The Invincible Podcast

This is a podcast all about Invincible, a comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley. Listen as a group of friends discuss the story, art, and th...
Leisure

Available Episodes

5 of 169
  • Season 3 Episode 3 Breakdown: You Want A Real Costume, Right?
    Season 3 of Invincible has arrived and we're here to break down each and every episode! We kick it off with a listener email, the latest Invincible News, and then an exclusive code for Invincible: Guarding the Globe! After our complete discussion on Episode 3, we end with our Episode Doodles and Predictions for the next episode! Timecodes: 0:00 Intro 3:56 Listener Email: If we didn't read the comics... 12:05 Invincible News 16:45 Guarding The Globe Code 19:07 Initial Thoughts 26:33 Full Breakdown 1:29:50 Doodles 1:34:00 Predictions 1:39:00 Outro TheInvinciblePodcast.com Email: [email protected] Twitter: twitter.com/InvincibleCast TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@theinvinciblepodcast?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/invinciblecast.bsky.social Facebook: www.facebook.com/Invinciblepodcast/ YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCXPRK7LdY0ph... Music: Wyatt Layne @wyatt-layne Spotify, Apple Music, Soundcloud Art: Ryan Ottley & Jeremiah Skipper
    --------  
    1:40:58
  • Season 3 Episode 2 Breakdown: A Deal With The Devil
    Season 3 of Invincible has arrived and we're here to break down each and every episode! We kick it off with a listener email, the latest Invincible News, and then an exclusive code for Invincible: Guarding the Globe! After our complete discussion on Episode 2, we end with our Episode Doodles and Predictions for the next episode! Timecodes: 0:00 Intro 2:00 Listener Email: Wyatt & Other Stuff 4:15 Guarding the Globe Code 6:25 Initial Impressions 10:00 Full Breakdown 54:30 Doodles 58:42 Predictions 1:01:20 Outro TheInvinciblePodcast.com Email: [email protected] Twitter: twitter.com/InvincibleCast TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@theinvinciblepodcast?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/invinciblecast.bsky.social Facebook: www.facebook.com/Invinciblepodcast/ YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCXPRK7LdY0ph... Music: Wyatt Layne @wyatt-layne Spotify, Apple Music, Soundcloud Art: Ryan Ottley & Jeremiah Skipper
    --------  
    1:03:18
  • Season 3 Episode 1 Breakdown: You're Not Laughing Now
    Season 3 of Invincible has arrived and we're here to break down each and every episode! We kick it off with a listener email, the latest Invincible News, and then an exclusive code for Invincible: Guarding the Globe! After our complete discussion on Episode 1, we end with our Episode Doodles and Predictions for the next episode! Timecodes: 0:00 Intro 2:50 Listener Email: Audience reaction to S3 Cecil 7:45 Latest News 8:15 Guarding the Globe Code 10:50 Initial Impressions 15:00 Full Breakdown 1:04:10 Doodles 1:08:23 Predictions 1:10:53 Outro TheInvinciblePodcast.com Email: [email protected] Twitter: twitter.com/InvincibleCast TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@theinvinciblepodcast?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/invinciblecast.bsky.social Facebook: www.facebook.com/Invinciblepodcast/ YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCXPRK7LdY0ph... Music: Wyatt Layne @wyatt-layne Spotify, Apple Music, Soundcloud Art: Ryan Ottley & Jeremiah Skipper
    --------  
    1:11:42
  • Invincible Season 3 Is *Almost* Here!
    Season 3 of Invincible is only DAYS away and this is our last chance to cover the last news before we dive in! Including some incredible casting news and more! We also read some listener messages and TJ brings us this episode's Issue Spotlight. Timecodes: 0:00 Intro 2:50 Listener Emails 8:45 Invincible News 20:02 New Season 3 Cast Announced 36:14 Final Thoughts Before Season 3 39:20 More Listener Emails 46:28 Issue Spotlight 1:01:15 Outro TheInvinciblePodcast.com Email: [email protected] Twitter: twitter.com/InvincibleCast TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@theinvinciblepodcast?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/invinciblecast.bsky.social Facebook: www.facebook.com/Invinciblepodcast/ YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCXPRK7LdY0ph... Music: Wyatt Layne @wyatt-layne Spotify, Apple Music, Soundcloud Art: Ryan Ottley & Jeremiah Skipper #invincible #invinciblefriday #Omni-Man #atomeve #primevideo #Skybound #comicbooks #battlebeast
    --------  
    1:02:24
  • Looking Back At 2024 & Predicting 2025!
    Happy New Year! It's time for our annual "Looking back" episode where we take a look at everything that happened in 2024 and score how well we predicted it. Then, we make fresh predictions for 2025! On top of this, we cover some listener emails and wrap up this huge episode with an Issue Spotlight unlike any that have come before... Timecodes: 0:00 Intro 4:00 Listener Email: 8 Seasons 6:49 2024 Wrap-Up 19:00 Scoring our 2024 Predictions 55:32 Predicting 2025 2:03:33 Listener Emails 2:13:27 Issue Spotlight 2:23:10 Outro TheInvinciblePodcast.com Email: [email protected] Twitter: twitter.com/InvincibleCast TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@theinvinciblepodcast?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/invinciblecast.bsky.social Facebook: www.facebook.com/Invinciblepodcast/ YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCXPRK7LdY0ph... Music: Wyatt Layne @wyatt-layne Spotify, Apple Music, Soundcloud Art: Ryan Ottley & Jeremiah Skipper #invincible #invinciblefriday #Omni-Man #atomeve #primevideo #Skybound #comicbooks #battlebeast
    --------  
    2:26:24

About The Invincible Podcast

This is a podcast all about Invincible, a comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley. Listen as a group of friends discuss the story, art, and the universe that it makes up, including the Amazon Prime animated series. The episodes will cover everything from new issues, past issues, and spin-offs as well as discussing topics such as adaptations, character analysis, and introducing new readers to the book.
