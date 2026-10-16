COMING OCTOBER 29, 2026 Trip Happens with Bert Weiss and Amanda Weiss From fascinating travelers and unforgettable adventures to unexpected detours and the life lessons that come with them, Trip Happens is when life takes you somewhere you didn’t plan to go. This isn’t just a podcast for people who love to travel. It’s for the non-travelers who would rather hear wild and remarkable stories than pack a suitcase. It's for anyone craving a sense of adventure while dealing with the chaos of everyday life. From their own unhinged adventures that they’ve collected from traveling to 60 countries to the fascinating stories of their traveler guests, Bert Weiss and Amanda Weiss prove everybody has a unique traveling story to tell. Travel is wild and life is even wilder, and the secret is to embrace it with open arms. FOLLOW US: @TripHappensPodcast YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

Launching Thursday, October 29th, Trip Happens is when life takes you somewhere you didn’t plan to go. This isn’t just a podcast for people who love to travel. It’s for the non-travelers who would rather hear wild and remarkable stories than pack a suitcase. It's for anyone craving a sense of adventure while dealing with the chaos of everyday life. From their own unhinged adventures that they’ve collected from traveling to 60 countries to the fascinating stories of their traveler guests, Bert Weiss and Amanda Weiss prove everybody has a unique traveling story to tell. Travel is wild and life is even wilder, and the secret is to embrace it with open arms. FOLLOW US: @TripHappensPodcast

Launching Thursday, October 29th, Trip Happens is when life takes you somewhere you didn’t plan to go. This isn’t just a podcast for people who love to travel. It’s for the non-travelers who would rather hear wild and remarkable stories than pack a suitcase. It's for anyone craving a sense of adventure while dealing with the chaos of everyday life. From their own unhinged adventures that they’ve collected from traveling to 60 countries to the fascinating stories of their traveler guests, Bert Weiss and Amanda Weiss prove everybody has a unique traveling story to tell. Travel is wild and life is even wilder, and the secret is to embrace it with open arms. FOLLOW US: @TripHappensPodcast

About Trip Happens with Bert Weiss and Amanda Weiss

About Trip Happens with Bert Weiss and Amanda Weiss

About Trip Happens with Bert Weiss and Amanda Weiss