Elizabeth Reichelt seems to choose the riskiest professions. I don't mean dangerous, I mean the chance of success is tiny, but the payoff can be huge. She went from dancer, to stand up comic, to television writer.



Show Notes

[00:00] Introduction of Elizabeth Reichelt

[00:38] High risk and high reward professions

[03:09] Identity crises

[06:10] Moving to Los Angeles

[08:25] Passion for social work

[11:06] Playwriting

[16:53] Improv, writing sketches, and stand up comedy

[21:46] Assistant writer for Inventing Anna

[21:24] Becoming a writer

[26:47] Research on Bridgerton

[27:56] Cowriting an episode

[30:32] AI effects on writers

[31:32] Writing for networks versus streaming services

[34:23] Working while on hiatus, networking, and agents

[39:34] How can listeners contact Elizabeth?

[40:06] Advice for aspiring writers

[40:44] Favorite restaurant in Las Vegas that is not in a casino



Links:

http://Instagram.com/lizreichelt

http://Mobettahs.com

http://Doublezeropie.com



Life is a Gamble explores those times in life where someone must take a big risk, or when life deals you an unexpected hand. How do we decide how much risk is worth it?



Life is a Gamble explores those times in life where someone must take a big risk, or when life deals you an unexpected hand. How do we decide how much risk is worth it?