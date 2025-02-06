Season 3 Episode 3 Breakdown: You Want A Real Costume, Right?
Season 3 of Invincible has arrived and we're here to break down each and every episode! We kick it off with a listener email, the latest Invincible News, and then an exclusive code for Invincible: Guarding the Globe! After our complete discussion on Episode 3, we end with our Episode Doodles and Predictions for the next episode!
Timecodes:
0:00 Intro
3:56 Listener Email: If we didn't read the comics...
12:05 Invincible News
16:45 Guarding The Globe Code
19:07 Initial Thoughts
26:33 Full Breakdown
1:29:50 Doodles
1:34:00 Predictions
1:39:00 Outro
TheInvinciblePodcast.com
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: twitter.com/InvincibleCast
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@theinvinciblepodcast?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc
Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/invinciblecast.bsky.social
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Invinciblepodcast/
YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCXPRK7LdY0ph...
Music:
Wyatt Layne
@wyatt-layne
Spotify, Apple Music, Soundcloud
Art:
Ryan Ottley & Jeremiah Skipper
Season 3 Episode 2 Breakdown: A Deal With The Devil
Season 3 of Invincible has arrived and we're here to break down each and every episode! We kick it off with a listener email, the latest Invincible News, and then an exclusive code for Invincible: Guarding the Globe! After our complete discussion on Episode 2, we end with our Episode Doodles and Predictions for the next episode!
Timecodes:
0:00 Intro
2:00 Listener Email: Wyatt & Other Stuff
4:15 Guarding the Globe Code
6:25 Initial Impressions
10:00 Full Breakdown
54:30 Doodles
58:42 Predictions
1:01:20 Outro
Season 3 Episode 1 Breakdown: You're Not Laughing Now
Season 3 of Invincible has arrived and we're here to break down each and every episode! We kick it off with a listener email, the latest Invincible News, and then an exclusive code for Invincible: Guarding the Globe! After our complete discussion on Episode 1, we end with our Episode Doodles and Predictions for the next episode!
Timecodes:
0:00 Intro
2:50 Listener Email: Audience reaction to S3 Cecil
7:45 Latest News
8:15 Guarding the Globe Code
10:50 Initial Impressions
15:00 Full Breakdown
1:04:10 Doodles
1:08:23 Predictions
1:10:53 Outro
Invincible Season 3 Is *Almost* Here!
Season 3 of Invincible is only DAYS away and this is our last chance to cover the last news before we dive in! Including some incredible casting news and more! We also read some listener messages and TJ brings us this episode's Issue Spotlight.
Timecodes:
0:00 Intro
2:50 Listener Emails
8:45 Invincible News
20:02 New Season 3 Cast Announced
36:14 Final Thoughts Before Season 3
39:20 More Listener Emails
46:28 Issue Spotlight
1:01:15 Outro
Looking Back At 2024 & Predicting 2025!
Happy New Year! It's time for our annual "Looking back" episode where we take a look at everything that happened in 2024 and score how well we predicted it. Then, we make fresh predictions for 2025! On top of this, we cover some listener emails and wrap up this huge episode with an Issue Spotlight unlike any that have come before...
Timecodes:
0:00 Intro
4:00 Listener Email: 8 Seasons
6:49 2024 Wrap-Up
19:00 Scoring our 2024 Predictions
55:32 Predicting 2025
2:03:33 Listener Emails
2:13:27 Issue Spotlight
2:23:10 Outro
This is a podcast all about Invincible, a comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley. Listen as a group of friends discuss the story, art, and the universe that it makes up, including the Amazon Prime animated series. The episodes will cover everything from new issues, past issues, and spin-offs as well as discussing topics such as adaptations, character analysis, and introducing new readers to the book.