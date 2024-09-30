The Transition, Part 2: DoD Lame Duck Developments and Biden Challenges Ahead

Guest host Beverly Kirk hosts a discussion on recent developments in the Department of Defense and early national security challenges the Biden administration will face after taking office. She is joined by Seth Jones, director of the Transnational Threats Project and Harold Brown Chair at CSIS; Todd Harrison, director of Defense Budget Analysis and the Aerospace Security Project at CSIS; and Kori Schake, director of foreign and defense policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute.