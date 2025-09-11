Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsArtsThe Pen Addict
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Pen Addict
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Pen Addict

Relay
ArtsLeisure
The Pen Addict
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 675
  • 682: The Second Page Is a Bag of Coffee
    Brad talks filling notebooks today, but not before he and Myke issue a follow-up mea culpa, and praise Sailor for what they have been cooking on.
    --------  
    1:01:43
  • 681: A Great, Great Pen… Well, I Don’t Have It Yet
    Well hello, Thursday! Brad and Myke kick off their new recording schedule with a banger of an episode. Who doesn’t love Tariff Talk™! Brad gets his first experience with paying more for stationary, but still can’t wait for the awesome new pen he acquired
    --------  
    1:00:15
  • 680: Very Specific May or May Nots
    Brad wants to talk about what he is currently using. Can he finish before the episode ends? Tune in to find out!
    --------  
    54:13
  • 679: Brad's Big Day Out
    Brad is back from the Atlas Stationers Sidewalk Sale, and shares his experience there, and around the city of Chicago. Also, what are you doing LAMY? #HireMe
    --------  
    59:34
  • 678: Where Forth How You Been?
    Brad is hitting the road post-show to the Atlas Stationers Sidewalk Sale, but not before catching up on a few new products, and writing a letter to his old friend Constantine.
    --------  
    1:02:57

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About The Pen Addict

The Pen Addict is a weekly fix for all things stationery. Pens, pencils, paper, ink – you name it, and Brad Dowdy and Myke Hurley are into it. Join as they geek out over the analog tools they love so dearly. Hosted by Brad Dowdy and Myke Hurley.
Podcast website
ArtsLeisureHobbies

Listen to The Pen Addict, Fresh Air and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Pen Addict: Podcasts in Family

  • Podcast Upgrade
    Upgrade
    Technology
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.7 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 9/14/2025 - 10:54:55 AM