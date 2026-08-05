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183 episodes
Preparing your dogs for hunting seaon and off-season tips to stay on top of your game.08/02/2026 | 22 mins.Renowned dog trainer Ethan Pippitt joins to discuss every aspect of having and working with hunting dogs -- from off-season tips and training to the very special relationships and hunting stories.
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About Bite Me - A Texas Saltwater Fishing Podcast
The next best thing to being on the water is listening to the Bite Me podcast. Hosted by longtime Texas saltwater fishing legends John Lopez, with Capts. Scott Null, Dean Thomas and Caleb McCumber, it offers the best in inshore and offshore saltwater fishing insight.Podcast website
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