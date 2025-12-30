Rian Johnson has been making movies with his friends since he was a kid. By the time he graduated high school he had amassed a portfolio of over 100 shorts. Though he says, "they weren't all great," his tenacity proved to be essential in his career. After graduating he spent years looking for the money to finance his first feature, "Brick", which led him to make his own European romp-around feature "The Brother's Bloom" before taking off with "Looper". Today he's best known for directing whodunnit murder mystery films for his tentpole "Knives Out" series and producing other projects through his company T-Street. The scale of the work might have changed, but Rian's love for being on set and making films with friends remains at the core of his relationships on set. Tune in as we have a chat with Rian about his career as he tries to convince us that he's a fan of our show.(0:00) Intro(2:00) 100 Shorts(4:18) Relationships from Childhood and Brick(6:15) Directing is the Only Entry Level Position on Set(9:52) Brick: Lessons on Coverage and Sound Design(16:54) The Brothers Bloom: More Money, More Problems(23:55) Growing as a Director through Experienced Actors(27:10) It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere(28:52) Practical Props and Set Design(34:54) Set Friends(39:29) TV Pacing Takes Away the Preciousness(46:10) The Star Wars Call(52:09) Noah Segan is on a Real Journey(54:44) Meeting Ram / Director's Jail(01:01:14) Studio Notes(01:09:11) Wake Up Dead Man Locations(01:17:55) Does Editing Experience Help You Be A Better Director(01:26:51) Talking to Another Director(01:33:50) Is the Producer the Enemy? Not at T Street.