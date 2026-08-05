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Bite Me - A Texas Saltwater Fishing Podcast
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Bite Me - A Texas Saltwater Fishing Podcast

John P. Lopez
Leisure
Bite Me - A Texas Saltwater Fishing Podcast
Latest episode

183 episodes

  • Bite Me - A Texas Saltwater Fishing Podcast

    Bending the rules on the water doesn't make it right.

    08/04/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    Reasonable suspicion to board your boat?

    Underrated conditions on the water.

    Best modifications of lures.

    Surf fishing insight.
  • Bite Me - A Texas Saltwater Fishing Podcast

    Preparing your dogs for hunting seaon and off-season tips to stay on top of your game.

    08/02/2026 | 22 mins.
    Renowned dog trainer Ethan Pippitt joins to discuss every aspect of having and working with hunting dogs -- from off-season tips and training to the very special relationships and hunting stories.
  • Bite Me - A Texas Saltwater Fishing Podcast

    What to look for and what to ask about when buying a pre-owned boat.

    08/02/2026 | 9 mins.
    The Boat Yard's J.T. Koshy joins to take us through some key elements in the search for a pre-owned boat.
  • Bite Me - A Texas Saltwater Fishing Podcast

    Tragic, cautionary boating stories we should all learn from.

    07/28/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    Huge Bite Me broadcast news.

    Don't be scared off by the rod brand name.

    We have blue water!

    Why some bays, "get hot."
  • Bite Me - A Texas Saltwater Fishing Podcast

    Hunting Season Never Ends: IR viewers. Knowing which buck to take? And setups for newbies.

    07/26/2026 | 29 mins.
    Capt. Dean Thomas with insight on affordable night vision viewers, knowing what to look for when taking bucks and the best, affordable options for newbies or occasional hunters.
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About Bite Me - A Texas Saltwater Fishing Podcast
The next best thing to being on the water is listening to the Bite Me podcast. Hosted by longtime Texas saltwater fishing legends John Lopez, with Capts. Scott Null, Dean Thomas and Caleb McCumber, it offers the best in inshore and offshore saltwater fishing insight.
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Leisure

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