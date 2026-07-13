Introducing the stasi, the original love bombers.
The GDR (Part One)
The makers of Fin vs History are bringing you a new show! Introducing Paddy Will Help, the show that will solve all your problems, hosted by SNL UK’s Paddy Young!
Find it here: https://open.spotify.com/show/033KELw8iArM2TMTAMkriK?si=GOeFl3qWQI2FzVHu4G605g
The show for people who like history but don't care what actually happened.
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Chapters:
00:00 - The Original Rose Garden
04:48 - Just In Case
10:01 - They’re In The Dust
13:01 - Aspirational Dad
17:14 - Genocide Takes Admin
19:36 - Not My Department
23:40 - Stop Comparing Yourself
25:58 - America Is The Enemy
28:07 - Very Very German
32:04 - Nazi Paedophile Informants
35:45 - The Wall Of Smells
43:43 - Gay Nightclubs
49:15 - OG Lovebombing
53:40 - A Wall Is Built
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