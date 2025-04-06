Tenacious D

Tenacious D's music education and evolution, from 1. Kyle learning to play the flute, and Jack learning piano → 2. Jack meeting his creative hero, Bobby McFerrin, and being inspired to think of his voice as his instrument → 3. Tenacious D being encouraged by Harry Shearer at an early concert → 4. Building a creative process based in acting. Jack Black and Kyle Gass make up the Greatest Band in the World: Tenacious D. The band had a variety series on HBO that aired in 1999. Their self-titled album was released in the fall of 2001 and has since been certified Platinum. The duo completed their first feature film together - Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny - which was released in November, 2006. The album Rize of the Fenix followed in 2012, receiving a GRAMMY nomination for Best Comedy Album. In 2014, Tenacious D won a GRAMMY Award in the category of Best Metal Performance for their cover of Ronnie James Dio's "The Last In Line." On November 2, 2018, Tenacious D released Tenacious D in Post-Apocalypto – an animated film, with each frame hand-drawn by Black and every character voiced by Black and Gass. Alongside the film, the band also dropped the album Post-Apocalypto, which acted as the soundtrack to the series, and a graphic novel in 2020. In 2021 and 2022, the duo released a series of cover songs whose proceeds went to a number of charities, putting their own spin on The Beatles, The Who, and the camp classic "The Time Warp." They also launched their own fiber bars line in conjunction with NuGo Nutrition called Tenacious D Fiber d'Lish. Up next was the Audible Original Words + Music | Vol. 29 | Tenacious D's The Road To Redunktion, featuring 30 years of never-before-heard archival audio, and bringing to life every anecdote with a docu-quality that places listeners right then and there. Tenacious D continues to sell out massive shows across the world, which should come as no surprise for the Greatest Band That Ever Played on Planet Earth.