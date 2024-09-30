The Secret Cabal Gaming Podcast

Mysteries of the Unknown 02: The Hopkinsville Goblins

Greetings, aficionados of the inexplicable! Gather round as Steve, Tony, Bender, Don, and Jamie embark on a journey through the thrilling realms of the unexplained. The gang dives into a lively discussion on belief and skepticism surrounding Bigfoot and other cryptids, exploring different views on their existence. They then shift gears to discuss extraterrestrial life, sharing perspectives on whether we’re alone in the universe. Finally, Jamie presents the tale of the Hopkinsville Goblins, sparking a deep-dive conversation into this infamous encounter and the mystery behind it. Today, we descend into the mystifying abyss, beckoning you to join us in The Secret Cabal Presents: The Mysteries of the Unknown. Cryptids 00:02:30, Extraterrestrials 00:21:26, Hopkinsville Goblins Story 00:39:16, Hopkinsville Goblins Discussion 00:59:31