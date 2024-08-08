Nightmare Deals | Assisted Living Facility From Hell - Episode 20
Another nightmare deal you have to hear about! What was supposed to be “passive income” through a triple net assisted living facility turned into anything but as Keith Filarsky bought two properties with seller financing and attempted to lease them out to businesses providing health care to the residents. Things quickly turned south when his tenant lost their license, stole money, and disappeared into the night-leaving keith with expensive vacancy and no way to find a new tenant quickly enough to provide health care for the residents. What was supposed to be a turnkey deal has turned into a six figure bleeding mess of a nightmare as one year later Keith is still trying to get himself licensed and new staff in place to run these properties he bought and can’t get rented. If you’ve ever heard about alternative investing strategies like assisted living facilities and want to know what happens when you turn the rock over, you won’t want to miss today’s show. Follow David: @DavidGreene DavidGreene24.com RealTalkRealEstate.com Podcast-The David Greene Show Spotify, Apple Podcasts Book a session with David: [email protected] Ask a Question: DavidGreene24.com/ask Find me on the “minnect” app Real Estate University: SpartanLeague.com Join my Free Newsletter: Davidgreene24.com/textletter Finance Your Real Estate TheOneBrokerage.com Intake@TheOneBrokerage @theonebrokerage Free Textletter DavidGreene24.com/join STR Management [email protected] Investor Retreat DavidGreene24.com/retreat
--------
40:02
Deal Analysis | 7 Figure Property - Episode 19
Ever wondered what a seven figure deal looks like? On today’s show I interview Dawson Criddle, a wholesaler/flipper who landed a million dollar deal worth 2.2 mil! We analyze the deal and review if he should keep it, BRRRR it, or sell it-and what each option would look like. The property has foundation issues and a rehab that is very reasonable, and we cover the numbers for everything. If you’ve ever wanted to be a fly on the wall and see what real estate looks like behind the curtain, download this episode today and jump in! Follow David: @DavidGreene DavidGreene24.com RealTalkRealEstate.com Podcast-The David Greene Show Spotify, Apple Podcasts Book a session with David: [email protected] Ask a Question: DavidGreene24.com/ask Find me on the “minnect” app Real Estate University: SpartanLeague.com Join my Free Newsletter: Davidgreene24.com/textletter Finance Your Real Estate TheOneBrokerage.com Intake@TheOneBrokerage @theonebrokerage Free Textletter DavidGreene24.com/join STR Management [email protected] Investor Retreat DavidGreene24.com/retreat
--------
36:23
Store Cash, Build Wealth, Buy Wise - Episode 18
STORE CASH, BUILD WEALTH, BUY WISE Welcome to Real Talk Real Estate! In this episode, we tackle pressing questions from the best real estate community in the world. Topics include: focusing on one vs. multiple real estate ventures, moving equity from one market to another, saving money before buying property, and an update on David's new projects like Coast to Coast Real Estate and the soon-to-launch website RealTalkRealEstate.com. We also cover real estate market dynamics, how to handle financial challenges, and provide guidance on utilizing HELOCs. 00:00 Welcome 01:54 Question 1: How to balance being a team leader and investing? 06:36 Question 2: Where to keep capital while waiting to deploy it? 10:09 Question 3: Advice for older investors with financial PTSD 4:09 Real Estate Market Insight: What to expect in 2025? 19:37 Real News: Updates on inflation and the housing market 26:34 Questions and comments from viewers 32:55 Real News Report 38:25 Sneak Peek: Upcoming book and property management service Subscribe to The David Greene Show! Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-david-greene-show/id1755485708 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5Nu6kCJTVzM2x2WsujqBOZ Submit your question for David: https://davidgreene24.com/ask Follow David: @DavidGreene DavidGreene24.com RealTalkRealEstate.com Podcast-The David Greene Show Spotify, Apple Podcasts Book a session with David: [email protected] Ask a Question: DavidGreene24.com/ask Find me on the “minnect” app Real Estate University: SpartanLeague.com Join my Free Newsletter: Davidgreene24.com/textletter Finance Your Real Estate TheOneBrokerage.com Intake@TheOneBrokerage @theonebrokerage Free Textletter DavidGreene24.com/join STR Management [email protected] Investor Retreat DavidGreene24.com/retreat
--------
42:00
My Oklahoma BRRRR - Episode 17
*Video Available On YouTube And Spotify!* In this episode, David provides an in-depth walkthrough of a property he recently purchased in Oklahoma. He begins with an overview of the house—a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home with 1,260 square feet—and discusses how he found the property through a wholesale deal. David explains the BRRR method (Buy, Rehab, Rent, Refinance, Repeat) and emphasizes that the goal is not always to extract 100% of the capital but to leave less money in the property than if bought traditionally. He details the costs and challenges he encountered during the remodel, including unexpected expenses like a new roof and backyard fence. David compares different scenarios for refinancing and cash flow, ultimately showing various strategies for maximizing returns on investment. He stresses the importance of flexibility and long-term thinking in real estate investing. 00:00 Introduction to the David Greene Show 00:35 Overview of the Property 01:01 Finding and Purchasing the Property 01:42 Understanding the BRRR Method 04:04 Initial Walkthrough of the Property 07:54 Mid-Remodel Progress 11:55 Challenges and Unexpected Costs 21:51 Final Walkthrough and Results 23:23 Conclusion and Recap
--------
25:08
Nightmare On REI Street. $200k Loss and Scams - Episode 16
Can’t make a deal work? Just do sub-to! Or maybe, sub-don’t. In today’s show, guest Tanner Litchfield gets raw and transparent about the deal he bought that lost him $200,000 he was helpless to stop. From an alcoholic home seller who stole his money to a RE attorneys that offered absolutely no help, Tanner’s story will both horrify and fascinate you. Tanner shares what he felt and thought when he first saw the deal, how creative finance was marketed to him, and what he wishes he knew before this huge L-all based on the words of trusting those who make money from RE investors. Continuing in the series of Nightmare Deals, this spider web of deceit involving shadiness from wholesalers, contractors, sub-to rates, and those looking to off load bad deals to others, this show will open your eyes to what really goes on in the “off market” world of RE investing so often sold as the best way to find deals. If you do, or have considered, buying deals from off market providers, you simply cannot afford to miss this episode. Follow David: @DavidGreene DavidGreene24.com RealTalkRealEstate.com Podcast-The David Greene Show Spotify, Apple Podcasts Book a session with David: [email protected] Ask a Question: DavidGreene24.com/ask Find me on the “minnect” app Real Estate University: SpartanLeague.com Join my Free Newsletter: Davidgreene24.com/textletter Finance Your Real Estate TheOneBrokerage.com Intake@TheOneBrokerage @theonebrokerage Free Textletter DavidGreene24.com/join STR Management [email protected] Investor Retreat DavidGreene24.com/retreat 00:00 Welcome 00:39 Meet Tanner: A Real Estate Journey 02:06 The Seattle to Utah Transition 03:46 The Temptation of Creative Finance 04:44 The Wholesaler's Pitch 06:06 The Deal's Red Flags 08:00 Navigating the Wholesaling Wild West 15:48 The Unexpected Foreclosure Notice 21:57 Foreclosure Confusion and Legal Advice 22:40 The Missing $20,000 and Title Issues 26:18 Realization and Damage Control 28:13 Legal Battles and Tenants 34:14 Auction and Financial Losses 38:24 Lessons Learned and Moving Forward
Welcome to Real Talk Real Estate with David Greene, the show where we pull back the curtain and dive into the thrilling world of real estate business and investing.
Join David Greene as he shares unfiltered stories, insider details, and expert insights that you won't find anywhere else.
Whether you're aiming to build wealth, pivot your career, or simply want to understand the wild ride behind the scenes in the real estate industry, this podcast is your ultimate guide.
Tune in and discover the strategies, successes, and sometimes the craziness that makes real estate such a dynamic and lucrative field.
Get ready to learn, laugh, and level up your real estate game with Real Talk Real Estate with David Greene.