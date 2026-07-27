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222 episodes
- Charles Star is a self-described podcast slut. He went from lawyer to comedian and is now on a quest to do 53 podcasts in 52 weeks.
Show Notes
[00:00] Introduction of Charles Small
[00:36] Podcast appearances bet
[03:25] No Homework and City Saint, Country Saint podcasts
[05:57] Transitioning from law into comedy
[14:07] Leaving standup
[15:58] Podcasting
[17:08] Gambling and sports better stories
[20:33] Legal career after temp jobs
[26:07] Civil asset forfeiture
[29:11] The Moth and strange legal cases
[34:16] OST realistic legal shows and movies
[40:22] Travel stories
[46:15] Favorite Las Vegas restaurant that is not in a casino
Links:
http://nohomework.website
http://soundcloud.com/hwpod
http://davidhill.substack.com/p/introducing-american-gambler
http://nakamurayalv.com
- Elizabeth Reichelt seems to choose the riskiest professions. I don't mean dangerous, I mean the chance of success is tiny, but the payoff can be huge. She went from dancer, to stand up comic, to television writer.
Show Notes
[00:00] Introduction of Elizabeth Reichelt
[00:38] High risk and high reward professions
[03:09] Identity crises
[06:10] Moving to Los Angeles
[08:25] Passion for social work
[11:06] Playwriting
[16:53] Improv, writing sketches, and stand up comedy
[21:46] Assistant writer for Inventing Anna
[21:24] Becoming a writer
[26:47] Research on Bridgerton
[27:56] Cowriting an episode
[30:32] AI effects on writers
[31:32] Writing for networks versus streaming services
[34:23] Working while on hiatus, networking, and agents
[39:34] How can listeners contact Elizabeth?
[40:06] Advice for aspiring writers
[40:44] Favorite restaurant in Las Vegas that is not in a casino
Links:
http://Instagram.com/lizreichelt
http://Mobettahs.com
http://Doublezeropie.com
Life is a Gamble explores those times in life where someone must take a big risk, or when life deals you an unexpected hand. How do we decide how much risk is worth it?
Life is a Gamble explores those times in life where someone must take a big risk, or when life deals you an unexpected hand. How do we decide how much risk is worth it?
- Our guest today is Jake Jacobs, on to talk about his new book, "Have Bets Will Travel." The book is an autobiography focused on his 40+ years as a professional gambler.
Show Notes
[00:00] Introduction of Jake Jacobs, author of Have Bets, Will Travel
[00:53] How did Jake start gambling?
[05:02] Writing about gambling adjacent experiences
[07:56] Deciding on the title of Have Bets, Will Travel
[09:29] Jake's gambling post-1992 and horseracing stories
[14:02] Legally using computers in Atlantic City
[17:53] Playing a blackjack memory game with Bill Benter
[31:05] Taking a lie detector tie after theft allegations
[38:52] Tropicana boss asks Jake if he is a card counter
[42:55] Wearing disguises
[44:09] A Korean bar girl goes to the wrong room
[47:05] Favorite restaurant in Las Vegas that is not in a casino?
Links:
Get the book - https://amzn.to/4otrFct
http://Lasvegasadvisor.com/gambling-with-an-edge
http://Lotusofsiamlv.com
- Our guests today are Ben Rosenthal, author of the new book, "Breaking The Slot Code," and Anthony Curtis, the publisher of the book, and the new website slotslayers.com. The book, and the site teach players how to actually get an edge at some slot machines.
Show Notes
00:00] Slotslayers.com and contact info
[00:42] Introduction of Ben Rosenthal, author of Breaking the Slot Code
[01:22] When did Ben start gambling?
[02:09] Why did Ben decide to share advantage slot information?
[04:37] How is Ben’s slot content different than other advantage slot sites?
[06:24] Slotslayers.com pricing
[08:16] Analyzing new games
[09:30] Will the casinos overreact to slot hustlers?
[13:14] Recreational players learning about persistence slots
[14:56] Why slot pros are good for casinos on The Strip
[20:03] Is Ben concerned about being identified by casinos?
[17:07] Slot hustling full time or as a side gig
[23:15] Dealing with machine squatters
[24:53] Casinos’ slot hustling countermeasures in Las Vegas
[26:10] Casinos resetting banked meters
[31:31] Gaming rules for bubble roulette
[32:35] James Grosjean’s new book, The Ultimate Report: Lockdowm Edition
[34:59] Favorite Las Vegas restaurant not in a casino
Links:
Breaking the Slot Code - https://amzn.to/4vt4v8e
LasVegasAdvisor.com
Slotslayers.com
x.com/RWM21
Reddwarflv.com
Scoundrelspubii.com
Madmattys.com
- Today our guest is Dan Abrams. He's on to talk about his new book, "Sharp Money". The book is about poker, sports betting, and investing.
Show Notes
[00:00] introduction of Dan Abrams, sports bettor, poker player, and author of Sharp Money
[00:34] Dan’s start in poker
[01:35] Studying Razz
[05:58] Razz coaching and educational teaching videos
[09:38] Poker players famously losing money betting sports
[11:01] Rationale for over-betting your bankroll
[15:49] Increasing expected growth vs increasing expected value
[22:44] Hedging and arbitrage in financial markets
[27:40] Root unit staking system
[35:05] How do sports bettors know when they have an advantage?
[36:46] Indications of edge in financial markets
[39:42] Calculating edge ex-ante, bottom-up vs top-down betting
[44:15] Will Dan play in the WSOP?
[44:42] Sharp Money’s intended audience
Links:
GamblingWithAnEdge.com
x.com/DoctorRazzWSOP
Books Referenced:
Sharp Money by Dan Abrams - https://amzn.to/4uyZTgX
But How Much Did You Lose? by Dan Abrams - https://amzn.to/43ktdvw
Sklanksy on Poker by David Sklanksy - https://amzn.to/4uYanpT
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About Gambling With an Edge
Learn to Gamble With an Edge from authors, and professional gamblers Bob Dancer and Richard Munchkin. We aim to make you a better gambler tomorrow than you were yesterday.Podcast website
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