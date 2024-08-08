My Oklahoma BRRRR - Episode 17

*Video Available On YouTube And Spotify!* In this episode, David provides an in-depth walkthrough of a property he recently purchased in Oklahoma. He begins with an overview of the house—a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home with 1,260 square feet—and discusses how he found the property through a wholesale deal. David explains the BRRR method (Buy, Rehab, Rent, Refinance, Repeat) and emphasizes that the goal is not always to extract 100% of the capital but to leave less money in the property than if bought traditionally. He details the costs and challenges he encountered during the remodel, including unexpected expenses like a new roof and backyard fence. David compares different scenarios for refinancing and cash flow, ultimately showing various strategies for maximizing returns on investment. He stresses the importance of flexibility and long-term thinking in real estate investing. 00:00 Introduction to the David Greene Show 00:35 Overview of the Property 01:01 Finding and Purchasing the Property 01:42 Understanding the BRRR Method 04:04 Initial Walkthrough of the Property 07:54 Mid-Remodel Progress 11:55 Challenges and Unexpected Costs 21:51 Final Walkthrough and Results 23:23 Conclusion and Recap