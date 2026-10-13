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319 episodes
- Halloween is basically Kristin and Jen’s Super Bowl, and they’re going all in! From over-the-top decorations and competitive costumes to trick-or-treating memories and hilarious costume fails, the ladies are celebrating everything spooky. Plus, Kristin quizzes Jen on Halloween history and trivia, they debate the best (and worst) costume ideas, and reminisce about their wildest Halloween nights. Grab your candy and get ready to get spooky!
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- Kristin and Jen are fired up about perimenopause and why getting the care you need can feel way harder than it should. From hormones and testosterone to pharmacy roadblocks and dry vaginas, they’re talking about advocating for yourself, asking the uncomfortable questions, and refusing to just suffer through it.
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05:00 — “I Have Zero Sex Drive”
07:30 — Why Isn’t Testosterone an Option?
11:15 — The Fight to Get HRT
16:35 — Women Are Finally Asking for Help
18:40 — Getting Your Personality Back
22:45 — When Sex Actually Hurts
24:05 — The HRT Cancer Myth
27:30 — Why Getting Medication Is So Hard
32:00 — Finding Better Menopause Care
34:10 — We Have to Do Better for Women
36:00 — Recognizing the First Signs
37:30 — Women Deserve Better Than “Just Okay”
39:05 — We’re Not Done Living Yet
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- From sad beige bras to TJ Maxx triumphs, we’re revisiting some of the best shopping stories from IMSH. Kristin’s Poshmark fight, the infamous jean shorts saga, and an unforgettable Aldi adventure are back in one episode celebrating the bargains and retail drama we can’t stop talking about.
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Thank you, Cozy Earth!
Head to https://www.cozyearth.com and use my code IMOMSOHARD for an
exclusive 20% off home and sleepwear!
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Wedding season, bachelorettes, rooftop birthdays — August doesn't slow down and neither do you.
Pre-Alcohol keeps it that way. http://www.ZBiotics.com/IMOMSOHARD, code IMOMSOHARD for 15% off
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ransform your space with pieces that hold up to real life. Join Wayfair Rewards today and get five
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home.
CHAPTERS:
04:07 The Missing Bodysuit
07:09 The Bra Debate 12:28 Poshmark & Thrift Shopping
15:18 Learning to Shop Your Closet
18:05 Trying to Sell Our Clothes
21:29 What Grocery Store Are You?
24:00 Dating, But Make It Shopping
26:26 Who Cares What Size You Wear?
29:52 Dressing For Yourself
32:04 The $400 Doily Shorts
36:14 Trying On The Viral Shorts
38:29 Fashion Has Lost Its Mind
40:04 The Shorts We Actually Want
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To request #IMOMSOHARD to be on your Podcast, Radio Show, or TV Show, reach out to talent@pionairepodcasting.com
FOLLOW US:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/imomsohard
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/imomsohard/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/imomsohard
SEE US ON TOUR:
https://www.imomsohard.com/
WATCH OUR AMAZON PRIME SPECIAL:
https://www.amazon.com/IMomSoHard-Live/dp/B07VBJ34DT
- Welcome to our compilation episode highlighting the best of our dating advice! From teaching our kids (and ourselves) green flags in relationships to yelling at young people about what's wrong with them today AND helping our producer with dating in LA. Are we qualified to give dating advice? Absolutely not. Are we going to give it anyway? You betcha.
Thank you to our sponsors!
Thank you, Primal Queen!
Our listeners get a FREE MONTH of Primal Queen plus FOUR FREE GIFTS at http://www.PrimalQueen.com/IMOMSOHARD. #ad
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CHAPTERS:
00:00 — Green Flags & Red Flags 🚩
12:29 — Dating Apps & Finding Love
17:12 — Dating After Heartbreak
24:22 — Why Young People Need to Get Out
29:08 — The Magic of Going to the Pub
33:23 — Are We Forgetting How to Socialize?
42:02 — Dating in Your 30s
48:56 — Forget the Apps. Go Meet Someone!
51:16 — How I Knew He Was “The One”
53:45 — The Best Dating Advice
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To request #IMOMSOHARD to be on your Podcast, Radio Show, or TV Show, reach out to talent@pionairepodcasting.com
FOLLOW US:
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Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/imomsohard/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/imomsohard
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WATCH OUR AMAZON PRIME SPECIAL:
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- What would a dad do? Kristin and Jen are trying to survive the fall chaos by caring just a little bit less and honestly, it might be working. From the divorce rug and TikTok algorithms to mom overwhelm, perimenopause, dark documentaries, Backrooms, Mad Men, midday martinis, and the undeniable gifts of Jon Hamm, we're embracing a new mantra: it doesn't matter THAT much.
Thank you to our sponsors!
Thank you, Skims!
Shop SKIMS Cotton, and all of our favorite pieces, at https://www.skims.com
Thank you, OneSkin!
Get 15% off OneSkin with the code IMOMSOHARD at https://www.oneskin.co/IMOMSOHARD
#oneskinpod
Get all of our sponsor DISCOUNT CODES here!
https://linkin.bio/imomsohardpodcast
If you are interested in advertising on this podcast email advertising@pionairepodcasting.com
CHAPTERS:
Mom Life Is a LOT
05:44 – The Crashing Out Tour Is Coming!
08:12 – When Your Clothes Stop Fitting 😭
09:16 – Is Facebook Tracking Our Brains?
13:54 – Why Are All Moms So Overwhelmed?
15:19 – Is Mom Brain Actually Broken?
18:34 – Why Are We Scheduling Our Kids So Much?
22:21 – What Would a Dad Do? 😂
24:04 – Caring Less About What People Think
28:00 – The Documentary That Traumatized Us
31:22 – Why You Need to Watch “Backrooms”
35:01 – The Weirdness of Liminal Spaces
37:48 – A Love Letter to Dolly Parton
39:17 – Why We’re Obsessed With Jon Hamm
41:52 – The Case for 2PM Martinis
44:42 – Help Us Redesign the Podcast Room
To request #IMOMSOHARD to be on your Podcast, Radio Show, or TV Show, reach out to talent@pionairepodcasting.com
FOLLOW US:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/imomsohard
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/imomsohard/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/imomsohard
SEE US ON TOUR:
https://www.imomsohard.com/
WATCH OUR AMAZON PRIME SPECIAL:
https://www.amazon.com/IMomSoHard-Live/dp/B07VBJ34DT
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About #IMOMSOHARD
Two Moms. (Not married.) (Actually, married. Just not to each other.) Four kids. Two husbands. 6 dogs. Minimally, 2 glasses of wine. Lots of laughs.Podcast website
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