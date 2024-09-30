On today’s show, Mark-Paul and Dashiell are joined by Leah Remini! Leah and the guys discuss her iconic run as Stacey Carosi for the Malibu Sands episodes, culminating in this final installment where the gang says their goodbyes to the beach. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices

On today's show, Mark-Paul and Dashiell break down Part 1 of the episode when Jessie's new step-brother, Eric, comes to Bayside. Plus, Scott Wolff stops by to share his experience working on Saved By the Bell.

On today's show, Mark-Paul and Dashiell discuss Part 2 of the episode where Jessie's stepbrother, Eric, is wreaking havoc at Bayside.

On today's episode, Mark-Paul and Dashiell discuss the episode when Zack's plans at a date auction fundraiser go awry.

On today's show, Mark-Paul and Dashiell celebrate the 50th episode of the podcast and discuss the episode where the gang stays overnight at the mall to obtain U2 tickets.

About Zack to the Future

Mark-Paul Gosselaar (aka Zack Morris) has not watched an episode of Saved by the Bell since he walked off the set over 25 years ago. Partnered with Dashiell Driscoll – who is currently writing for the series reboot and who wrote the Funny or Die series “Zack Morris is Trash” - the duo revisits the show and recaps the most epic moments for the audience to relive the incredible series. So grab a burger and shake from The Max, get so excited for some special guests and don’t let the dog eat your homework, because Zack Morris is back.