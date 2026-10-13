Kristin and Jen are fired up about perimenopause and why getting the care you need can feel way harder than it should. From hormones and testosterone to pharmacy roadblocks and dry vaginas, they’re talking about advocating for yourself, asking the uncomfortable questions, and refusing to just suffer through it.

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05:00 — “I Have Zero Sex Drive”

07:30 — Why Isn’t Testosterone an Option?

11:15 — The Fight to Get HRT

16:35 — Women Are Finally Asking for Help

18:40 — Getting Your Personality Back

22:45 — When Sex Actually Hurts

24:05 — The HRT Cancer Myth

27:30 — Why Getting Medication Is So Hard

32:00 — Finding Better Menopause Care

34:10 — We Have to Do Better for Women

36:00 — Recognizing the First Signs

37:30 — Women Deserve Better Than “Just Okay”

39:05 — We’re Not Done Living Yet

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