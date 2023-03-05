Bureau of Citizen Detectives - A Yellowjackets Podcast

The officially unofficial podcast for Yellowjackets on Showtime.
Join us as we dive deep into the twisted world of Yellowjackets. Each week, Jim and A.Ron will ... More
S02E05 - Two Truths and a Lie - Feedback
Did your theories get downvoted on Reddit? Well, bring them here! Was Travis about to join the Purple People cult? Can Yellowjackets be deciphered with a basic knowledge of Jungian archetypes? Who is the ‘friend’ Javi refers to? Check out this deep dive into Yellowjackets theory crafting.
Check out the Alanis Morisette cover of No Return.
4/26/2023
1:15:40
S02E05 - Two Truths and a Lie
Randy gets dragged back into the mess. Callie lies to the cops. And Lottie mines Nat’s mind for the answer to Travis’ note. Back in the woods, Javi isn’t speaking (annoying) and Lottie’s influence on the group grows. It’s hard to tell if the rituals have an actual effect. And the burning question, what will happen to this wilderness baby?
Thoughts? Theories? Want to join the BOCD? Tell us at [email protected]
4/24/2023
1:56:54
S02E04 - Old Wounds - Feedback
In this episode of feedback, you’ll get a deeper look into character motives, a possible meaning of the symbol, a guess as to where Javi has been, and more! Can all the strange things in the wilderness be a coincidence? What was the fate of the baby? And can we trust the producers? No, obviously not.
Thoughts? Theories? Want to join the BOCD? Tell us at [email protected]
4/20/2023
46:08
S02E04 - Old Wounds
The Misty and Walter storyline is taking a cute turn. It’s also taking a dark turn. Such is the nature of Yellowjackets. As the mysteries pile up, Jim finds some theories he likes. And A.Ron makes a play for some future Internet points. What darkness is hiding behind the beautiful blue eyes of Elijah Wood? And find out about the plot point that Jim considers an intellectual affront.
Thoughts? Theories? Want to join the BOCD? Tell us at [email protected]
4/17/2023
1:52:21
S02E03 - Digestif - Feedback
In a long awaited episode of feedback for Yellowjackets, Jim and A.Ron will ponder the big questions. Do you pee on things to mark them as your own? Is Misty going to make a secret twin for herself? Is Coach next on the buffet menu? What kind of socks make you “daddy” and not dad? Listen in on this profound conversation now.
Thoughts? Theories? Want to join the BOCD? Tell us at [email protected]
