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#IMOMSOHARD

Pionaire Podcasting
ComedyKids & Family
#IMOMSOHARD
Latest episode

319 episodes

  • #IMOMSOHARD

    I HALLOWEEN COSTUME SO HARD

    10/13/2026 | 57 mins.
    Halloween is basically Kristin and Jen’s Super Bowl, and they’re going all in! From over-the-top decorations and competitive costumes to trick-or-treating memories and hilarious costume fails, the ladies are celebrating everything spooky. Plus, Kristin quizzes Jen on Halloween history and trivia, they debate the best (and worst) costume ideas, and reminisce about their wildest Halloween nights. Grab your candy and get ready to get spooky!
    Thank you to our sponsors!
    Thank you, OneSkin!
    Get 15% off OneSkin with the code IMOMSOHARD at https://www.oneskin.co/IMOMSOHARD
    #oneskinpod
    Thank you, Skims!
    Shop my favorite loungewear and pajamas at http://www.SKIMS.com.
    #skimspartner
    Get all of our sponsor DISCOUNT CODES here!
    https://linkin.bio/imomsohardpodcast
    If you are interested in advertising on this podcast email advertising@pionairepodcasting.com
    To request #IMOMSOHARD to be on your Podcast, Radio Show, or TV Show, reach out to talent@pionairepodcasting.com
  • #IMOMSOHARD

    I PERIMENOPAUSE SO HARD

    10/06/2026 | 41 mins.
    Kristin and Jen are fired up about perimenopause and why getting the care you need can feel way harder than it should. From hormones and testosterone to pharmacy roadblocks and dry vaginas, they’re talking about advocating for yourself, asking the uncomfortable questions, and refusing to just suffer through it.
    Thank you to our sponsors!
    Thank you, Lola Blankets!
    Get 40% off select Lola Blankets products at http://www.Lolablankets.com by using code IMOMSOHARD at
    checkout. Experience the world’s #1 blanket with Lola Blankets.
    Thank you, BetterHelp!
    Visit http://www.BetterHelp.com/IMOMSOHARD to explore your payment options. 
    Thank you, Zenni Optical!
    Use code PODCAST15 to get 15% OFF your first order, plus free shipping on
    all US orders over sixty five dollars at https://zenni.com/podcast
    #zennipartner
    If you are interested in advertising on this podcast email advertising@pionairepodcasting.com
    05:00 — “I Have Zero Sex Drive”
    07:30 — Why Isn’t Testosterone an Option?
    11:15 — The Fight to Get HRT
    16:35 — Women Are Finally Asking for Help
    18:40 — Getting Your Personality Back
    22:45 — When Sex Actually Hurts
    24:05 — The HRT Cancer Myth
    27:30 — Why Getting Medication Is So Hard
    32:00 — Finding Better Menopause Care
    34:10 — We Have to Do Better for Women
    36:00 — Recognizing the First Signs
    37:30 — Women Deserve Better Than “Just Okay”
    39:05 — We’re Not Done Living Yet
    To request #IMOMSOHARD to be on your Podcast, Radio Show, or TV Show, reach out to talent@pionairepodcasting.com
    FOLLOW US: 
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/imomsohard
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/imomsohard/
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/imomsohard
    SEE US ON TOUR: 
    https://www.imomsohard.com/
    WATCH OUR AMAZON PRIME SPECIAL: 
    https://www.amazon.com/IMomSoHard-Live/dp/B07VBJ34DT
  • #IMOMSOHARD

    BEST OF SHOPPING STORIES

    09/29/2026 | 41 mins.
    From sad beige bras to TJ Maxx triumphs, we’re revisiting some of the best shopping stories from IMSH. Kristin’s Poshmark fight, the infamous jean shorts saga, and an unforgettable Aldi adventure are back in one episode celebrating the bargains and retail drama we can’t stop talking about.
    Thank you to our sponsors!
    Thank you, Cozy Earth!
    Head to https://www.cozyearth.com and use my code IMOMSOHARD for an
    exclusive 20% off home and sleepwear!
    Thank you,  ZBioitics!
    Wedding season, bachelorettes, rooftop birthdays — August doesn't slow down and neither do you.
    Pre-Alcohol keeps it that way. http://www.ZBiotics.com/IMOMSOHARD, code IMOMSOHARD for 15% off
    Thank you, Wayfair!
    ransform your space with pieces that hold up to real life. Join Wayfair Rewards today and get five
    percent back on every purchase. Head to http://www.wayfair.com or shop the Wayfair app for all things
    home. 
    CHAPTERS: 
    04:07 The Missing Bodysuit 
    07:09 The Bra Debate 12:28 Poshmark & Thrift Shopping 
    15:18 Learning to Shop Your Closet 
    18:05 Trying to Sell Our Clothes 
    21:29 What Grocery Store Are You? 
    24:00 Dating, But Make It Shopping 
    26:26 Who Cares What Size You Wear? 
    29:52 Dressing For Yourself 
    32:04 The $400 Doily Shorts 
    36:14 Trying On The Viral Shorts 
    38:29 Fashion Has Lost Its Mind 
    40:04 The Shorts We Actually Want 
    If you are interested in advertising on this podcast email advertising@pionairepodcasting.com
    To request #IMOMSOHARD to be on your Podcast, Radio Show, or TV Show, reach out to talent@pionairepodcasting.com
    FOLLOW US: 
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/imomsohard
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/imomsohard/
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/imomsohard
    SEE US ON TOUR: 
    https://www.imomsohard.com/
    WATCH OUR AMAZON PRIME SPECIAL: 
    https://www.amazon.com/IMomSoHard-Live/dp/B07VBJ34DT
  • #IMOMSOHARD

    BEST OF OUR DATING ADVICE

    09/22/2026 | 54 mins.
    Welcome to our compilation episode highlighting the best of our dating advice! From teaching our kids (and ourselves) green flags in relationships to yelling at young people about what's wrong with them today AND helping our producer with dating in LA. Are we qualified to give dating advice? Absolutely not. Are we going to give it anyway? You betcha.
    Thank you to our sponsors!
    Thank you, Primal Queen!
    Our listeners get a FREE MONTH of Primal Queen plus FOUR FREE GIFTS at http://www.PrimalQueen.com/IMOMSOHARD. #ad
    Thank you, Branch Basics!
    Get 15% off Branch Basics with the code MOMSOHARD at http://www.branchbasics.com/MOMSOHARD
    #branchbasicspod
    Thank you, Wayfair!
    Join Wayfair Rewards today to get 5% back on every purchase and start saving on your next home upgrade. Head to http://www.wayfair.com to shop all things home.
    CHAPTERS:
    00:00 — Green Flags & Red Flags 🚩
     12:29 — Dating Apps & Finding Love
     17:12 — Dating After Heartbreak
     24:22 — Why Young People Need to Get Out
     29:08 — The Magic of Going to the Pub
     33:23 — Are We Forgetting How to Socialize?
     42:02 — Dating in Your 30s
     48:56 — Forget the Apps. Go Meet Someone!
     51:16 — How I Knew He Was “The One”
     53:45 — The Best Dating Advice

    If you are interested in advertising on this podcast email advertising@pionairepodcasting.com
    To request #IMOMSOHARD to be on your Podcast, Radio Show, or TV Show, reach out to talent@pionairepodcasting.com
    FOLLOW US: 
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/imomsohard
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/imomsohard/
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/imomsohard
    SEE US ON TOUR: 
    https://www.imomsohard.com/
    WATCH OUR AMAZON PRIME SPECIAL: 
    https://www.amazon.com/IMomSoHard-Live/dp/B07VBJ34DT
  • #IMOMSOHARD

    I DAD BRAINED SO HARD

    09/15/2026 | 46 mins.
    What would a dad do? Kristin and Jen are trying to survive the fall chaos by caring just a little bit less and honestly, it might be working. From the divorce rug and TikTok algorithms to mom overwhelm, perimenopause, dark documentaries, Backrooms, Mad Men, midday martinis, and the undeniable gifts of Jon Hamm, we're embracing a new mantra: it doesn't matter THAT much.
    Thank you to our sponsors!
    Thank you, Skims!
    Shop SKIMS Cotton, and all of our favorite pieces, at https://www.skims.com
    Thank you, OneSkin!
    Get 15% off OneSkin with the code IMOMSOHARD at https://www.oneskin.co/IMOMSOHARD
    #oneskinpod
    Get all of our sponsor DISCOUNT CODES here!
    https://linkin.bio/imomsohardpodcast
    If you are interested in advertising on this podcast email advertising@pionairepodcasting.com
    CHAPTERS:
    Mom Life Is a LOT
    05:44 – The Crashing Out Tour Is Coming!
    08:12 – When Your Clothes Stop Fitting 😭
    09:16 – Is Facebook Tracking Our Brains?
    13:54 – Why Are All Moms So Overwhelmed?
    15:19 – Is Mom Brain Actually Broken?
    18:34 – Why Are We Scheduling Our Kids So Much?
    22:21 – What Would a Dad Do? 😂
    24:04 – Caring Less About What People Think
    28:00 – The Documentary That Traumatized Us
    31:22 – Why You Need to Watch “Backrooms”
    35:01 – The Weirdness of Liminal Spaces
    37:48 – A Love Letter to Dolly Parton
    39:17 – Why We’re Obsessed With Jon Hamm
    41:52 – The Case for 2PM Martinis
    44:42 – Help Us Redesign the Podcast Room
    To request #IMOMSOHARD to be on your Podcast, Radio Show, or TV Show, reach out to talent@pionairepodcasting.com
    FOLLOW US: 
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/imomsohard
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/imomsohard/
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/imomsohard
    SEE US ON TOUR: 
    https://www.imomsohard.com/
    WATCH OUR AMAZON PRIME SPECIAL: 
    https://www.amazon.com/IMomSoHard-Live/dp/B07VBJ34DT
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About #IMOMSOHARD
Two Moms. (Not married.) (Actually, married. Just not to each other.) Four kids. Two husbands. 6 dogs. Minimally, 2 glasses of wine. Lots of laughs. 
Podcast website
ComedyKids & FamilyParentingPersonal JournalsSociety & Culture

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