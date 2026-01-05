203: The Profligate
1/05/2026 | 1h 28 mins.
Join Dwayne D., Tosin & Andrew for Fallout Season 2's third episode, "The Profligate", as we ponder why all these factions seems to be at civil war, why The Brotherhood chose to emulate a fallen culture, what's "Robert House"'s plan with Cooper Howard, what's The Ghoul's ultimate need for Lucy, and where are the ghoul kids getting all those bottles of Nuka-Cola?!!
202: The Golden Rule
12/31/2025 | 1h 28 mins.
This week, Join Dwayne D, Tosin & Andy on Vault 33 as we unearth and dissect Fallout on Prime's season two, second episode, "The Golden Rule", and ask the crucial questions: Who are the Tunics? What's in Area 51? What will the Vault 31'ers find outside? Will The Ghoul survive?... and Why didn't Hank just grab a bunch of test mice all at once?!!
201: The Innovator
12/20/2025 | 56 mins.
Welcome back Vaulties!
This week, Tosin Onafowokan & Andrew Sorcini dissect the first episode from season two of Amazon Prime's Fallout, "The Innovator". We ponder what's on Hank's disc drive, why The Vault is making Americans into Communists, how much the rage against robot workers parallels our current situation... and why are there two Robert Houses?!! Get back into the vault with us!
Additional links:
S02E01, "The Innovator" Novac/Desert Filming Locations - Then & Now
'Everyone Disliked That' — Amazon Pulls AI-Powered Fallout Recap After Getting Key Story Details Wrong - IGN
108: The Beginning
5/31/2024 | 1h 18 mins.
Welcome to Vault 33, a podcast for Amazon Prime's Fallout. We are your hosts, Andrew Sorcini, Dwayne D., and Tosin Onafowokan. We just watched the final episode of Fallout's first season, "The Beginning", we assume you have as well-- total spoilers ahead-- so... let's dive into the aftertalk!
A note about our analysis/approach: although all episodes are currently available, we'll only be discussing what we've learned in this particular episode, and episodes prior to this one-- we won't discuss plot points ahead of this episode. Or if we do, it'll be from our speculation, not from having watched ahead.
Related media to check out
Our coverage of Fallout's FYC Event panel at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, CA.
107: The Radio
5/24/2024 | 1h 10 mins.
Welcome to Vault 33, a podcast for Amazon Prime's Fallout. We are your hosts, Andrew Sorcini, Dwayne D., and Tosin Onafowokan. We just watched the seventh episode of Fallout, "The Radio", we assume you have as well-- total spoilers ahead-- so... let's dive into the aftertalk!
A note about our analysis/approach: although all episodes are currently available, we'll only be discussing what we've learned in this particular episode, and episodes prior to this one-- we won't discuss plot points ahead of this episode. Or if we do, it'll be from our speculation, not from having watched ahead.
Related media to check out
CX404 played by Lana 5!
Hans Landa's monologue from Inglourious Basterds
