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Trip Happens with Bert Weiss and Amanda Weiss

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LeisurePersonal Journals
Trip Happens with Bert Weiss and Amanda Weiss
Latest episode

3 episodes

  • Trip Happens with Bert Weiss and Amanda Weiss

    SNEAK PEEK: The REAL Reason Bert started Traveling...

    10/16/2026 | 1 mins.
    Launching Thursday, October 29th, Trip Happens is when life takes you somewhere you didn’t plan to go.
    This isn’t just a podcast for people who love to travel. It’s for the non-travelers who would rather hear wild and remarkable stories than pack a suitcase. It's for anyone craving a sense of adventure while dealing with the chaos of everyday life.
    From their own unhinged adventures that they’ve collected from traveling to 60 countries to the fascinating stories of their traveler guests, Bert Weiss and Amanda Weiss prove everybody has a unique traveling story to tell.
    Travel is wild and life is even wilder, and the secret is to embrace it with open arms.
    FOLLOW US: @TripHappensPodcast
  • Trip Happens with Bert Weiss and Amanda Weiss

    SNEAK PEEK: Why is Amanda BARKING?!

    10/15/2026 | 0 mins.
    Launching Thursday, October 29th, Trip Happens is when life takes you somewhere you didn’t plan to go.
    This isn’t just a podcast for people who love to travel. It’s for the non-travelers who would rather hear wild and remarkable stories than pack a suitcase. It's for anyone craving a sense of adventure while dealing with the chaos of everyday life.
    From their own unhinged adventures that they’ve collected from traveling to 60 countries to the fascinating stories of their traveler guests, Bert Weiss and Amanda Weiss prove everybody has a unique traveling story to tell.
    Travel is wild and life is even wilder, and the secret is to embrace it with open arms.
    FOLLOW US: @TripHappensPodcast
  • Trip Happens with Bert Weiss and Amanda Weiss

    Trip Happens: Coming October 29, 2026! (Trailer)

    10/08/2026 | 1 mins.
    COMING OCTOBER 29, 2026
    Trip Happens with Bert Weiss and Amanda Weiss

    From fascinating travelers and unforgettable adventures to unexpected detours and the life lessons that come with them, Trip Happens is when life takes you somewhere you didn’t plan to go.
    This isn’t just a podcast for people who love to travel. It’s for the non-travelers who would rather hear wild and remarkable stories than pack a suitcase. It's for anyone craving a sense of adventure while dealing with the chaos of everyday life.
    From their own unhinged adventures that they’ve collected from traveling to 60 countries to the fascinating stories of their traveler guests, Bert Weiss and Amanda Weiss prove everybody has a unique traveling story to tell.
    Travel is wild and life is even wilder, and the secret is to embrace it with open arms.
    FOLLOW US: @TripHappensPodcast

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About Trip Happens with Bert Weiss and Amanda Weiss
COMING OCTOBER 29, 2026 From fascinating travelers and unforgettable adventures to unexpected detours and the life lessons that come with them, Trip Happens is when life takes you somewhere you didn’t plan to go. This isn’t just a podcast for people who love to travel. It’s for the non-travelers who would rather hear wild and remarkable stories than pack a suitcase. It's for anyone craving a sense of adventure while dealing with the chaos of everyday life. From their own unhinged adventures that they’ve collected from traveling to 60 countries to the fascinating stories of their traveler guests, Bert Weiss and Amanda Weiss prove everybody has a unique traveling story to tell. Travel is wild and life is even wilder, and the secret is to embrace it with open arms.
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