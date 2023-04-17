Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Available Episodes

  • Warhammer 40K: Leagues of Votann 10th Edition Index Review
    Jake Harding makes his triumphant return to the podcast to talk with Dave about everyone's favorite space dwarves, the #LeaguesofVotann for #Warhammer40K . #AdWIP #WarhammerCommunity #Leviathan #New40K
    6/20/2023
    1:33:07
  • Warhammer 40K: Black Templars 10th Edition Index Review
    Stephen is back with Dave to talk about Warhammer 40K's favorite armored religious zealots, the Black Templars.  This is a review of the #New40K Index Cards for 10th Edition 40K. #AdWIP  #Leviathan  #WarhammerCommunity #BlackTemplars #SpaceMarines #Warhammer40K
    6/18/2023
    57:12
  • Warhammer 40K: Space Marines 10th Edition Faction Focus
    Dave and Mike are back again, this time to talk about everyone's favorite power-armored super soldiers, the Adeptus Astartes (aka. the Space Marines)!!  The guys review the new Index cards for the faction, including data sheets, enhancements, and stratagems.
    6/17/2023
    1:11:20
  • Warhammer 40K: Tyranids 10th Edition Faction Focus
    Dave and Mike are back to start the reviews of every Warhammer 40,000 faction index, starting with the powerful, alien, Hive Mind of the Tyranids!!
    6/14/2023
    1:10:25
  • The Final Balancing of Warhammer 40K (for 9th Edition)!!
    Stephen and Dave sit down to talk about what will likely be the last Balance Dataslate for 9th Edition and some of the new information that has come out about 10th Edition!
    4/17/2023
    1:07:06

About The Competitive Warhammer 40K Podcast

Welcome to the competitive 40k podcast brought to you by Vanguard Tactics. This is a Warhammer 40K podcast where we analyse the meta and develop strategies to help you become a competitive 40k player. I am your host Stephen Box and it is my mission to raise the standard of the game both on and off the table-top.
