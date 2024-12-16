Powered by RND
Casual Gaming Conversation

Co-Op 64
Nick and Connor get together every week to do a draft, hot takes, and discuss one big topic in gaming! Co-Op 64's Gaming Podcast!
Available Episodes

5 of 76
  Grading The Game Awards 2024 - Casual Gaming Conversation Ep.67
    Nick and Connor are joined by Brady to discuss the Game Awards 2024!
    --------  
    1:00:20
  The Mulligan Episode and What We've Been Playing - Casual Gaming Conversation Ep.66
    Link to Discord, Merch AND MORE: https://linktr.ee/co_op64
    --------  
    1:53:45
  Predicting The Game Awards Winners and Announcements - Casual Gaming Conversation Ep.65
    Predicting The Game Awards with Connor and Nick! Link to Discord, Merch AND MORE: https://linktr.ee/co_op64
    --------  
    2:10:21
  Reacting To Your Gaming Hot Takes - Casual Gaming Conversation Ep.64
    Nick and Connor discuss Balatro, gaming hot takes, and draft games and gaming franchises we need to get into!
    --------  
    1:46:48
  Arcane Season 2 Spoiler Review - BONUS Casual Gaming Conversation
    --------  
    1:08:16

About Casual Gaming Conversation

Nick and Connor get together every week to do a draft, hot takes, and discuss one big topic in gaming! Co-Op 64's Gaming Podcast!
