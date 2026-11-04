Life is hard. Let’s make fun of it. Barely Functioning with Kristin Klingshirn is your daily escape from reality with unserious takes on life’s ridiculous dilemmas, viral topics, maybe a good rant, definitely a good laugh, and a sprinkle of pop culture. From trending internet moments that’ll speak to the chronically online, to everyday chaos and life’s WTF moments, Kristin serves up the funny, unfiltered conversation you need to kick off your group chat. Think of Barely Functioning as a daily dump for the constantly distracted who want to appear like they know what they’re talking about in front of their friends. It’s the top stories you missed, the trends you might need explained, the questions nobody has asked, and the unsanitized thoughts we probably shouldn’t say out loud…but she is. No expert advice, no perfect answers, and absolutely no pressure to have your life together. Because she’s come to find out, nobody really does. Listen to Barely Functioning with Kristin Klingshirn for a reminder that even if you’re barely functioning, you’re not alone. Now let’s just hope she remembered to put her estrogen patch on…and take her Lexapro… Episodes drop daily Monday - Friday! Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or watch on YouTube.

About Barely Functioning with Kristin Klingshirn

About Barely Functioning with Kristin Klingshirn

About Barely Functioning with Kristin Klingshirn