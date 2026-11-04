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1 episodes
- Life is hard. Let’s make fun of it.
Barely Functioning with Kristin Klingshirn is your daily escape from reality with unserious takes on life’s ridiculous dilemmas, viral topics, maybe a good rant, definitely a good laugh, and a sprinkle of pop culture.
From trending internet moments that’ll speak to the chronically online, to everyday chaos and life’s WTF moments, Kristin serves up the funny, unfiltered conversation you need to kick off your group chat.
Think of Barely Functioning as a daily dump for the constantly distracted who want to appear like they know what they’re talking about in front of their friends. It’s the top stories you missed, the trends you might need explained, the questions nobody has asked, and the unsanitized thoughts we probably shouldn’t say out loud…but she is.
No expert advice, no perfect answers, and absolutely no pressure to have your life together. Because she’s come to find out, nobody really does.
Listen to Barely Functioning with Kristin Klingshirn for a reminder that even if you’re barely functioning, you’re not alone. Now let’s just hope she remembered to put her estrogen patch on…and take her Lexapro…
Episodes drop daily Monday - Friday! Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or watch on YouTube.
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About Barely Functioning with Kristin Klingshirn
Life is hard. Let’s make fun of it. Barely Functioning with Kristin Klingshirn is your daily escape from reality with unserious takes on life’s ridiculous dilemmas, viral topics, maybe a good rant, definitely a good laugh, and a sprinkle of pop culture. From trending internet moments that’ll speak to the chronically online, to everyday chaos and life’s WTF moments, Kristin serves up the funny, unfiltered conversation you need to kick off your group chat. Think of Barely Functioning as a daily dump for the constantly distracted who want to appear like they know what they’re talking about in front of their friends. It’s the top stories you missed, the trends you might need explained, the questions nobody has asked, and the unsanitized thoughts we probably shouldn’t say out loud…but she is. No expert advice, no perfect answers, and absolutely no pressure to have your life together. Because she’s come to find out, nobody really does. Listen to Barely Functioning with Kristin Klingshirn for a reminder that even if you’re barely functioning, you’re not alone. Now let’s just hope she remembered to put her estrogen patch on…and took her Lexapro… Episodes drop daily Monday - Friday! Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or watch on YouTube. Follow Kristin on Instagram. To request Kristin as a guest on your show, or to request to be on Kristin's show, please email barelyfunctioning@pionairepodcasting.com. For advertising inquiries, please reach out to advertising@pionairepodcasting.com. ABOUT KRISTIN Kristin Klingshirn is an award-winning radio personality best known for her 14 years as co-host of the nationally syndicated, Atlanta-based The Bert Show, as well as Raleigh’s Bob & The Showgram. Her successful 23 year run in radio earned her a Gracie Award and two Anthem Awards, Kristin has built a loyal following with her quick wit, candid commentary, relatable humor, and ability to turn everyday chaos into great conversation. She identifies as a wife, mom, eldest daughter, woman in media, IVF warrior, grief survivor, dog lover, true crime enthusiast, mental health advocate, philanthropist, and dessert aficionado. Kristin knows life isn’t fair but we still have to be good people anyway. Kristin understands the struggles of navigating life and isn’t a fan of the word balance. Because she’s yet to figure out this whole work, life balance. She recognizes she’s barely functioning and wants to create a space where others feel seen and don’t feel the pressure to have it all together.Podcast website
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