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Fin vs History

Fin Taylor & Horatio Gould
Comedy
Fin vs History
Latest episode

167 episodes

  • Fin vs History

    What You Do In Your Own Home Is All Of My Business | East Germany & The Stasi

    07/13/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    Introducing the stasi, the original love bombers.

    The GDR (Part One)

    The makers of Fin vs History are bringing you a new show! Introducing Paddy Will Help, the show that will solve all your problems, hosted by SNL UK’s Paddy Young!

    Find it here: https://open.spotify.com/show/033KELw8iArM2TMTAMkriK?si=GOeFl3qWQI2FzVHu4G605g

    The show for people who like history but don't care what actually happened. 

    For weekly bonus episodes, ad-free listening and early access to series, become a Truther and sign up to the Patreon

    ⁠patreon.com/fintaylor



    This episode of Fin vs History is brought to you by Surfshark.



    Secure your privacy with Surfshark! Enter coupon code FVH for an extra 4 months at https://surfshark.com/fvh

    Chapters:

    00:00 - The Original Rose Garden

    04:48 - Just In Case

    10:01 - They’re In The Dust

    13:01 - Aspirational Dad

    17:14 - Genocide Takes Admin

    19:36 - Not My Department

    23:40 - Stop Comparing Yourself

    25:58 - America Is The Enemy

    28:07 - Very Very German

    32:04 - Nazi Paedophile Informants

    35:45 - The Wall Of Smells

    43:43 - Gay Nightclubs

    49:15 - OG Lovebombing

    53:40 - A Wall Is Built

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  • Fin vs History

    Captain Tom, Garden Fox (with Pierre Novellie) | Monty vs Rommel (Part 4/4)

    07/09/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    This episode of Fin vs History is brought to you by Surfshark.

    Secure your privacy with Surfshark! Enter coupon code FVH for an extra 4 months at ⁠https://surfshark.com/fvh⁠

    Let's talk about male mental health.

    Monty & Rommel (Part Four)

    The show for people who like history but don't care what actually happened. 

    For weekly bonus episodes, ad-free listening and early access to series, become a Truther and sign up to the Patreon

    ⁠patreon.com/fintaylor

    00:00 - Thigh Mogging

    06:24 - Come On Lads

    11:02 - The Mafia Tax

    18:42 - Barely Legal Bruce Forsyth

    21:28 - The Pretend Army

    26:22 - I Bet His Wee Smells

    30:14 - Employ Flamethrowers

    33:14 - He’s A Hippie

    35:26 - Hitler’s Lashed Out

    40:50 - More Army Than Nazi

    46:51 - Fuck Eisenhower

    51:20 - Monty’s Cooking

    55:20 - It’s A Party For Us
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  • Fin vs History

    I Prefer El Alamein’s Early Stuff (with Pierre Novellie) | Monty vs Rommel (Part 3/4)

    07/06/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Strap in lads, all this sand will send our autism crazy.

    Monty & Rommel (Part Three)

    The show for people who like history but don't care what actually happened.  

    For weekly bonus episodes, ad-free listening and early access to series, become a Truther and sign up to the Patreon 

    ⁠patreon.com/fintaylor  This episode of Fin vs History is brought to you by Surfshark.  

     

    Secure your privacy with Surfshark! Enter coupon code FVH for an extra 4 months at https://surfshark.com/fvh 

    Chapters:

    00:00 - Rude But Correct

    07:17 - The Mad PE Teacher

    12:40 - Sliced Bread 

    13:30 - The British Experience 

    16:51 - Farting In A Lift

    19:54 - The Bag’s Run Out

    25:54 - The Gay Beret 

    30:46 - Yes And

    35:34 - Ripped Nerds

    41:08 - He’s A Gemini 

    44:35 - No Chill Out Room

    47:30 - Hitler’s Aura

    52:45 - Just Ignore Him
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  • Fin vs History

    Italy’s Greatest Weapon Is Surrender | Monty vs Rommel (Part 2/4)

    07/02/2026 | 52 mins.
    We've waited twenty years to finish this boardgame.

    Monty & Rommel (Part Two)

     

    The show for people who like history but don't care what actually happened.  

    For weekly bonus episodes, ad-free listening and early access to series, become a Truther and sign up to the Patreon 

    ⁠patreon.com/fintaylor  This episode of Fin vs History is brought to you by Surfshark.  

     

    Secure your privacy with Surfshark! Enter coupon code FVH for an extra 4 months at https://surfshark.com/fvh 

    Chapters:

    00:00 - Charlie’s Hiccup

    03:33 - The Autistic Boardgame

    09:48 - I Stood Up

    17:06 - The Baby Fox 

    21:16 - Operation Sunflower

    26:13 -  New Errol Clip!

    32:29 -It Was A Different Time

    37:35 - A Load Of Sand

    42:34 - The Panty Division 
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Fin vs History

    Nazis Are No Match For Knobbly Knees | Monty vs Rommel (Part 1/4)

    06/29/2026 | 1h
    This episode of Fin vs History is brought to you by Surfshark.  

    Secure your privacy with Surfshark! Enter coupon code FVH for an extra 4 months at https://surfshark.com/fvh 

    Introducing Monty & Rommel, the original big short wearers.

    Monty & Rommel (Part One)

    The show for people who like history but don't care what actually happened.  

    For weekly bonus episodes, ad-free listening and early access to series, become a Truther and sign up to the Patreon 

    ⁠patreon.com/fintaylor

    Chapters:

    00:00 - Tan Mogging

    04:27 -  Get The Knees Out

    08:04 - Hammering Kippers

    11:30 -  He’s Up For It

    15:58 - The Height Of Bush

    21:40 - Spreading Misinformation

    26:52 -  Logistical Nightmare

    32:14 - Long Road To Stanton 

    35:25 - The Escort Battalion

    38:34 - Baby Jane

    42:36 -  Feels Rushed

    47:37 - It Was Reckless 
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Fin vs History
For people who like history but don't care what actually happened. Join comedians Fin Taylor and Horatio Gould as they guess/explain every event in human history, from Neanderthals to 9/11. Guaranteed to give you an entirely new and incorrect perspective on world events. Support the show: https://www.patreon.com/fintaylor
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Comedy

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