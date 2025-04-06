Anthony Kiedis’ music education and evolution, from 1. Experimenting with his earliest form of special expression via dance → 2. Meeting Flea in high school and starting his musical journey → 3. Embracing his role as a singer → 4. The RHCP very first show, where they played a single song → 5. Navigating relationships with different producers → 6. Being influenced by Nina Hagen → 7. Meeting John Frusciante and building their creative partnership.
Anthony Kiedis is the vocalist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
--------
1:22:39
John Frusciante
John Frusciante’s music education and evolution, from 1. First picking up an acoustic guitar (that he wished was electric) → 2. His first experiences with teachers, including ones that inspired him and ones that discouraged him → 3. Discovering punk rock in LA → 4. Playing his first show in LA → 5. Joining the RHCP and embracing his own signature style.
John Frusciante is the guitarist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
--------
1:55:58
Earl Sweatshirt
Earl Sweatshirt’s music education and evolution, from 1. Growing up in Chicago, lying on his family’s Persian rug listening to jazz, African horns, and gospel music → 2. Being a dad now, watching his son learn rhythm → 3. Learning saxophone in elementary school → 4. Starting writing rap at 16 and also listening to music like Dr. Dre’s ‘Chronic 2001’ and Lil Wayne’s ‘Money on My Mind’ → 5. Visiting his dad in South Africa and starting to write music in earnest in his spare time → 6. Finding inspiration in J. Dilla’s book, Dilla Time.
Earl Sweatshirt is the virtuosic byproduct of Los Angeles’ fertile ground where hip hop sowed its seeds and historic cultural movements were born. The prodigiously-gifted writer, lyricist and producer grew from a zeitgeist of which contemporary collectives in hip hop today are predicated. And while most movements are fleeting as soon as they arrive, Earl pushed forward, documented his growth and self-discovery on record and cemented himself as one of the foremost culturally relevant MC’s in the game, one who never strayed away too far from his Los Angeles beat-scene roots. His debut album Doris arrived in 2013 and introduced the world to a more realized vision from him than his seminal mixtape Earl that was released three years prior when he was just 16-years-old. He followed Doris with the critically-lauded I Don't Like Shit, I Don't Go Outside in 2015, further exploring the depth of his technical dexterity with more swagger than prior releases. Three years later, he released Some Rap Songs in 2018, the tightly wrought album that found a more self-aware and mature Earl in his reflection of being in the public eye since a teenager, coupled with the reconciliation of the death of his father. Enter Feet of Clay, the conceptual 2019 project that continues the written narrative of Earl’s life in today’s societal landscape and world-view in real-time. Fast forward to 2022; Earl returned to the scene with critically acclaimed, SICK!
--------
51:00
Tenacious D
Tenacious D’s music education and evolution, from 1. Kyle learning to play the flute, and Jack learning piano → 2. Jack meeting his creative hero, Bobby McFerrin, and being inspired to think of his voice as his instrument → 3. Tenacious D being encouraged by Harry Shearer at an early concert → 4. Building a creative process based in acting.
Jack Black and Kyle Gass make up the Greatest Band in the World: Tenacious D. The band had a variety series on HBO that aired in 1999. Their self-titled album was released in the fall of 2001 and has since been certified Platinum. The duo completed their first feature film together - Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny - which was released in November, 2006. The album Rize of the Fenix followed in 2012, receiving a GRAMMY nomination for Best Comedy Album. In 2014, Tenacious D won a GRAMMY Award in the category of Best Metal Performance for their cover of Ronnie James Dio’s “The Last In Line.” On November 2, 2018, Tenacious D released Tenacious D in Post-Apocalypto – an animated film, with each frame hand-drawn by Black and every character voiced by Black and Gass. Alongside the film, the band also dropped the album Post-Apocalypto, which acted as the soundtrack to the series, and a graphic novel in 2020. In 2021 and 2022, the duo released a series of cover songs whose proceeds went to a number of charities, putting their own spin on The Beatles, The Who, and the camp classic “The Time Warp.” They also launched their own fiber bars line in conjunction with NuGo Nutrition called Tenacious D Fiber d’Lish. Up next was the Audible Original Words + Music | Vol. 29 | Tenacious D’s The Road To Redunktion, featuring 30 years of never-before-heard archival audio, and bringing to life every anecdote with a docu-quality that places listeners right then and there. Tenacious D continues to sell out massive shows across the world, which should come as no surprise for the Greatest Band That Ever Played on Planet Earth.
--------
54:28
Cory Henry
Cory Henry’s music education and evolution, from 1. Watching his mom perform as choir director and lead musician at his church in Brooklyn and eventually playing with the choir by age five → 2. In high school joining the jazz band and going to the Village Underground open mic nights for soul and gospel music → 3. Expanding his taste beyond gospel to include hip hop → 4. Playing with Snarky Puppy and living a scrappy existence; doing it for the love, not the money.
Simply put Cory Henry is a GRAMMY Award winning artist, composer, producer, multi-instrumentalist, all around keyboard master and is the future of music! In 2021, Cory’s album Something to Say was nominated at the 2022 GRAMMY Awards for Best Progressive R&B Album and he was nominated as a producer on Eric Bellinger’s New Light. In 2022, Cory won his first Latin GRAMMY Award for Album of the Year for his work on Rosalía's album Motomami. At the 2023 GRAMMY Awards, Cory has been nominated for his new album Operation Funk for Best Progressive R&B Album and Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album on Rosalía's album Motomami. Other Cory Henry collaborations include: Imagine Dragons, Smino, Lucky Daye, and many more. Cory was previously a member of Snarky Puppy, and during his time in the band he garnered three GRAMMY Awards with the band! Most recently, Operation Funk, Cory’s latest masterpiece, has garnered attention from fans all over the world as he delivered sold out shows in Israel, Spain, Amsterdam, Australia, and throughout the United States along with playing most of the major music festivals.
Hosted by Flea, founding member and bassist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, This Little Light is a podcast about falling in love with music. Flea interviews musical guests from all genres to discuss the teachers who guided them, the influences that inspired them, and how the lessons they learned as young musicians have shaped their creativity, resilience, and careers. Guests range from legends to rising stars, and include Rick Rubin, Patti Smith, Thundercat Margo Price, and Cynthia Erivo. The podcast is produced by Cadence13 and Parallel, with proceeds benefiting the Silverlake Conservatory of Music, a Los Angeles-based non-profit that Flea co-founded in 2001.