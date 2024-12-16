Nick and Connor get together every week to do a draft, hot takes, and discuss one big topic in gaming! Co-Op 64's Gaming Podcast!

Nick and Connor discuss Balatro, gaming hot takes, and draft games and gaming franchises we need to get into!

Predicting The Game Awards with Connor and Nick! Link to Discord, Merch AND MORE: https://linktr.ee/co_op64

The Mulligan Episode and What We've Been Playing - Casual Gaming Conversation Ep.66

Nick and Connor are joined by Brady to discuss the Game Awards 2024!

