:15:40: Are behavior ads really more effective than contextual ads?
0:19:04: Is it possible to have privacy and still target ads?
0:22:08: What's your take on Google's Privacy Sandbox concept?
0:23:57: Why is the 'notice and consent' model such a failure?
0:28:14: What's your take on the notion of data sovereignty?
0:30:09: Why is privacy a collective good that we all need to protect?
0:32:12: How does asymmetry in knowledge lead to asymmetry in power?
0:34:06: Are we at risk of normalizing surveillance for future generations?
0:37:09: What will it take to trigger a surveillance backlash?
0:40:21: What can we learn from history about overzealous data collection?
0:43:35: How will AI technology impact our privacy?
0:49:30: Can we reap the benefits of our data without giving up privacy?
0:52:45: How do we manifest a society that values and respects privacy?
0:56:15: Interview wrap-up
0:58:36: Still celebrating 400th episode!
0:59:02: Looking ahead
--------
1:01:33
Best & Worst Gifts for 2024
Holiday shopping season is here! And today I'll give you the highlights of my annual Best & Worst Gift Guide for 2024, with regard to privacy and security. The worst offenders may not surprise you, though some have actually gotten worse since just last year. And I have a few new suggestions for people on your nice list!
In the news this week: another popular browser extension has gone rogue; Mozilla laid off 30% of their staff; FBI warns that bad guys are filing fraudulent emergency data requests to steal your private info; Apple quietly introduces a brilliant security feature that is frustrating cops; Microsoft will stop providing security updates for Windows 10 next October; a free decryptor was released for ShrinkLocker ransomware; Signal offers new call link feature; an air fryer app is sending your data to China; and Apple announces feature to share AirTag location with others including airlines to help find lost luggage.
Article Links
[cyberinsider.com] Popular Chrome Extension to Hide YouTube Shorts Turned Malicious https://cyberinsider.com/popular-chrome-extension-to-hide-youtube-shorts-turned-malicious/
[Tech Crunch] Mozilla Foundation lays off 30% staff, drops advocacy division https://techcrunch.com/2024/11/05/mozilla-foundation-lays-off-30-staff-drops-advocacy-division/
[Tech Crunch] FBI says hackers are sending fraudulent police data requests to tech giants to steal people’s private information https://techcrunch.com/2024/11/08/fbi-says-hackers-are-sending-fraudulent-police-data-requests-to-tech-giants-to-steal-peoples-private-information/
[404media.co] Apple Quietly Introduced iPhone Reboot Code Which is Locking Out Cops https://www.404media.co/apple-quietly-introduced-iphone-reboot-code-which-is-locking-out-cops/
[blog.0patch.com] Long Live Windows 10... With 0patch https://blog.0patch.com/2024/06/long-live-windows-10-with-0patch.html
[The Hacker News] Free Decryptor Released for BitLocker-Based ShrinkLocker Ransomware Victims https://thehackernews.com/2024/11/free-decryptor-released-for-bitlocker.html
[signal.org] Improving Private Signal Calls: Call Links & More https://signal.org/blog/call-links/
[malwarebytes.com] Air fryers are the latest surveillance threat you didn’t consider https://www.malwarebytes.com/blog/news/2024/11/air-fryers-are-the-latest-surveillance-threat-you-didnt-consider
[macrumors.com] Apple Announces iOS 18.2's New AirTag Location Sharing Feature Coming to These 15+ Airlines https://www.macrumors.com/2024/11/11/apple-announces-airtag-location-sharing/
Best & Worst Gift Guide 2024! https://firewallsdontstopdragons.com/best-worst-gifts-2024/
Further Info
Help me reach more people! https://fdsd.me/awareness2
Send me your questions! https://fdsd.me/qna
Check out my book, Firewalls Don’t Stop Dragons: https://fdsd.me/book
Subscribe to the newsletter: https://fdsd.me/newsletter
Become a patron! https://www.patreon.com/FirewallsDontStopDragons
Get your Firewalls Don’t Stop Dragons Merch! https://fdsd.me/merch
Give the gift of privacy and security: https://fdsd.me/coupons
Support our mission! https://fdsd.me/support
Generate secure passphrases! https://d20key.com/#/
Table of Contents
Use these timestamps to jump to a particular section of the show.
0:00:50: Update Android phones
0:01:23: News preview
0:03:23: Popular Chrome Extension to Hide YouTube Shorts Turned Malicious
0:10:30: Mozilla Foundation lays off 30% staff, drops advocacy division
0:14:06: FBI says hackers are sending fraudulent police data requests to steal people’s private info
0:19:59: Apple Quietly Introduced iPhone Reboot Code Which is Locking Out Cops
0:29:46: Long Live Windows 10... With 0patch
0:39:54: Free Decryptor Released for BitLocker-Based ShrinkLocker Ransomware Victims
0:42:45: Improving Private Signal Calls: Call Links & More
0:45:23: Air fryers are the latest surveillance threat you didn’t consider...
--------
1:11:11
Cutting the Software Tether
Device manufacturers are breathing new life into old mundane products by connecting them to the internet, giving us the ability to monitor and control them from anywhere. However, this connection to the cloud works both ways. Not only do device makers now have unprecedented access to our usage and personal information, but they can hobble or limit our use of these devices at their whim. Today I'll speak with IoT expert Stacey Higginbotham who is working with Consumer Reports and other consumer rights groups to bring more transparency to the smart device industry, and hopefully allow us to regain control over the devices we purchase.
Interview Notes
Stacey Higginbotham: https://www.linkedin.com/in/staceyhigginbotham/
Consumer Reports’ FTC filing on software tethering: https://advocacy.consumerreports.org/press_release/ftc-software-tethering/
Who Ya Gonna Call? https://innovation.consumerreports.org/who-ya-gonna-call/
Spotify Cancels Car Thing: https://innovation.consumerreports.org/how-to-kill-a-smart-device-spotify-car-thing-post-mortem/
When Will Your Smart Appliance Turn Dumb? https://innovation.consumerreports.org/when-will-your-smart-appliance-turn-dumb/
CR’s Permission Slip: https://www.permissionslipcr.com/
CR’s Security Planner: https://securityplanner.consumerreports.org/
My interview with Cory Doctorow on adversarial interoperability: https://podcast.firewallsdontstopdragons.com/2020/02/17/adversarial-interoperability-part-1/
Further Info
Help me reach more people! https://fdsd.me/awareness2
Send me your questions! https://fdsd.me/qna
Check out my book, Firewalls Don’t Stop Dragons: https://fdsd.me/book
Subscribe to the newsletter: https://fdsd.me/newsletter
Become a patron! https://www.patreon.com/FirewallsDontStopDragons
Get your Firewalls Don’t Stop Dragons Merch! https://fdsd.me/merch
Give the gift of privacy and security: https://fdsd.me/coupons
Support our mission! https://fdsd.me/support
Generate secure passphrases! https://d20key.com/#/
Table of Contents
Use these timestamps to jump to a particular section of the show.
0:00:54: Chevron deference
0:01:48: US election impacts
0:03:15: Interview setup
0:03:55: What does it mean for devices to be 'software tethered'?
0:09:23: How might software tethering affect resale of smart devices?
0:13:52: What are the impacts on security and privacy?
0:15:20: How did we agree to these limitations?
0:17:13: 1. Require disclosure of guaranteed minimum support time
0:23:55: 2. Eensure core functionality will work offline or after support ends
0:27:50: What devices might fail to work when offline?
0:30:19: 3. Encourage tools that enable reuse if support ends
0:34:24: 4. Protect adversarial interoperability
0:39:05: What happened to Amazon Dash buttons?
0:40:03: 5. Educate manufacturers on ways to build longevity into designs
0:46:28: Is it easier to get FTC rulings than new regulations?
0:51:29: Does the DMCA still apply to abandoned products?
0:53:13: Should we force companies to escrow software for release if they fail?
0:56:06: What should we be doing as consumers to further this cause?
0:57:39: What's next for your FTC filing?
0:59:55: Interview wrap-up
1:01:28: Patron bonus preview
1:02:19: Looking ahead
--------
1:03:17
Curbing Location Tracking
Our location is being tracked mercilessly today, in several ways. In the digital age, location data is among the most sensitive information we share, providing a record of our daily lives that can reveal where we live, who we associate with, and our personal routines. For app developers, marketers, and even law enforcement, this data is a goldmine for the ‘app economy’. Today I’ll talk about the most common sources of location data and give you some tips for limiting the tracking.
In other news: the FTC files rule that requires canceling be just as easy as subscribing; CFPB takes action against worker surveillance; macOS Sequoia's tightened app security may be annoying to some; it's now legal to hack McFlurry machines to fix them; the EU makes vendors liable for software bugs; city sues Flock saying license plate readers are Unconstitutional; tracking world leaders with a fitness app; smartphone location tracking is out of control.
Article Links
[theverge.com] The FTC is finally making it easier to cancel your gym membership https://www.theverge.com/2024/10/16/24271649/ftc-click-to-cancel-subscriptions-final-rule
[consumerfinance.gov] CFPB Takes Action to Curb Unchecked Worker Surveillance https://www.consumerfinance.gov/about-us/newsroom/cfpb-takes-action-to-curb-unchecked-worker-surveillance/
[appleinsider.com] What's changed in runtime protection for macOS Sequoia https://appleinsider.com/inside/macos-sequoia/tips/whats-changed-in-runtime-protection-for-macos-sequoia
[404media.co] It Is Now Legal to Hack McFlurry Machines (and Medical Devices) to Fix Them https://www.404media.co/it-is-now-legal-to-hack-mcflurry-machines-and-medical-devices-to-fix-them/
[Risky Business] The EU will make vendors liable for bugs https://news.risky.biz/risky-biz-news-the-eu-will-make-vendors-liable-for-bugs/
[404media.co] Lawsuit Argues Warrantless Use of Flock Surveillance Cameras Is Unconstitutional https://www.404media.co/lawsuit-argues-warrantless-use-of-flock-surveillance-cameras-is-unconstitutional/
[schneier.com] Tracking World Leaders Using Strava https://www.schneier.com/blog/archives/2024/10/tracking-world-leaders-using-strava.html
[arstechnica.com] Location tracking of phones is out of control. Here’s how to fight back. https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2024/10/phone-tracking-tool-lets-government-agencies-follow-your-every-move/
Tip of the Week: https://firewallsdontstopdragons.com/how-to-curb-location-tracking/
Further Info
Help me reach more people! https://fdsd.me/awareness2
Send me your questions! https://fdsd.me/qna
Check out my book, Firewalls Don’t Stop Dragons: https://fdsd.me/book
Subscribe to the newsletter: https://fdsd.me/newsletter
Become a patron! https://www.patreon.com/FirewallsDontStopDragons
Get your Firewalls Don’t Stop Dragons Merch! https://fdsd.me/merch
Give the gift of privacy and security: https://fdsd.me/coupons
Support our mission! https://fdsd.me/support
Generate secure passphrases! https://d20key.com/#/
Table of Contents
Use these timestamps to jump to a particular section of the show.
0:03:06: News preview
0:04:41: FTC is finally making it easier to cancel your gym membership
0:07:19: CFPB Takes Action to Curb Unchecked Worker Surveillance
0:14:23: What's changed in runtime protection for macOS Sequoia
0:21:57: It Is Now Legal to Hack McFlurry Machines (and Medical Devices) to Fix Them
0:28:15: The EU will make vendors liable for bugs
0:33:00: Lawsuit Argues Warrantless Use of Flock Surveillance Cameras Is Unconstitutional
0:41:09: Tracking World Leaders Using Strava
0:42:38: Location tracking of phones is out of control. Here’s how to fight back.
0:49:56: Tip of the Week: Curbing Location Tracking
1:00:57: Looking ahead