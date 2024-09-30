The Transition, Part 2: DoD Lame Duck Developments and Biden Challenges Ahead
Guest host Beverly Kirk hosts a discussion on recent developments in the Department of Defense and early national security challenges the Biden administration will face after taking office. She is joined by Seth Jones, director of the Transnational Threats Project and Harold Brown Chair at CSIS; Todd Harrison, director of Defense Budget Analysis and the Aerospace Security Project at CSIS; and Kori Schake, director of foreign and defense policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute.
37:24
The Transition, Part 1: Process and Implications for National Security
Guest host Beverly Kirk discusses the process and timeline of the presidential transition and its implications for national security under the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden with David Marchick, director of the Center for Presidential Transition at the Partnership for Public Service.
20:15
Meanwhile, Back at the Pentagon: Innovation in DoD
Kathleen Hicks hosts a discussion on innovation in the Department of Defense. She is joined by Todd Harrison, director of Defense Budget Analysis and the Aerospace Security Project at CSIS; Morgan Dwyer, deputy director for policy analysis in the Defense-Industrial Initiatives Group at CSIS; and Lindsey Sheppard, a fellow in the CSIS International Security Program.
39:58
National Security Topics in the 2020 Election
Kathleen Hicks hosts a discussion on national security and defense issues in the 2020 election cycle and debates. She is joined by Sam Brannen, director of the Risk and Foresight Group and senior fellow in the International Security Program at CSIS, and Mackenzie Eaglen, resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.
30:07
National Security Issues in the Party Conventions and Platforms
Kathleen Hicks hosts a discussion on national security issues in the 2020 Democratic and Republican party conventions and platforms. She is joined by Tom Karako, director of the Missile Defense Project and senior fellow in the International Security Project at CSIS, and Loren DeJonge Schulman, adjunct senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security.
Join Kathleen Hicks, senior vice president, Henry A. Kissinger Chair, and director of the International Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, as she speaks with experts on the most important defense debates in the 2020 U.S. election cycle.