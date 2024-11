Waffle Poddy - A Severance Podcast

S01E01 - Good News About Hell

It's been almost three years since the mind-bending series Severance dropped on AppleTV+. Jim and A.Ron are here to give retro coverage in anticipation of season 2 in 2025. This pod is for both first time watchers and people who have analyzed each frame of every episode. Each episode starts with a spoiler-free review. Then for the veterans, catch the Reintegration Section at the end of the podcast for in depth discussion of plot and clues. Begin your Reintegration at (01:25:40). Lumon Industries LinkedIn Page The Lexington Letter