At The Table with The Dice Tower - Best and Wurst of Essen 2024

Tom and Julie are back from Germany with stories to tell. We talk about the crowds, events, snacks, and games of Spiel before shuffling through a new Tale of Boardgaming Horror. And we close the show with some of our latest Roses, Thorns, and Hula Hoops. 01:02 - Back-to-Back WSBG and Spiel 06:10 - Crowds at Spiel 11:23 - Tom and Julie Together (Briefly) 13:33 - New Management Changes 17:28 - First Look Area 21:34 - Games at the Fair 25:24 - Dice and Mystics Meetup 27:07 - Punching Games 27:34 - Hottest Designer and Hot Games 28:47 - Small Games 30:09 - Accessories and Art 31:20 - Snack Draft and Food 33:27 - Joy in Interaction 34:54 - Tale of Boardgaming Horror 38:03 - 1 A.M. Jailbreak 41:29 - Aerodome: Rising Horizons 45:39 - Ito 51:14 - Conservas 55:32 - Lord of the Rings: Duel for Middle Earth 58:55 - Betakkuma's Fart & Furious