In this episode, Kirsten Gelsdorf speaks with Gretchen Ki Steidle the founder of Global Grassroots, a mindfulness-based social venture incubator for women in East Africa. She shares evidence and examples of how applying the concepts and practices of conscious social change can help us more effectively and compassionately engage in crisis contexts. She also leaves us with a mindfulness practice we can all use.
--------
17:50
Beyond Despair: Chris Hoffman
In this episode, Jake Kurtzer speaks with Chris Hoffman, Managing Director of Humanity Link, a corporate to humanitarian brokerage firm that links innovative companies with humanitarian agencies. Chris discusses how to inspire healing amidst the inundation of information and stress that can impact the mental health of on-the-ground humanitarian actors.
--------
16:13
Beyond Despair: Jahson and Rana
In this episode of Beyond Aid, Kirsten Gelsdorf speaks with Jahson Bull, lead guitarist of Sierra Leone’s Refugee All Stars. Jahson recounts how he learned to play music, the importance of song in crisis, and the privilege of bringing joy to those experiencing hardship.
Following their conversation, Jake Kurtzer speaks with Rana who explains the challenges facing people with disabilities in Bangladesh and the way sports and athletic engagement can transform an individual’s sense of purpose and belonging.
--------
27:28
Beyond the Camera: Waad and Dr. Hamza Al-Kateab
In this episode of Beyond Aid, Kirsten Gelsdorf speaks with Waad and Dr. Hamza al-Kateab, filmmakers and frontline humanitarian responders to the siege on Aleppo in Syria. Waad and Dr. Hamza share their journey to becoming international advocates and how their community gives them purpose.
--------
22:34
Beyond News: Branden Harvey
In this episode of Beyond Aid, Jake Kurtzer speaks with Branden Harvey, founder of GoodGoodGood about the challenge of highlighting good news stories and the complexity of maintaining a sense of purpose while engaging with hardship.
Beyond Aid brings you stories about humanitarian actors and action that go beyond the challenging headlines to focus on how we can find hope and where we can find opportunities to drive change. It features humanitarian leaders, practitioners, innovators, journalists, artists, and athletes who can help listeners relate to crisis contexts in new ways.