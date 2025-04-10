Beyond Despair: Jahson and Rana

In this episode of Beyond Aid, Kirsten Gelsdorf speaks with Jahson Bull, lead guitarist of Sierra Leone’s Refugee All Stars. Jahson recounts how he learned to play music, the importance of song in crisis, and the privilege of bringing joy to those experiencing hardship. Following their conversation, Jake Kurtzer speaks with Rana who explains the challenges facing people with disabilities in Bangladesh and the way sports and athletic engagement can transform an individual’s sense of purpose and belonging.