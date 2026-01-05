Send us a textWelcome to Vault 33, a podcast for Amazon Prime’s Fallout. We are your hosts, Andrew Sorcini, Dwayne D., and Tosin Onafowokan. We just watched the final episode of Fallout's first season, “The Beginning”, we assume you have as well-- total spoilers ahead-- so... let’s dive into the aftertalk!A note about our analysis/approach: although all episodes are currently available, we’ll only be discussing what we’ve learned in this particular episode, and episodes prior to this one-- we won’t discuss plot points ahead of this episode. Or if we do, it’ll be from our speculation, not from having watched ahead.Related media to check outOur coverage of Fallout's FYC Event panel at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, CA.Comment, tell your friends, Send us a text!