Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Gambling With an Edge in the App
Listen to Gambling With an Edge in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSports
Gambling With an Edge

Gambling With an Edge

Podcast Gambling With an Edge
Podcast Gambling With an Edge

Gambling With an Edge

Bob Dancer & Richard Munchkin
add
Learn to Gamble With an Edge from authors, and professional gamblers Bob Dancer and Richard Munchkin. We aim to make you a better gambler tomorrow than you wer... More
SportsLeisure
Learn to Gamble With an Edge from authors, and professional gamblers Bob Dancer and Richard Munchkin. We aim to make you a better gambler tomorrow than you wer... More

Available Episodes

5 of 176
  • Mike Shackleford 5/4/2023
    Our guest this week is Michael Shackleford aka The Wizard of Odds. We discuss the updated version of his book "Gambling 102", and his thoughts about being part of Gambling With an Edge over the years.Show notes[00:00] Introduction of Michael Shackleford, The Wizard of Odds[01:28] A new version of Gambling 102[02:45] Cashman Bingo[04:17] Figuring out the strategies for vulnerable games, crowdsourcing data[05:32] Does Michael play these games?[07:37] Must-Hit-By machines, probability of winning, adjusting for hold by state[13:48] Differences between video poker and slots[20:42] Other new chapters in Gambling 102 on Crapless Craps and Face Up Pai Gow[22:30] Ultimate X Bonus Streak strategy[26:19] Michael tells Bonnie that Bob takes a lot of cruises[27:50] Commercials[30:53] How long will Michael remain The Wizard of Odds?[30:29] Michael's retirement plans[36:29] Face Up Pai Gow progressive jackpot[37:52] Michael's most memorable GWAE episodes[41:46] Bob's favorite GWAE episode, Kelly Sun[43:12] Richard's favorite GWAE episodes, Mike Sexton, Billy Baxter, Dewey Tomko[44:33] Final thoughtsSponsored Links:http://BlackjackApprenticeship.comhttp://VideoPoker.com/gwaehttp://Unabated.comGuest Links:http://WizardOfOdds.comhttp://WizardOfVegas.comhttp://Twitter.com/Wizard0fOdds
    5/4/2023
    47:40
  • Gambling With an Edge - mail bag 4/27/2023
    No guest this week as we answer questions from our mail bag. We welcome your questions - send them to us at [email protected], or you can find me at @RWM21 on Twitter or https://www.facebook.com/GamblingWithAnEdge.Show Notes[00:00] Introduction[04:46] RNGs in video poker[05:47] Las Vegas Advisor free play strategies[06:57] Does play on a cruise affect ADT or status at brick and mortar casinos[10:05] Video poker session length[12;41] Second language value for APs[15:25] Video poker progressives strategy cards, common progressive games[17:43] Generating losses, lifetime win for slot players[19:09] Recording video poker sessions[20:48] Books about Las Vegas[26:39] Ultimate X Gold strategy[29:06] A player who lives on a boat and travels to play promotions[30:48] Video poker card frequencies[31:46] Blackjack spreads and playing for comps[33:00] Playing at a newly opened casino[36:08] Commercials[38:29] Favorite advantage play game[41:11] Remaining in a casino's database, OSN[43:30] Misdeals [44:35] Doubling on 12 as cover[47:05] Buying in at tables with slot tickets[49:05] Recommended: The Night Agent on NetflixSponsored Links:http://BlackjackApprenticeship.comhttp://VideoPoker.com/gwaehttp://Unabated.comRecommended:The Night Agent - http://Netflix.com/title/81450827
    4/27/2023
    50:56
  • Captain Jack Andrews 4/20/2023
    Our guest this week is Captain Jack Andrews on for our final episode about sports betting. We talk about the state of the industry, as well as some of the tools at unabated.com.We welcome your questions - send them to us at [email protected], or you can find me at @RWM21 on Twitter or https://www.facebook.com/GamblingWithAnEdge.Show Notes [00:00] Introduction of Captain Jack Andrews of Unabated.com[01:16] Unabated tools exploited market inefficiencies[06:45] Correlations between card counting and sports betting[11:02] Synthetic hold and outs[14:58] How will sports betting evolve over the next few years?[19:40] Micro betting and lag time, free rolls[23:37] Vulnerabilities in new types of bets[25:45] Line shopping[29:28] Captain Jack's favorite memories of GWAE[36:56] Commercials[38:56] GWAE sponsors[40:08] Upcoming things at Unabated, alt line pricing[45:33] Parlays as cover[50:31] Variance and tipping costs[51:09] Captain Jack's final thoughts on GWAE[52:43] Recommended: People I Mostly Admire podcastSponsored Links:http://BlackjackApprenticeship.comhttp://VideoPoker.com/gwaehttp://Unabated.comGuest Links:http://Twitter.com/capjack2000Books Referenced:The Logic of Sports Betting by Ed Miller and Matthew Davidow - https://amzn.to/3LdR4VEGambling Wizards by Richard Munchkin - https://amzn.to/40meV9TRecommended:http://Freakonomics.com/series/people-i-mostly-admire/Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity by Bill Gifford and Peter Attia - https://amzn.to/43PFYNNDan Buetter's books - https://amzn.to/41qvTFpGWAE archives - http://Lasvegasadvisor.com/gambling-with-an-edge/category/podcast/
    4/20/2023
    57:16
  • Blackjack Roundtable 2023
    Our guests this week are: colin Jones, Darryl Purpose, and Byrnin Down The House. For our last episode about Blackjack we wanted to have a blackjack roundtable. We talk about how blackjack has changed over the last 45 years, and how Byrnin is still able to play 100 hours per month just counting cards.We welcome your questions - send them to us at [email protected], or you can find me at @RWM21 on Twitter or https://www.facebook.com/GamblingWithAnEdge.Show Notes[00:00] Introduction of Colin Jones, Darryl Purpose, and Burning Down the House[01:00] Current blackjack conditions[03:38] How long could Burning Down the House continue to play?[05:57] Betting, cover, max bets[07:30] Darryl's approach to cover, use of big players[10:08] Colin and The Church Team's approach to cover, changes over time[15:56] Playing abroad[18:52] Expenses when traveling to casinos abroad[22:18] Playing in the UK[23:58] Getting stiff, cheating accusations, and confiscated chips[29:07] Generating EV at blackjack[32:02] Commercials[34:00] Playing music, playing blackjack, and favorite hands[45:15] Playing without a player's card[47:50] Recommended: We Own This City on HBO, Singer Songwriter Heaven by Kevin Faherty, Darryl Purpose at McCabes, Tales from the FeltSponsored Links:http://BlackjackApprenticeship.comhttp://VideoPoker.com/gwaehttp://Unabated.comRecommended:http://Hbo.com/we-own-this-citySinger Songwriter Heaven by Kevin Fahertyhttp://Darrylpurpose.com/showshttp://Store.blackjackapprenticeship.com/products/tales-from-the-felt-an-illustrated-anthology
    4/13/2023
    52:43
  • Mr. Doppy
    Our guest this week is an advantage player named "Mr. Doppy." We talk about his exploits beating the lottery, and sports books.We welcome your questions - send them to us at gamblingw[email protected], or you can find me at @RWM21 on Twitter or https://www.facebook.com/GamblingWithAnEdge.Show Notes[00:00] Introduction of advantage player, Mr. Doppy[01:06] Lessons learned from GWAE[02:40] Adapting to bigger stakes[04:42] Other advantage plays, lottery[14:20] The end of the lottery play[15:25] Interviewed by authorities[19:47] Cashing out[22:22] Transitioning into sports betting[27:41] Commercials[30:06] What is Mr. Doppy doing now?[31:32] Credit card points optimization[38:40] Pinball and advantage play logic[39:55] Twitter.com/MrDoppySponsored Links:http://BlackjackApprenticeship.comhttp://VideoPoker.com/gwaehttp://Unabated.comRecommended:http://Hbo.com/successionhttp://pinballmuseum.org
    4/6/2023
    42:35

More Sports podcasts

About Gambling With an Edge

Learn to Gamble With an Edge from authors, and professional gamblers Bob Dancer and Richard Munchkin. We aim to make you a better gambler tomorrow than you were yesterday.
Podcast website

Listen to Gambling With an Edge, Cincinnati Reds Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Gambling With an Edge

Gambling With an Edge

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Gambling With an Edge: Podcasts in Family