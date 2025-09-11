Brad talks filling notebooks today, but not before he and Myke issue a follow-up mea culpa, and praise Sailor for what they have been cooking on.
--------
1:01:43
--------
1:01:43
681: A Great, Great Pen… Well, I Don’t Have It Yet
Well hello, Thursday! Brad and Myke kick off their new recording schedule with a banger of an episode. Who doesn’t love Tariff Talk™! Brad gets his first experience with paying more for stationary, but still can’t wait for the awesome new pen he acquired
--------
1:00:15
--------
1:00:15
680: Very Specific May or May Nots
Brad wants to talk about what he is currently using. Can he finish before the episode ends? Tune in to find out!
--------
54:13
--------
54:13
679: Brad's Big Day Out
Brad is back from the Atlas Stationers Sidewalk Sale, and shares his experience there, and around the city of Chicago. Also, what are you doing LAMY? #HireMe
--------
59:34
--------
59:34
678: Where Forth How You Been?
Brad is hitting the road post-show to the Atlas Stationers Sidewalk Sale, but not before catching up on a few new products, and writing a letter to his old friend Constantine.
The Pen Addict is a weekly fix for all things stationery. Pens, pencils, paper, ink – you name it, and Brad Dowdy and Myke Hurley are into it. Join as they geek out over the analog tools they love so dearly. Hosted by Brad Dowdy and Myke Hurley.