#45 - Rian Johnson // Writer & Director
12/15/2025 | 1h 44 mins.
Rian Johnson has been making movies with his friends since he was a kid. By the time he graduated high school he had amassed a portfolio of over 100 shorts. Though he says, "they weren't all great," his tenacity proved to be essential in his career. After graduating he spent years looking for the money to finance his first feature, "Brick", which led him to make his own European romp-around feature "The Brother's Bloom" before taking off with "Looper". Today he's best known for directing whodunnit murder mystery films for his tentpole "Knives Out" series and producing other projects through his company T-Street. The scale of the work might have changed, but Rian's love for being on set and making films with friends remains at the core of his relationships on set. Tune in as we have a chat with Rian about his career as he tries to convince us that he's a fan of our show.(0:00) Intro(2:00) 100 Shorts(4:18) Relationships from Childhood and Brick(6:15) Directing is the Only Entry Level Position on Set(9:52) Brick: Lessons on Coverage and Sound Design(16:54) The Brothers Bloom: More Money, More Problems(23:55) Growing as a Director through Experienced Actors(27:10) It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere(28:52) Practical Props and Set Design(34:54) Set Friends(39:29) TV Pacing Takes Away the Preciousness(46:10) The Star Wars Call(52:09) Noah Segan is on a Real Journey(54:44) Meeting Ram / Director's Jail(01:01:14) Studio Notes(01:09:11) Wake Up Dead Man Locations(01:17:55) Does Editing Experience Help You Be A Better Director(01:26:51) Talking to Another Director(01:33:50) Is the Producer the Enemy? Not at T Street.
TRAILER: #45 Rian Johnson // Writer & Director
12/10/2025 | 0 mins.
Premiering 12/15/2025. Early release for members to our Youtube Channel. Only $0.99!https://youtu.be/mk5jg2AwsRIRian Johnson has been making movies with his friends since he was a kid. By the time he graduated college he had amassed a portfolio of over 100 shorts. Though he says, "they all sucked," his tenacity proved to be essential in his career. After graduating, he spent several years looking for the money to finance his first feature, "Brick," the success of which lead him to make the globetrotting adventure "The Brother's Bloom" and the sci-fi thriller "Looper." Today he's best known for directing whodunnit murder mystery films for his tentpole "Knives Out" series and producing other projects through his company T-Street. The scale of the work might have changed, but Rian's love for being on set and making films with friends remains at the core of his relationships on set. Tune in as we have a chat with Rian about his career as he tries to convince us that he's a fan of our show.
Mini Ep. #04 - Chauvet Sales Manager Chad Tiller
12/03/2025 | 15 mins.
Chauvet Cinema Group Sales Manager Chad Tiller, sat with us at the 4Wall Vendor Showcase in 2025 to talk lighting, sales approach, and his love for chatting with crew to get feedback on their units. 🏆✅ Follow Us ✅ 🏆ShittyRigs on IG: https://www.instagram.com/shittyrigsShittyRigs on Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@shittyrigsChad Tiller on IG - https://www.instagram.com/litegearchad/?hl=en
#44 - Sergio Lazarov // Live Producer & Multi-cam Director
11/15/2025 | 1h 58 mins.
Sergio Lazarov is an international live producer and multi-cam director. Starting his career abroad, now based in the United States, his Spanish language productions of The Voice, X-Factor, and The Grammys have taken him around the world. Sergio leans on his background in post-production and love for music to help inform his camera cuts during live events. In addition to live shows, Sergio’s resume also includes work in scripted content. He is currently reconnecting with his late father, a former TV director, through the development of documentary about his life. Join us as we chat about with Sergio about what it’s like to navigate hurdles on the fly when you only get a moment to get the shots right.This episode of Wrap Drinks is sponsored by Unique Producers Grip & Lighting based in South Florida. Thank you Unique for supporting our podcast and for hosting us at your wonderful warehouse. For more info on their grip & lighting rentals visit their website - https://uniqueproducers.com/
Mini Ep. #03 - Virtual Production Supervisor Eve Roth
11/02/2025 | 11 mins.
Our set at the 2025 4 Wall Showcase would not have been possible without Eve Roth's amazing leadership and design skills. We sat down with Eve to talk about what it takes to run an ideal Virutal Production and got the inside scoop on working with AWGE team to produce a branded piece of ASAP Rocky and Puma.
