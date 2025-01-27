Unraveling ...a knitting podcast

Episode 233 - Poor Planning, Still Learning

In Episode 233, Greg and Pam discuss holidays, travel, and yarn. Many thanks to Greg's Computer for the episode introduction! 

NOTES
Greg's Projects
Greg finished multiple Kory The Kobold stuffies. He's a mess, no Ravelry project pages…. He found some cool glitter plastic safety eyes that come in different colors for them.
Greg started and finished a test knit for Owen's Half-Bobble Hat, a new pattern from E (HaulAway).
Greg almost finished a Danish Santa Hat from the National Museum of Denmark. He's using a Clover Tassel Maker to make an awesome tassel.
Greg is working on a design project.

Pam's Project
Pam finished a pair of Fish Lips Kiss Heel socks by Sox Therapist using String Theory Yarn in the Ohm base. She mentioned the mini-gusset you can insert.
Pam talked about replacing the heel in a pair of socks using this tutorial.
Pam finished on Big Sister by Hinterm Stein. She is using Harrisville Designs Nightshades. She used Roxanne Richardson's Finchley Graft video for the cuffs.
Pam finally stopped making Easy Granny Christmas Baubles by Carmen Heffernan. She used KnitPicks Comfy Sport.
Pam finished the Cobblestone Cowl by Kay Adolphson. She is using handspun and a merino yak blend yarn.
Pam finished a Stashbusting Helix hat by Rose-Kim Knits.
Pam worked on a Bias Garter Scarf using KnitPicks Swish Worsted. No pattern. Pam is making this for the Foster Care to Success Red Scarf Program.
Pam started the Regular Guy Beanie using Berroco Ultra Wool.
Pam started a Worsted Boxy by Joji Locatelli. She is using KnitPicks Gloss and KnitPicks Stroll Tweed.
Pam mentioned a few other patterns: Sun Salutation, Mad Women, Unicorn Tapestry Sweater, Sea Glass Patterns and Oats Cowl.
Pam cranked out a number of hats on her Sentro Knitting Machine.

GREG LINK UP

Book Club
We continue the next book club book! We will be reading The Golden Thread: How Fabric Changed History by Kassia St. Clair. Share how you are will enjoy the book on social media with #UnravelingBookClub.

Events
It's here! It's time for the Knitting Bag of Tricks KAL. We will be working our way through Patty Lyons' Knitting Bag of Tricks and Knitting Bag of Tricks Workbook. You need both of these books together for the lessons! You can find ALL the details here.

Miscellaneous
Pam mentioned the HBO Show Somebody, Somewhere and the Netflix show Dexter.
Greg talked about the Apple TV+ show Silo.
Carolina FiberFest will be in Raleigh on Friday, March 14 and Saturday, March 15.
Greg can also be found talking about knitting and playing Dungeons & Dragons at Crits and Knits.