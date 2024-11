Nightmare On REI Street. $200k Loss and Scams - Episode 16

Can't make a deal work? Just do sub-to! Or maybe, sub-don't. In today's show, guest Tanner Litchfield gets raw and transparent about the deal he bought that lost him $200,000 he was helpless to stop. From an alcoholic home seller who stole his money to a RE attorneys that offered absolutely no help, Tanner's story will both horrify and fascinate you. Tanner shares what he felt and thought when he first saw the deal, how creative finance was marketed to him, and what he wishes he knew before this huge L-all based on the words of trusting those who make money from RE investors. Continuing in the series of Nightmare Deals, this spider web of deceit involving shadiness from wholesalers, contractors, sub-to rates, and those looking to off load bad deals to others, this show will open your eyes to what really goes on in the "off market" world of RE investing so often sold as the best way to find deals. If you do, or have considered, buying deals from off market providers, you simply cannot afford to miss this episode. 00:00 Welcome 00:39 Meet Tanner: A Real Estate Journey 02:06 The Seattle to Utah Transition 03:46 The Temptation of Creative Finance 04:44 The Wholesaler's Pitch 06:06 The Deal's Red Flags 08:00 Navigating the Wholesaling Wild West 15:48 The Unexpected Foreclosure Notice 21:57 Foreclosure Confusion and Legal Advice 22:40 The Missing $20,000 and Title Issues 26:18 Realization and Damage Control 28:13 Legal Battles and Tenants 34:14 Auction and Financial Losses 38:24 Lessons Learned and Moving Forward