Fabiano Caruana & Cristian Chirila
The C-Squared Podcast is an in depth weekly discussion about the chess world with your hosts, Grandmasters Fabiano Caruana and Cristian Chirila. Bringing the bi... More
LeisureGamesNewsSports News
  • Who Are The Chess ILLUMINATI?
    ♟️Play With Us: https://go.chess.com/csqpod 🎞️NEW CLIPS CHANNEL: / @csqclips 🐦TWITTER https://twitter.com/CSQpod 📸INSTAGRAM https://www.instagram.com/csqpod/ 🐦TWITTER FABI https://twitter.com/FabianoCaruana 📸INSTAGRAM FABI https://www.instagram.com/fabianocaru... 🐦TWITTER CRISTIAN https://twitter.com/CristianChirila 📸INSTAGRAM CRISTIAN https://www.instagram.com/crischirila
    4/6/2023
    1:45:57
  • American Cup Ends, The Party Is ON
    Apologies for the low sounds quality, we filmed this episode immediately after the closing cerem0ny of the American Cup, during the afterparty celebrations. ♟️Play With Us: https://go.chess.com/csqpod 🐦TWITTER https://twitter.com/CSQpod 📸INSTAGRAM https://www.instagram.com/csqpod/ 🐦TWITTER FABI https://twitter.com/FabianoCaruana 📸INSTAGRAM FABI https://www.instagram.com/fabianocaru... 🐦TWITTER CRISTIAN https://twitter.com/CristianChirila 📸INSTAGRAM CRISTIAN https://www.instagram.com/crischirila
    3/31/2023
    54:16
  • Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Alejandro Ramirez
    This is our discussion regarding the sexual misconduct allegations brought by Jennifer Shahade against Alejandro Ramirez on February 15th, and the analysis of the Wall Street Journal article that soon followed. Read more about the allegations against Alejandro Ramirez below: WSJ Article | https://www.wsj.com/articles/alejandro-ramirez-jennifer-shahade-chess-allegations-622263b8 Jennifer Shahade's Statement | https://twitter.com/JenShahade/status/1625873098581983232?t=V7gGttAzdKfhroJwhC4rGg&s=07
    3/13/2023
    33:06
  • Levon is BACK!
    CHAT DIRECTLY WITH US ON DISCORD: https://discord.gg/XeP3tENMTr TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@csqpod CLIPS CHANNEL 🎞️: https://www.youtube.com/@csqclips ♟️Come Play With Us: https://go.chess.com/csqpod 🐦TWITTER https://twitter.com/CSQpod 📸INSTAGRAM https://www.instagram.com/csqpod/ 🐦TWITTER FABI https://twitter.com/FabianoCaruana 📸INSTAGRAM FABI https://www.instagram.com/fabianocaru... 🐦TWITTER CRISTIAN https://twitter.com/CristianChirila 📸INSTAGRAM CRISTIAN https://www.instagram.com/crischirila
    3/13/2023
    59:38
  • Chess World Is On Fire, Jobava Responds To Chess.com, WR Masters
    CHAT DIRECTLY WITH US ON DISCORD: https://discord.gg/XeP3tENMTr TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@csqpod CLIPS CHANNEL 🎞️: https://www.youtube.com/@csqclips ♟️Come Play With Us: https://go.chess.com/csqpod 🐦TWITTER https://twitter.com/CSQpod 📸INSTAGRAM https://www.instagram.com/csqpod/ 🐦TWITTER FABI https://twitter.com/FabianoCaruana 📸INSTAGRAM FABI https://www.instagram.com/fabianocaru... 🐦TWITTER CRISTIAN https://twitter.com/CristianChirila 📸INSTAGRAM CRISTIAN https://www.instagram.com/crischirila
    2/26/2023
    1:04:42

About C-Squared Podcast

The C-Squared Podcast is an in depth weekly discussion about the chess world with your hosts, Grandmasters Fabiano Caruana and Cristian Chirila. Bringing the biggest news and chess stars to your doorstep!
