Waffle Poddy - A Severance Podcast

Podcast Waffle Poddy - A Severance Podcast
Bald Move
Welcome to the officially unofficial podcast for the Apple TV+ series Severance. Jim and A.Ron's innies are dedicated to bringing you weekly coverage of the sho...
TV & Film

  S01E02 - Half Loop
    Jim and A.Ron are all agog about Severance. Take a gander at that intro! The work environment becomes more sinister as characters are taken to the break room. Encounter the government-issued-face-man. Have you inspected your keyboard for weak keys?  Begin your Reintegration at (01:21:23).
    1:54:31
  S01E01 - Good News About Hell
    It's been almost three years since the mind-bending series Severance dropped on AppleTV+. Jim and A.Ron are here to give retro coverage in anticipation of season 2 in 2025. This pod is for both first time watchers and people who have analyzed each frame of every episode. Each episode starts with a spoiler-free review. Then for the veterans, catch the Reintegration Section at the end of the podcast for in depth discussion of plot and clues. Begin your Reintegration at (01:25:40).
    2:24:04

About Waffle Poddy - A Severance Podcast

Welcome to the officially unofficial podcast for the Apple TV+ series Severance. Jim and A.Ron's innies are dedicated to bringing you weekly coverage of the show including recaps, analysis, your feedback and more. Come join the waffle poddy, you've earned it!
