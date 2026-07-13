Introducing the stasi, the original love bombers.



The GDR (Part One)



The makers of Fin vs History are bringing you a new show! Introducing Paddy Will Help, the show that will solve all your problems, hosted by SNL UK’s Paddy Young!



Find it here: https://open.spotify.com/show/033KELw8iArM2TMTAMkriK?si=GOeFl3qWQI2FzVHu4G605g



The show for people who like history but don't care what actually happened.



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Chapters:



00:00 - The Original Rose Garden



04:48 - Just In Case



10:01 - They’re In The Dust



13:01 - Aspirational Dad



17:14 - Genocide Takes Admin



19:36 - Not My Department



23:40 - Stop Comparing Yourself



25:58 - America Is The Enemy



28:07 - Very Very German



32:04 - Nazi Paedophile Informants



35:45 - The Wall Of Smells



43:43 - Gay Nightclubs



49:15 - OG Lovebombing



53:40 - A Wall Is Built



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