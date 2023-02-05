Bite Me - A Texas Saltwater Fishing Podcast

The next best thing to being on the water is listening to the Bite Me podcast. Hosted by longtime Texas saltwater fishing legends John Lopez and Capt. Scott Nul... More
So you say you want to be a tournament angler? | Bite Me Podcast
So you say you want to be a tournament angler? From trees on the bow, to stuck, to tornadoes, to standing on stage. The Adventures Of Caleb. Are the days of “walk in” waders numbered? When ghost redfish are catchable. Myth or True: Rod and reel fishermen don't put a big dent in the population; Stronger test line catches more fish; You can't catch fish on slack tide; You catch more fish on a falling barometer; Beans in chili? WWSD? WWCD?
5/10/2023
1:11:24
The "water coyotes" have upped their game | Bite Me Podcast
The great dolphin debate. Oh, Caleb. Explain yourself. Again. How long until man-made structure produces? Tactics depend on where you're fishing WWSD? WWDD?
5/2/2023
1:14:42
The best in-depth big-trout discussion you'll hear all year | Bite Me Podcast
Three factors the Trout Whisperer, Pat Gardner, always leans on targeting big trout. How "depending on the weather" decides where you should fish. WWSD? WWPD?
4/26/2023
1:15:45
Big bait, big fish? | Bite Me Podcast
Boat Ramp Confessional: You had both plugs in your hand, bro! How did it happen? Flats or structures on an incoming tide and/or high water. If young fishermen don't do THIS we're doomed. (self-explanatory... what would you like to see from the next generation?) How long before artificial reefs produce? And why not artificial oyster reefs? Story time: Marathon fishing trip. (What's your longest and/or dumbest time spent on the water? WWSD? WWCD?
4/19/2023
1:08:49
The best laughs you've had on the water | Bite Me Podcast
Acquiring that "sixth sense" some fishermen have. A flaw in trout regulations? What to do when there are no real signs in a back lake or drain Best setups and techniques casting into the wind. WWSD? WWCD?
