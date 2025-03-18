united by trucks' ACTION LINE podcast

How Trevor Evans' Turned an $800 C10 into an 800hp Turbo LS-Powered E85 Tire Roaster

UBT host Robbie Purser chats with today's guest, Trevor Evans – a good natured, fun-having classic car and truck lover who has built up quite the following as he rips his 800hp squarebody truck all over the country. You can find him on Instagram at @evantrevors or Fellowship of Christian Car Enthusiasts (@fccarenthusiasts). Check him out on YouTube as well - Hotrod Homestead.