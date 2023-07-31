Welcome to a collection of some of NPR's best podcast episodes and features from across the Black experience. Some might make you laugh. Some might make you fee...
Real self-care takes real systemic change
You can't meditate yourself out of a 40-hour work week with no childcare and no paid sick days," says Dr. Pooja Lakshmin. But when you're overworked and overwhelmed, what actually can you do? On this episode, host B.A. Parker asks: What are your options when a bubble bath won't cut it?Listen to more Code Switch at these links: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, NPR.org, or anywhere you get your podcasts.
7/31/2023
36:38
The New Black Film Canon is your starting point for great Black filmmaking
NPR has teamed up with Slate to expand the Black Film Canon, a collection of the best films directed by Black filmmakers. The intent is to challenge both gatekeepers and makers of best-of lists to consider the breadth of artistry Black creators have demonstrated onscreen – despite the odds being historically stacked against them. In this episode, we're picking a few of our favorite additions, and you can check out the full list of 75 movies here.Listen to more Pop Culture Happy Hour at these links: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, NPR.org, or anywhere you get your podcasts.
7/31/2023
28:13
Eric André on pulling a prank in late stage capitalism
The prince of pranks, Eric André, changed the comedy landscape with his long-running series on Adult Swim, The Eric André Show. After a 3-year hiatus, the show is back. Brittany Luse sits down with André to talk about the new season, his pranks on Amber Rose and Jaleel White, and why his humor seems to always flip the script of figures of authority and create heroes out of average Joes.Listen to more It's Been A Minute at these links: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, NPR.org, or anywhere you get your podcasts.
7/31/2023
22:54
It ain't trickin' if you got it: Trina, Trick Daddy and Latto
How did the "bad bitch" replace the "ride-or-die chick" in hip-hop? In this episode, we talk to the original baddest herself, Trina, about how her career flipped the script on dusty old stereotypes of Black women in rap, and left men down bad. We also sit down with Trick Daddy, the man that put her on, to hear how he feels to see her shining, and check in with Latto, a rapper carrying the torch that Trina set aflame 25 years ago.Listen to more Louder Than A Riot at these links: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, NPR.org, or anywhere you get your podcasts.
7/31/2023
57:23
For Black Men, Barriers To Mental Health Care Can Be Complex
The start of a new year can push us to think about how we take care of ourselves – our bodies or our minds. And for some people that can mean seeking help for mental health issues like depression and anxiety. In some ways, being open about pursuing treatment for mental health concerns is becoming more commonplace. But for men who are socialized not to express vulnerability and keep emotions in check, seeking therapy may feel taboo. Black men must also contend with the long history of neglect and abuse that has influenced how generations of African Americans feel about health services, a lack of Black mental health professionals, and the understanding that shielding emotions is a way to face the pressures and dangers of racism. Host Michel Martins talks with writer Damon Young, author of What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Blacker: A Memoir in Essays, and psychologist Earl Turner of Pepperdine University, on making therapy more accessible for Black men.Listen to more Consider This at these links: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, NPR.org, or anywhere you get your podcasts.
Welcome to a collection of some of NPR's best podcast episodes and features from across the Black experience. Some might make you laugh. Some might make you feel inspired. Others might make you uncomfortable. And some might make you feel all of that in the same five-minute span. This is NPR, noir.And be sure to follow all of these shows for more great content, wherever you get your podcasts.