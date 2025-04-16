Charles Manson & The Beach Boys

This week on Tape Spaghetti, Blake & Scott unravel one of the eeriest, darkest threads in music history: the twisted tale of Charles Manson and his brush with late-‘60s rock stardom. Before he became a household name for all the wrong reasons, Manson fancied himself the next folk-rock prophet—and actually got closer to achieving his goal than you might think. In this chat the guys dig into his bizarre connections with L.A.’s music elite, from jam sessions at Dennis Wilson’s house to a reworked Manson song making its way onto a Beach Boys record. It’s a wild ride through failed recording deals, cult manipulation, and the uneasy intersection of fame and fanaticism. As the story spirals toward infamy, Blake & Scott reflect on how Manson’s musical dreams bled into his nightmarish legacy. Creepy, compelling, and full of "how the heck did that happen?" moments—this one’s a chilling twirl you won’t want to miss. Love the show? If you play guitar or other steel stringed instruments, or know someone who does... Consider grabbing something from us at https://stringjoy.com/