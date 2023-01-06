Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
HomePodcastsHealth & Fitness
Rupa Health
add
Health & FitnessMedicineHealth & FitnessNutrition
In each episode, we’ll meet renowned medical experts, specialists and pioneers who’ve influenced the way certain conditions and diseases are understood and trea... More

Available Episodes

5 of 89
  • Harnessing Your Hormonal Potential for Optimal Metabolic Health with Dr. Carrie Jones
    Dr. Carrie Jones, a respected naturopathic physician, holds key positions at NuEthix Formulations and Metabolic Mentor University. With over 17 years of expertise in functional and integrative medicine, she is a renowned specialist in naturopathic endocrinology, holding board certification in the field. Dr. Carrie has held prominent roles as a medical director in leading integrative clinics in Portland, Oregon, and served as the medical director for Precision Analytical, the creator of the renowned Dutch test, for nearly a decade. She was also previously Head of Medical Education at Rupa Health and continues to co-host The Root Cause Medicine Podcast. In this episode, Dr. Carrie Jones discusses: What is metabolic health? Metabolic health affects everything from blood sugar levels to energy production and cellular activity. Hormones take the stage, regulating energy creation, utilization, storage, and distribution. Neglecting metabolic health puts these processes at risk, increasing the likelihood of chronic diseases like diabetes. 😔 But here's the plot twist: metabolic health isn't just about diabetes! It's linked to other conditions like cardiovascular disease and Alzheimer's. Recent studies have uncovered a connection between metabolic health and Alzheimer's development, suggesting a contributing role. To safeguard your well-being, prioritize a healthy metabolic and endocrine system. What are the symptoms of metabolic disease? Many of the symptoms you may encounter can be linked to underlying metabolic health issues. It's not uncommon to feel tired, notice puffiness or swelling, and even experience pain. Changes in appetite can also occur, ranging from a diminished hunger to an insatiable craving for food. Additionally, headaches and skin problems may arise, affecting your skin's natural cycle. For men, metabolic health can contribute to challenges with libido, including erectile dysfunction. Women may face issues such as cramps, premenstrual symptoms, irregular menstrual cycles, and fertility challenges. Unfortunately, it's often the case that when these symptoms persist over time, we attribute them to aging or the natural demands of life, such as raising a family or managing a full-time job. We tend to accept these experiences as part of the norm, when in reality, we should be striving for optimal well-being and vitality. It is my sincere belief that you deserve to live your life to the fullest. 💪 Order tests through Rupa Health - https://www.rupahealth.com/reference-guide The Root Cause Medicine Podcast is created by Rupa Health, the best way to order, track & manage results from 30+ lab companies in one place for free. The Root Cause Medicine Podcast is a weekly one-on-one conversation with renowned medical experts, specialists, and pioneers who are influencing the way we look at our health and well-being.
    6/1/2023
    29:28
  • Episode Rerun: Never Felt Well Since You’ve Hit your Head? Concussions and Traumatic Brain Injuries with Dr. Paul Hrkal, Naturopathic Doctor and Scientific Advisory Board Member at Complete Concussion Management
    In today’s episode, we replay one of the insightful episodes with Dr. Paul Hrkal, Naturopathic Doctor and Scientific Advisory Board Member at Complete Concussion Management. They discuss concussions, traumatic brain injuries, and post-concussion syndrome.
    5/30/2023
    49:04
  • Your Gut, Your Health: How to Take Control of It with Katie Morra
    The Root Cause Medicine Podcast is created by Rupa Health, the best way to order, track & manage results from 30+ lab companies in one place for free. The Root Cause Medicine Podcast is a weekly one-on-one conversation with renowned medical experts, specialists, and pioneers who are influencing the way we look at our health and wellbeing. This week we’re joined by Katie Morra, Functional Medicine Nutritionist and Founder of Gut Honest Truth. In this episode, Katie Morra talks about all things related to the gastrointestinal system, including Helicobacter pylori, indigestion, and GERD (Gastroesophageal reflux disease). Katie is an accomplished expert in gut health, specializing in Functional Medicine Nutrition and holding certification from the Institute for Functional Medicine. With over ten years of invaluable experience, Katie has had the opportunity to help numerous patients by utilizing a holistic approach that incorporates comprehensive laboratory testing, targeted supplement protocols, and lifestyle adjustments. Her primary focus is on identifying the underlying causes of inflammation, autoimmune diseases, irritable bowel syndrome, food sensitivities, and other chronic conditions. In addition to her successful patient treatments, Katie takes pride in her role as an educator. She has had the privilege of training various healthcare professionals, including nutritionists, dietitians, MDs, PAs, NPs, and health coaches. Through her guidance, these practitioners gain the skills and knowledge to confidently interpret laboratory results, evaluate complex cases, and provide effective treatment plans for their own patients. Key Takeaways: The health risks of heartburn, GERD, and acid reflux Heartburn, GERD, or acid reflux can impact your overall health. Contrary to popular belief, these conditions are not solely caused by excessive acid production. They occur when the pressure within your intra abdominal cavities forces stomach acid in the wrong direction. When acid reflux happens, it can lead to several negative consequences. The acidic nature of the refluxed contents can irritate and inflame the lining of the esophagus and throat. This irritation can cause discomfort and interfere with your day-to-day activities, significantly impacting your quality of life. Moreover, chronic or severe cases of acid reflux can pose more serious risks. Prolonged exposure to stomach acid can contribute to the development of Barrett's esophagus, a condition characterized by abnormal changes in the lining of the esophagus. Barrett's esophagus, in turn, increases the risk of esophageal cancer. Unveiling the symptoms of indigestion reflux Frequent indigestion reflux often leads to a rapid sensation of fullness. During meals, you may frequently experience burping or even food regurgitation, especially after consuming large meals. Additionally, constant nausea and a persistent burning sensation are commonly reported symptoms. Less common symptoms associated with indigestion reflux include wheezing, dry cough, or the development of nodules. Hoarseness can also occur. Some individuals may feel a pressure-like sensation in the upper region of the abdominal cavity and have the urge to push on it. However, identifying these symptoms becomes somewhat more challenging when experiencing silent reflux. Understanding the causes of indigestion and heartburn Various factors can contribute to the development of indigestion and heartburn. While there can be multiple causes, one common factor is the buildup of pressure that pushes things in the wrong direction. Conditions such as hiatal hernias can play a significant role in this regard. Structural issues also contribute to the development of indigestion and heartburn. Infections, particularly Helicobacter pylori, are known to be significant contributors. Many people may be familiar with H. pylori, as it is a commonly recognized cause of these digestive problems. A mindful approach to food and diet There is a specific dietary approach aimed at reducing acidity and promoting better digestive health. This entails eliminating foods such as caffeine, chocolate, highly acidic and spicy foods, as well as heavily fried foods, which can be particularly irritating to the stomach lining. However, it's important to note that dietary preferences and sensitivities vary among individuals. Certain foods, such as gluten, dairy, soy, and eggs, can trigger for some people. These items might need to be avoided to manage symptoms effectively. But it's crucial to consider other factors as well. For instance, if you have low stomach acid, you might experience difficulties in digesting protein. Thus, it's worth paying attention to your body's response when consuming beef, pork, or chicken. It might not necessarily be related to acidity but rather an issue with protein digestion. Alcohol can also cause discomfort for some individuals and should be monitored accordingly. Additionally, some people may experience reflux due to high-fiber foods if there is an underlying bacterial overgrowth in the digestive system. Addressing indigestion In addition to chewing food thoroughly, there are various strategies individuals can employ to address indigestion. To tackle this issue comprehensively, one can undertake various actions, including diagnostic tests such as stool and breath tests for SIBO. Moreover, implementing a diverse set of approaches, from dietary modifications to stress management, can prove beneficial. Additionally, there exists a plethora of supplements that can be considered, offering potential relief from indigestion symptoms. Learn more about gut health by checking out the key takeaways of this episode or the transcript below. Order tests through Rupa Health - https://www.rupahealth.com/reference-guide
    5/25/2023
    44:16
  • Episode Rerun: Intermittent Fasting for Women with Cynthia Thurlow, a Nurse Practitioner, CEO and Founder of the Everyday Wellness
    In today’s episode, we replay one of the most insightful episodes featuring Cynthia Thurlow, a nurse practitioner, CEO and founder of Everyday Wellness, as she talks about the basics, myths, and misconceptions about fasting and how it can help women reduce insulin resistance, improve inflammation, support weight goals, and improve energy at every stage of life.
    5/23/2023
    59:48
  • The Key to Longevity: A Deep Dive into Amino Acids, Cellular Repair, and Muscle Maintenance with Dr. Daniel Kalish
    The Root Cause Medicine Podcast is created by Rupa Health, the best way to order, track & manage results from 30+ lab companies in one place for free. The Root Cause Medicine Podcast is a weekly one-on-one conversation with renowned medical experts, specialists, and pioneers who are influencing the way we look at our health and wellbeing. This week we’re joined by Dr. Daniel Kalish, Founder of Kalish Institute Functional Medicine Training Programs. In this episode, Dr. Daniel Kalish shines a light on topics such as amino acids, longevity, mitochondria, cellular repair, and the importance of maintaining muscle mass for longevity and overall health. Dr. Daniel Kalish, the visionary behind the Kalish Institute, has established an esteemed online training program devoted to cultivating Functional Medicine practices. Since its inception in 2006, the Kalish Institute has been instrumental in shaping practice models for over 1,000 practitioners worldwide. Driven by a steadfast commitment, Dr. Daniel Kalish passionately imparts Functional Medicine philosophy and practices to fellow physicians. In 2016, he collaborated on a groundbreaking research study titled "Evaluation of a Functional Medicine Approach to Treating Fatigue, Stress, and Digestive Issues in Women," which meticulously examined the efficacy of various treatments and protocols. Furthermore, Dr. Kalish's knowledge and expertise are encapsulated in three influential books: "The Five Pillars to Building a Successful Practice," "The Kalish Method: Healing the Body, Mapping the Mind," and "Your Guide to Healthy Hormones." Renowned for his profound insights, Dr. Kalish is frequently sought after as a speaker at integrative medicine conferences throughout the United States. Key Takeaways: The importance of amino acids in protein synthesis and overall health Amino acids are the fundamental components of the proteins within your body, including vital proteins like hemoglobin, thyroid hormones, and insulin. Astonishingly, muscle insulin, hemoglobin, and other essential proteins are constructed using the same set of twenty amino acids in nearly identical proportions. A deficiency in any one amino acid can negatively impact multiple proteins in the body, as all proteins, except collagen, are made from the same twenty amino acids in similar ratios. Essential versus non-essential amino acids Essential amino acids are crucial components that our bodies are unable to synthesize independently and must be acquired through diet or supplementation. They are the specific amino acids that can only be obtained from food sources. In contrast, non-essential amino acids are synthesized by our bodies through genetic processes that convert one amino acid into another. While all amino acids play vital roles, the absence of essential amino acids can lead to protein-related complications. It is important to note that the issue lies not in the availability of essential amino acids, as they are readily available in various foods, but rather in their proper utilization and conversion within the body. Solving amino acids issues Some of the most common issues that can lead to amino acid deficiencies are poor digestion and utilization due to stress. You might be eating enough protein, but your digestion might not work well and won't break down proteins into amino acids. You can also have a utilization issue where you're burning through or using up your amino acids at an extreme rate. You might be stressed, and your body produces a lot of adrenaline. Properly chewing food helps improve protein digestion and absorption. Also, eating in a relaxed setting and taking time to chew food can help alleviate digestive issues and improve overall health. It's significant to acknowledge you shouldn't take amino acids without a clear understanding of deficiencies. It's always better to test to ensure proper supplementation. Improving mitochondrial health Mitochondria are your cellular powerhouses. You can improve your mitochondrial health by breaking down old and poor-quality mitochondria and building new ones using amino acids. To achieve that, use intermittent fasting. Additionally, free-form amino acids can help build new mitochondria, while the organic acid test can provide insights into mitochondrial markers and patterns. Moreover, you can stimulate the growth of new mitochondria with amino acid powders taken on an empty stomach. Maintaining muscle mass for longevity and overall health You can stimulate the growth of mitochondria by stimulating mTOR, which stands for the mammalian target of rapamycin. There's a big emphasis now in the longevity community to inhibit mTOR for preventing cancer and other chronic diseases. mTOR can be inhibited or stimulated for certain benefits. The muscle cells themselves and the muscle tissues are dense with mitochondria. There are around 10,000 mitochondria in every muscle cell. So the most important determinant of how long you live is your muscle mass. The muscle on your body is different from the adipose. It all goes down to strength, and there are some general strength tests you should be able to perform based on your body weight. For example, you should be able to deadlift your bodyweight, farmer's carry with half your body weight for two minutes, or hold a wall squat for a minute. Learn more about amino acids, mitochondria, and cellular repair by checking out the key takeaways of this episode or the transcript below. Order tests through Rupa Health - https://www.rupahealth.com/reference-guide
    5/18/2023
    43:27

About The Root Cause Medicine Podcast

In each episode, we’ll meet renowned medical experts, specialists and pioneers who’ve influenced the way certain conditions and diseases are understood and treated. We focus on giving you the information you need to understand the root cause, symptoms and treatments available for specific medical conditions.
