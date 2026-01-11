The Traitors US 4: Omar Zaheer talks Week 1
1/11/2026 | 1h 11 mins.
We're joined to talk all things Traitors US 4 week 1 (episodes 1-3) by Survivor AND Traitors Canada alum, Omar Zaheer!Note: There IS a video version of this podcast on YouTube!ALL our episodes available AD-FREE on Patreon! Plus WEEKLY bonus episodes, our group chat and community, suggest us shows to watch, and more!Follow the podcast on BlueSky!Follow Matt and Scally on BlueSky!Follow the podcast on Twitter!Follow Matt and Scally on Twitter!The Traitors 4 cast:Natalie Anderson - The Amazing Race, SurvivorYam Yam Arocho - SurvivorMark Ballas - Dancing with the StarsRob Cesternino - Survivor, RHAPStephen Colletti - Laguna Beach, One Tree HillCandiace Dillard Bassett - Real Housewives of PotomacRon Funches - ComedianMaura Higgins - Love IslandDonna Kelce - Mother of Travis Kelce & Jason KelceKristen Kish - Top ChefTara Lipinski - Olympic figure skaterDorinda Medley - Real Housewives of New York CityTiffany Mitchell - Big BrotherMonet X Change - RuPaul's Drag RaceEric Nam - SingerMichael Rapaport - ActorRob Rausch - Love Island USALisa Rinna - Real Housewives of Beverly HillsCaroline Stanbury - Ladies of London, Real Housewives of DubaiIan Terry - Big BrotherColton Underwood - The Bachelor/The BacheloretteJohnny Weir - Olympic figure skaterPorsha Williams - Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Traitors US 4: Episodes 1-3 recap
1/10/2026 | 1h 53 mins.
Traitors US 4 is FINALLY here and it started with a bang! Well, and lots of tears (from us).From the secret traitor to devastating murders in plain sight, we're breaking down EVERYTHING from episodes 1-3.Come back tomorrow for another full breakdown where we'll be joined by Survivor AND Traitors Canada alum, Omar Zaheer!ALL our episodes available AD-FREE on Patreon! Plus WEEKLY bonus episodes, our group chat and community, suggest us shows to watch, and more!Follow the podcast on BlueSky!Follow Matt and Scally on BlueSky!Follow the podcast on Twitter!Follow Matt and Scally on Twitter!The Traitors 4 cast:Natalie Anderson - The Amazing Race, SurvivorYam Yam Arocho - SurvivorMark Ballas - Dancing with the StarsRob Cesternino - Survivor, RHAPStephen Colletti - Laguna Beach, One Tree HillCandiace Dillard Bassett - Real Housewives of PotomacRon Funches - ComedianMaura Higgins - Love IslandDonna Kelce - Mother of Travis Kelce & Jason KelceKristen Kish - Top ChefTara Lipinski - Olympic figure skaterDorinda Medley - Real Housewives of New York CityTiffany Mitchell - Big BrotherMonet X Change - RuPaul's Drag RaceEric Nam - SingerMichael Rapaport - ActorRob Rausch - Love Island USALisa Rinna - Real Housewives of Beverly HillsCaroline Stanbury - Ladies of London, Real Housewives of DubaiIan Terry - Big BrotherColton Underwood - The Bachelor/The BacheloretteJohnny Weir - Olympic figure skaterPorsha Williams - Real Housewives of Atlanta
Real World/Road Rules Challenge: The Duel (season 13) -- Part 4
1/09/2026 | 1h 52 mins.
We are wrapping up The Duel with a discussion much more stable than any carabiner could dream of being. You know what time it is... Mount Rushmores, season rankings, and more-- let's get into it! More specifically, we're covering episodes 15, 16, and the reunion!ALL our episodes available AD-FREE on Patreon! Plus WEEKLY bonus episodes, our group chat and community, suggest us shows to watch, and more!Follow the podcast on BlueSky!Follow Matt and Scally on BlueSky!Follow the podcast on Twitter!Follow Matt and Scally on Twitter!Real World/Road Rules Challenge: The Duel cast:Women:Aneesa FerreriaBeth StolarczykCasey CooperDiem BrownJodi WeathertonKina DeanPaula MeronekRobin HibbardSvetlana ShustermanTina BartaMen:Brad FiorenzaCT TamburelloDerrick KosinskiEric "Big Easy" BanksEvan StarkmanJohn "Johnny Bananas" DevenanzioKenny SantucciNehemiah ClarkTyler DuckworthWes Bergmann
UNLOCKED: Traitors US 4 Confessionals Draft
1/07/2026 | 48 mins.
The excitement and hype is REAL for this week's Traitors US season 4 premiere-- so we're unlocking a segment of last week's Patron-only podcast. Please enjoy our latest Traitors confessionals draft!ALL our episodes available AD-FREE on Patreon! Plus WEEKLY bonus episodes, our group chat and community, suggest us shows to watch, and more!Follow the podcast on BlueSky!Follow Matt and Scally on BlueSky!Follow the podcast on Twitter!Follow Matt and Scally on Twitter!The Traitors 4 cast:Natalie Anderson - The Amazing Race, SurvivorYam Yam Arocho - SurvivorMark Ballas - Dancing with the StarsRob Cesternino - Survivor, RHAPStephen Colletti - Laguna Beach, One Tree HillCandiace Dillard Bassett - Real Housewives of PotomacRon Funches - ComedianMaura Higgins - Love IslandDonna Kelce - Mother of Travis Kelce & Jason KelceKristen Kish - Top ChefTara Lipinski - Olympic figure skaterDorinda Medley - Real Housewives of New York CityTiffany Mitchell - Big BrotherMonet X Change - RuPaul's Drag RaceEric Nam - SingerMichael Rapaport - ActorRob Rausch - Love Island USALisa Rinna - Real Housewives of Beverly HillsCaroline Stanbury - Ladies of London, Real Housewives of DubaiIan Terry - Big BrotherColton Underwood - The Bachelor/The BacheloretteJohnny Weir - Olympic figure skaterPorsha Williams - Real Housewives of Atlanta
Real World/Road Rules Challenge: The Duel (season 13) -- Part 3
1/04/2026 | 1h 25 mins.
Mel is back with us to talk through episodes 10-14 of The Duel! It's a WILD ride from the first episode of this batch to the last!ALL our episodes available AD-FREE on Patreon! Plus WEEKLY bonus episodes, our group chat and community, suggest us shows to watch, and more!Follow the podcast on BlueSky!Follow Matt and Scally on BlueSky!Follow the podcast on Twitter!Follow Matt and Scally on Twitter!Real World/Road Rules Challenge: The Duel cast:Women:Aneesa FerreriaBeth StolarczykCasey CooperDiem BrownJodi WeathertonKina DeanPaula MeronekRobin HibbardSvetlana ShustermanTina BartaMen:Brad FiorenzaCT TamburelloDerrick KosinskiEric "Big Easy" BanksEvan StarkmanJohn "Johnny Bananas" DevenanzioKenny SantucciNehemiah ClarkTyler DuckworthWes Bergmann
The Free Agents Podcast: The Challenge, The Traitors, & more