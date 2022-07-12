Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Pushkin Industries
Educator and bestselling author Dr. Emily Nagoski answers questions about sex with the latest science. The eight-part series is a modern guide to sexual wellbeing, backed by groundbreaking research about desire, anatomy, orgasm and much more.
Educator and bestselling author Dr. Emily Nagoski answers questions about sex with the latest science. The eight-part series is a modern guide to sexual wellbei... More

  • The Science of Great Sex in Long-Term Relationships
    A listener in his eighties wants to know if there’s an expiration date on his sex life, and how to reconnect in the bedroom with his wife. Luckily, Emily is writing a new book about sex in long-term relationships. She delves deep into what the research reveals about couples who sustain a strong sexual connection over many years. Plus, she shares practical, science-backed sex advice on aging and navigating your changing body.   If you have a question for Emily, call the Come As You Are hotline at (646) 397-8557‬ or send a voice memo to [email protected] Tell us your pronouns and pseudonym (pick a name, any name!) Your question might be answered on the show. Books mentioned by Emily:  “Magnificent Sex” by Dr. Peggy Kleinplatz  “Black Girls Guide to Surviving Menopause” by Omisade Burney-Scott “What Fresh Hell Is This?” by Heather Corinna “Why Good Sex Matters” by Nan Wise ”Couples Sexuality After 60” by Barry and Emily MSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    12/28/2022
    36:48
  • Consent and "Enthusiastic Maybe"
    This week, Emily answers a question from her producer, Mo, about consent. Mo and her girlfriend are considering a new sexual experience but they’re not both an “enthusiastic yes” on the idea. Mo’s girlfriend joins the conversation, and they delve into the idea of “enthusiastic maybe” in consent and how to handle all the comfortable, joyful, and consensual “maybes” that can come up in sex. A heads up before listening: in this conversation, we touch on difficult topics such as coercion and manipulation in sex. If this episode brings up some feelings for you, check out our resources below. If you have a question for Emily, call the Come As You Are hotline at (646) 397-8557‬ or send a voice memo to [email protected] Tell us your pronouns and pseudonym (pick a name, any name!) Your question might be answered on the show.    ADDITIONAL RESOURCES MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE:  “ACE: What Asexuality Reveals About Desire Society” by Angela Chen  Emily learned the language of “willing consent” from Suzanne Iasenza For more on “human givers” and “human winners” read “Burnout”  Emily’s Tiktok  Emily’s definition of consent: “Everyone is glad to be there and free to leave with no unwanted consequences. Plus, there is no unwanted pain.”   CONSENT AND SURVIVOR RESOURCES:  RAINN on consent and information for sexual assault survivors  National Sexual Violence Resource Center Me Too Movement Resource Library   See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    12/21/2022
    49:49
  • Sex Ed from Pop Culture
    We switch things up this week as Mo challenges Emily to watch and rate a sex scene from the popular TV show “Ted Lasso." Emily rarely watches sex scenes since they often create the myths she works so hard to dispel, but she agrees to endure this torture for the good of our sex education. The scene prompts a deep conversation about vulnerability in sex, the absolute prison of masculinity, and what the dual control model can teach us about our porn habits. If you have a question for Emily, call the Come As You Are hotline at (646) 397-8557‬ or send a voice memo to [email protected] Tell us your pronouns and pseudonym (pick a name, any name!) Your question might be answered on the show.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    12/14/2022
    28:35
  • How to Improve Your Orgasms
    Emily answers calls from listeners who are struggling with their orgasms, and debunks several myths about where orgasm happens in the body. She also explains how we can train our brains to change our experience of orgasm with some practice… and a little dismantling of the patriarchy. If you have a question for Emily, call the Come As You Are hotline at (646) 397-8557‬ or send a voice memo to [email protected] Tell us your pronouns and pseudonym (pick a name, any name!) Your question might be answered on the show.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    12/7/2022
    37:42
  • How Desire Actually Works
    For some people, sexual desire shows up totally spontaneously and out of the blue. But that’s not the case for this week’s listener, who wants to have sex with their girlfriend, but isn't feeling the same excitement as they did at beginning of the relationship. Emily introduces the science of responsive desire, which is not only totally normal and healthy, but also a more common way of experiencing desire. You can take Petra Zebroff's Questionnaire for Turn-on Initiation Preferences here.  If you have a question for Emily, call the Come As You Are hotline at (646) 397-8557‬ or send a voice memo to [email protected] Tell us your pronouns and pseudonym (pick a name, any name!) Your question might be answered on the show. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    11/30/2022
    38:53

Educator and bestselling author Dr. Emily Nagoski answers questions about sex with the latest science. The eight-part series is a modern guide to sexual wellbeing, backed by groundbreaking research about desire, anatomy, orgasm and much more. In conversation with her producer, Mo, Dr. Nagoski debunks cultural myths and flips the script on everything you thought you knew about sex and sexuality. Come As You Are will help you unlock your most pleasurable life, in the bedroom and beyond.

New episodes drop on Wednesdays.

Lead production by Monique LaBorde.

Come As You Are is produced by Pushkin Industries and Madison Wells.

Show art by Sofie Birkin.

To hear episodes a week early and ads free, subscribe to Pushkin+ in Apple Podcasts or at pushkin.fm/plus.

