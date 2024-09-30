The Secret Cabal Gaming Podcast

Today, Don, Tony, and Jamie dive headfirst into the remarkable world of Ryan Laukat, the visionary game designer, artist, and founder of Red Raven Games. Together, they explore a wide range of his celebrated games, highlighting their unique elements and discuss how Ryan and his his creative partner and wife, Malorie, have evolved and perfected their design philosophy over the years.
--------
59:51
Episode 309: Black Forest and Peak Froth
Hey now amazing Cabalists! It's Wednesday again and it's time for some more wild, crazy, and bombastic Cabal nonsense! Some of the games we talked about today include Nucleum, Wizards and Co, Harmonies, Deep Shelf, Aliens Another Glorious Day in the Corps and a feature review of Black Forest by the great Uwe Rosenberg. Then after Tony T feeds us all the news we need to hear the gang discusses what puts them in their happy place. What gets them to "Peak Froth". Black Forest 01:03:07, News with Tony T 01:33:49, Peak Froth 02:22:25
--------
3:02:30
Lords of the Dungeon 80: Balancing Rewards and The Virtue Engine
Greetings, Cabalists! This be a day most grand, for 'tis the day of roleplaying tales and discourse! Today, we delve into two most wondrous topics. First, we entertain a query from a keen listener who seeks wisdom on how to bestow rewards upon players without upsetting the delicate balance of the game. And then, we unravel a New Concept of considerable intrigue—a Character Virtue Engine! This wondrous mechanism doth guide thy characters through the murky waters of moral quandaries and ambiguous fates. We bid thee enjoy this lively discussion!
--------
1:00:00
Episode 308: Creature Caravan and A Short Topic Extravaganza
It's Wednesday again and the gang is back for more Cabal nonsense. In today's episode that Founders talk about Descent Legends of the Dark, Expeditions Gears of Corruption, Freedom Five, Alien Fate of the Nostromo, The Lord of the Rings Duel for Middle Earth and feature Creature Caravan from Red Raven Games and designed by Ryan Laukat. Then after Tony T throws some wild and crazy news your way the boys takes some listener questions including table hogs, games we just can't part with, and what Big Box editions do we want. Enjoy! Creature Caravan 00:50:23, News with Tony T 01:17:20, A Short Topic Extravaganza 02:01:44
--------
2:45:48
Mysteries of the Unknown 02: The Hopkinsville Goblins
Greetings, aficionados of the inexplicable! Gather round as Steve, Tony, Bender, Don, and Jamie embark on a journey through the thrilling realms of the unexplained. The gang dives into a lively discussion on belief and skepticism surrounding Bigfoot and other cryptids, exploring different views on their existence. They then shift gears to discuss extraterrestrial life, sharing perspectives on whether we’re alone in the universe. Finally, Jamie presents the tale of the Hopkinsville Goblins, sparking a deep-dive conversation into this infamous encounter and the mystery behind it. Today, we descend into the mystifying abyss, beckoning you to join us in The Secret Cabal Presents: The Mysteries of the Unknown. Cryptids 00:02:30, Extraterrestrials 00:21:26, Hopkinsville Goblins Story 00:39:16, Hopkinsville Goblins Discussion 00:59:31
Tune in every Wednesday to immerse yourself in The Secret Cabal Gaming Podcast, dedicated to board games, card games, role-playing, and the miniatures hobby. Join The Secret Cabal Founders: Jamie, Chris, Steve, Don, and Tony T, as they present a captivating array of perspectives on board games, all delivered with a generous dose of irreverent nonsense. Explore the world of role-playing games with The Lord of the Dungeon, and accompany the Filthy Casuals as they delve into the miniatures gaming hobby in Battletome. The Founders and Lords are devoted to providing you with irreverent entertainment, thought-provoking commentary, and an enthusiastic experience centered around the hobbies we love.