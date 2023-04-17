The Competitive Warhammer 40K Podcast

Welcome to the competitive 40k podcast brought to you by Vanguard Tactics.
This is a Warhammer 40K podcast where we analyse the meta and develop strategies ... More
Warhammer 40K: Leagues of Votann 10th Edition Index Review
Jake Harding makes his triumphant return to the podcast to talk with Dave about everyone's favorite space dwarves, the #LeaguesofVotann for #Warhammer40K . #AdWIP #WarhammerCommunity #Leviathan #New40K
6/20/2023
1:33:07
Warhammer 40K: Black Templars 10th Edition Index Review
Stephen is back with Dave to talk about Warhammer 40K's favorite armored religious zealots, the Black Templars. This is a review of the #New40K Index Cards for 10th Edition 40K. #AdWIP #Leviathan #WarhammerCommunity #BlackTemplars #SpaceMarines #Warhammer40K
6/18/2023
57:12
Warhammer 40K: Space Marines 10th Edition Faction Focus
Dave and Mike are back again, this time to talk about everyone's favorite power-armored super soldiers, the Adeptus Astartes (aka. the Space Marines)!! The guys review the new Index cards for the faction, including data sheets, enhancements, and stratagems.
