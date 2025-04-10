Conor Orr and Albert Breer break down the draft classes for all 32 NFL teams including the Jaguars and Giants moving up in the first round, the Seahawks making all the right moves, another great class from the Eagles and Howie Roseman, and the drama filled weekend for Shedeur SandersAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
1:38:41
Our 2025 NFL Mock Draft
Our 2025 NFL Mock Draft
Conor Orr and Albert Breer do a full 2025 first round mock draft and give out who our sleeper picks are, who will slide, and what team's may take a swing on an unexpected player
Sponsored by: Underdog Fantasy
Must be 18 years or older. 19 years or older in Alabama and Nebraska; 19 years or older in CO for some games, 21 years or older in Massachusetts & Arizona) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. Void in Colorado for some games. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; In Arizona call: 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXT-STEP to 53342; In New York Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY(467369).
1:08:22
Every Team's Draft Needs: Part 3
Every Team's Draft Needs: Part 3
Conor Orr and Albert Breer are breaking down every team's need heading into the draft and take a look at the NFC West and NFC South in part three of our pre draft coverage
35:54
Every Team's Draft Needs: Part 2
Every Team's Draft Needs: Part 2
Conor Orr and Albert Breer are breaking down every team's need heading into the draft and take a look at the AFC West, NFC North, and NFC East in part two of our pre draft coverage
1:15:12
Every Team's Draft Needs: Part 1
Every Team's Draft Needs: Part 1
Conor Orr and Albert Breer are breaking down every team's need heading into the draft and take a look at the AFC South, AFC North, and AFC East in part one of our pre draft coverage
The MMQB NFL Podcast brings you unique, informed and immediate analysis from around the NFL. Whether you’re looking to catch up on Sunday’s football action, take a deep dive into the film or answer some burning NFL questions, The MMQB staff has you covered and you’ll finish each episode knowing more about football than you ever thought you could.