Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsGovernmentBeyond Aid
Listen to Beyond Aid in the App
Listen to Beyond Aid in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Beyond Aid

Podcast Beyond Aid
Center for Strategic and International Studies
Beyond Aid brings you stories about humanitarian actors and action that go beyond the challenging headlines to focus on how we can find hope and where we can fi...
GovernmentEducation

Available Episodes

5 of 12
  • Beyond Despair: Gretchen Steidle
    In this episode, Kirsten Gelsdorf speaks with Gretchen Ki Steidle the founder of Global Grassroots, a mindfulness-based social venture incubator for women in East Africa. She shares evidence and examples of how applying the concepts and practices of conscious social change can help us more effectively and compassionately engage in crisis contexts.  She also leaves us with a mindfulness practice we can all use.
    --------  
    17:50
  • Beyond Despair: Chris Hoffman
    In this episode, Jake Kurtzer speaks with Chris Hoffman, Managing Director of Humanity Link, a corporate to humanitarian brokerage firm that links innovative companies with humanitarian agencies. Chris discusses how to inspire healing amidst the inundation of information and stress that can impact the mental health of on-the-ground humanitarian actors.
    --------  
    16:13
  • Beyond Despair: Jahson and Rana
    In this episode of Beyond Aid, Kirsten Gelsdorf speaks with Jahson Bull, lead guitarist of Sierra Leone’s Refugee All Stars. Jahson recounts how he learned to play music, the importance of song in crisis, and the privilege of bringing joy to those experiencing hardship. Following their conversation, Jake Kurtzer speaks with Rana who explains the challenges facing people with disabilities in Bangladesh and the way sports and athletic engagement can transform an individual’s sense of purpose and belonging.
    --------  
    27:28
  • Beyond the Camera: Waad and Dr. Hamza Al-Kateab
    In this episode of Beyond Aid, Kirsten Gelsdorf speaks with Waad and Dr. Hamza al-Kateab, filmmakers and frontline humanitarian responders to the siege on Aleppo in Syria. Waad and Dr. Hamza share their journey to becoming international advocates and how their community gives them purpose.
    --------  
    22:34
  • Beyond News: Branden Harvey
    In this episode of Beyond Aid, Jake Kurtzer speaks with Branden Harvey, founder of GoodGoodGood about the challenge of highlighting good news stories and the complexity of maintaining a sense of purpose while engaging with hardship.
    --------  
    25:34

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About Beyond Aid

Beyond Aid brings you stories about humanitarian actors and action that go beyond the challenging headlines to focus on how we can find hope and where we can find opportunities to drive change. It features humanitarian leaders, practitioners, innovators, journalists, artists, and athletes who can help listeners relate to crisis contexts in new ways.
Podcast website

Listen to Beyond Aid, Strict Scrutiny and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Beyond Aid: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.14.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/13/2025 - 2:16:46 PM