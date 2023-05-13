Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Ryan Budds
  • 10 Trivia Questions on Disney Parks, Cooking, Whiskey and more for Jacob!
    "I just want Jacob to know that I hope he is my Trivia podcast partner forever and I love him :)-Kaylyn" Support the show by grabbing some swag! Trivia books, shirts, & more! Fact of the Day: Nokia was originally founded in 1865 as a paper printing company.  THE FIRST TRIVIA QUESTION STARTS AT 02:16 
    5/15/2023
    8:11
  • 10 Trivia Questions on Ted Lasso (Tougher)
    IT'S THE END OF TED LASSO WEEK! Today's ep has harder questions about one of my favorite shows of all time. Make sure you're caught up on Season 3 before you play along! Support the show by grabbing some swag! Trivia books, shirts, & more! Fact of the Day: The world's largest snowflake on record was 15 inches wide and 8 inches thick.  THE FIRST TRIVIA QUESTION STARTS AT 02:35 
    5/14/2023
    9:57
  • 10 Trivia Questions on Marvel, Brooklyn 99, Lacrosse, and more for Liam's Birthday!
    "Happy 15th Birthday Liam! Thanks for keeping us guessing, smiling and laughing. We love you! Keep your cradle tight, your head up and your stick down! Love Mom, Dad, Holly, Mikey and Drexel."  Support the show by grabbing some swag! Trivia books, shirts, & more! Fact of the Day: Armadillos are bulletproof.  THE FIRST TRIVIA QUESTION STARTS AT 02:00 
    5/13/2023
    8:09
  • 10 Trivia Questions on The Cast of Ted Lasso
    IT'S TED LASSO WEEK! Today's ep features questions on the resumes of the cast of Ted Lasso. Answer questions on movies, TV shows, and more!  Support the show by grabbing some swag! Trivia books, shirts, & more! Fact of the Day: In Japan, there is a spa where you can swim in a pool filled with red wine.  THE FIRST TRIVIA QUESTION STARTS AT 02:54 
    5/12/2023
    12:52
  • 10 Trivia Questions on UK Football
    IT'S TED LASSO WEEK! Today's ep is all about soccer across the pond. Answer questions on teams, the game, and the history of football in the UK! Support the show by grabbing some swag! Trivia books, shirts, & more! Fact of the Day: The tallest mountain in our solar system is Olympus Mons, located on Mars. It is approximately 22 km high, almost three times the height of Mount Everest.  THE FIRST TRIVIA QUESTION STARTS AT 02:20 
    5/10/2023
    8:43

More Leisure podcasts

About Trivia With Budds

Trivia With Budds is a daily pop culture trivia show hosted by comedian and TV producer Ryan Budds. Play along with a variety of subjects and see if you could hold your own against comedians, actors, musicians, producers, artists, and Budds himself! Trivia With Budds is playable live at a handful of weekly LA locations. Check out http://TriviaWithBudds.com for a full list and sample questions and special events.
