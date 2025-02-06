This is a podcast all about Invincible, a comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley. Listen as a group of friends discuss the story, art, and th...

About The Invincible Podcast

This is a podcast all about Invincible, a comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley. Listen as a group of friends discuss the story, art, and the universe that it makes up, including the Amazon Prime animated series. The episodes will cover everything from new issues, past issues, and spin-offs as well as discussing topics such as adaptations, character analysis, and introducing new readers to the book.