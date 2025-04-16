On this episode of Tape Spaghetti, Blake & Scott take a soulful spin through the life of Sam Cooke—the gospel prodigy turned pop trailblazer whose voice could melt hearts and move mountains.
From his early days with the Soul Stirrers to posthumous crossover superstardom with hits like “A Change Is Gonna Come,” the guys trace Cooke’s rise and his fearless push for artistic control in a segregated industry.
But things take a darker turn as they dive deep into the murky details of his shocking death at a Los Angeles motel.
Was it a simple case of wrong place wrong time—or something more sinister? Blake & Scott unpack the shifting stories, shady timelines, and even FBI conspiracy theories that still swirl around Cooke’s untimely end. Tune in and get tangled in one of soul’s most haunting stories.
Charles Manson & The Beach Boys
This week on Tape Spaghetti, Blake & Scott unravel one of the eeriest, darkest threads in music history: the twisted tale of Charles Manson and his brush with late-‘60s rock stardom.
Before he became a household name for all the wrong reasons, Manson fancied himself the next folk-rock prophet—and actually got closer to achieving his goal than you might think.
In this chat the guys dig into his bizarre connections with L.A.’s music elite, from jam sessions at
Dennis Wilson’s house to a reworked Manson song making its way onto a Beach Boys record.
It’s a wild ride through failed recording deals, cult manipulation, and the uneasy intersection of fame and fanaticism.
As the story spirals toward infamy, Blake & Scott reflect on how Manson’s musical dreams bled into his nightmarish legacy. Creepy, compelling, and full of "how the heck did that happen?" moments—this one’s a chilling twirl you won’t want to miss.
Insanity vs Genius: Lee "Scratch" Perry & The Black Ark
In this episode of Tape Spaghetti, Blake & Scott dive headfirst into the swirling sonic world of Lee “Scratch” Perry—a true musical mad scientist. From the roots of reggae to the otherworldly innovations cooked up at Black Ark Studios, the duo unpacks Perry’s impact on sound itself. Expect tales of tape loops, smoky dub sessions, and the cosmic weirdness that made Perry a legend. They explore how this eccentric genius bridged the gap between Jamaica and London’s punk scene, all while walking barefoot through a jungle of reverb and delay. And yes—they get into the myths, the madness, and the mystery behind Black Ark’s fiery fall. Whether you're a dubhead, a punk purist, or just here for the vibes, this episode is a wild ride through one of music’s most unforgettable minds. Hit play and get tangled in the weird, wonderful world of “Scratch.”
Welcome to Tape Spaghetti—where music history gets tangled. Hosts Blake Wyland and Scott Marquart dive into the wildest, weirdest, and most unexpected stories from the music industry. From legendary feuds to bizarre scandals, insane characters… and even murder! On this show we unravel the chaos behind the songs you love, the musicians you know, and stories that you need to hear.