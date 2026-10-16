Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
3 episodes
- Launching Thursday, October 29th, Trip Happens is when life takes you somewhere you didn’t plan to go.
This isn’t just a podcast for people who love to travel. It’s for the non-travelers who would rather hear wild and remarkable stories than pack a suitcase. It's for anyone craving a sense of adventure while dealing with the chaos of everyday life.
From their own unhinged adventures that they’ve collected from traveling to 60 countries to the fascinating stories of their traveler guests, Bert Weiss and Amanda Weiss prove everybody has a unique traveling story to tell.
Travel is wild and life is even wilder, and the secret is to embrace it with open arms.
FOLLOW US: @TripHappensPodcast
- Launching Thursday, October 29th, Trip Happens is when life takes you somewhere you didn’t plan to go.
This isn’t just a podcast for people who love to travel. It’s for the non-travelers who would rather hear wild and remarkable stories than pack a suitcase. It's for anyone craving a sense of adventure while dealing with the chaos of everyday life.
From their own unhinged adventures that they’ve collected from traveling to 60 countries to the fascinating stories of their traveler guests, Bert Weiss and Amanda Weiss prove everybody has a unique traveling story to tell.
Travel is wild and life is even wilder, and the secret is to embrace it with open arms.
FOLLOW US: @TripHappensPodcast
- COMING OCTOBER 29, 2026
Trip Happens with Bert Weiss and Amanda Weiss
From fascinating travelers and unforgettable adventures to unexpected detours and the life lessons that come with them, Trip Happens is when life takes you somewhere you didn’t plan to go.
This isn’t just a podcast for people who love to travel. It’s for the non-travelers who would rather hear wild and remarkable stories than pack a suitcase. It's for anyone craving a sense of adventure while dealing with the chaos of everyday life.
From their own unhinged adventures that they’ve collected from traveling to 60 countries to the fascinating stories of their traveler guests, Bert Weiss and Amanda Weiss prove everybody has a unique traveling story to tell.
Travel is wild and life is even wilder, and the secret is to embrace it with open arms.
FOLLOW US: @TripHappensPodcast
YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook
More Leisure podcasts
Trending Leisure podcasts
About Trip Happens with Bert Weiss and Amanda Weiss
COMING OCTOBER 29, 2026 From fascinating travelers and unforgettable adventures to unexpected detours and the life lessons that come with them, Trip Happens is when life takes you somewhere you didn’t plan to go. This isn’t just a podcast for people who love to travel. It’s for the non-travelers who would rather hear wild and remarkable stories than pack a suitcase. It's for anyone craving a sense of adventure while dealing with the chaos of everyday life. From their own unhinged adventures that they’ve collected from traveling to 60 countries to the fascinating stories of their traveler guests, Bert Weiss and Amanda Weiss prove everybody has a unique traveling story to tell. Travel is wild and life is even wilder, and the secret is to embrace it with open arms.Podcast website
Listen to Trip Happens with Bert Weiss and Amanda Weiss, Ante Up Poker Magazine and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Trip Happens with Bert Weiss and Amanda Weiss
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Trip Happens with Bert Weiss and Amanda Weiss: Podcasts in Family