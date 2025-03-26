Why is Frank Shorter is the most influential runner in the history of the sport? In the debut episode of The Buzz, we hear Frank tell amazing first-hand stories none of us have ever heard before. Frank won the Marathon gold medal at the 1972 Munich Olympics, which is credited with starting the first running boom, and he heard the shots ring out in what came to be known as the Munich Massacre, which forever changed how we think about terrorism. At the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, Frank was again at a pivotal point in running history, when an unheralded runner, later revealed to be part of the East German doping program, won the gold medal. Frank tells the shocking story of why he couldn’t do anything about that. Then Buzz points out he actually did: He was the first Chairman the USADA (U.S. Anti Doping Agency) and basically started the modern anti-doping movement. You’ve probably heard the name but did not know who Frank Shorter was. Now you know! “I heard the shots. I heard the bomb go off. I was in both places." The Buzz is supported by Wahoo. The Kickr Run reimagines readmill training with automatic pace and incline adjustments that respond to your movement—no buttons, just natural running. Train for your next big trail day, rain or shine, at wahoofitness.com.
Welcome to The Buzz with Buzz Burrell
Trail and ultrarunning are evolving fast—so how do you keep up? Enter The Buzz, a podcast that cuts through the noise with grounded takes from a true expert in the sport. Hosted by pioneering ultrarunner, FKT legend, and industry veteran Buzz Burrell, this show dives deep into the ideas shaping endurance sports. In this trailer, Buzz shares what to expect from The Buzz: thought-provoking conversations with the thinkers, historians, and innovators driving change in the sport—not just athletes, but the voices behind trail running’s biggest shifts. If you’re looking for more than just race results and training tips, you’ve come to the right place. New episodes drop every two weeks, with the first episode launching on March 25th. Hit subscribe and get ready for sharp insights, fresh perspectives, and the conversations that matter in trail running. The Buzz is coming soon!
