Our guests this week are: colin Jones, Darryl Purpose, and Byrnin Down The House. For our last episode about Blackjack we wanted to have a blackjack roundtable. We talk about how blackjack has changed over the last 45 years, and how Byrnin is still able to play 100 hours per month just counting cards.We welcome your questions - send them to us at [email protected]
Show Notes[00:00] Introduction of Colin Jones, Darryl Purpose, and Burning Down the House[01:00] Current blackjack conditions[03:38] How long could Burning Down the House continue to play?[05:57] Betting, cover, max bets[07:30] Darryl's approach to cover, use of big players[10:08] Colin and The Church Team's approach to cover, changes over time[15:56] Playing abroad[18:52] Expenses when traveling to casinos abroad[22:18] Playing in the UK[23:58] Getting stiff, cheating accusations, and confiscated chips[29:07] Generating EV at blackjack[32:02] Commercials[34:00] Playing music, playing blackjack, and favorite hands[45:15] Playing without a player's card[47:50] Recommended: We Own This City on HBO, Singer Songwriter Heaven by Kevin Faherty, Darryl Purpose at McCabes, Tales from the Felt