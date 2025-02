ROMAN ANTHONY Top Prospect Talks Red Sox, Alex Cora & Journey to MLB

Red Sox top prospect Roman Anthony joins Diggin' At Home!Roman is currently the #2 ranked prospect in MLB behind Roki Sasaki. Coming right out of high school as the 79th overall pick in 2022, Roman had a quick ascension in the minors. In 2023, he won Minor League Player of the year and in 2024, had another monster year, launching him as high as the #1 ranked prospect in baseball at one point. Eric Hosmer and Justin Su'a cover it all with Roman:- Red Sox organization- Pressure of being the top dog- Adjusting from high school to pro ball - Being routine oriented - Relationship with Alex Cora- Excitement to play at Fenway in the bigs- Spring Training storiesYou might see Roman at a big league park near you this season! We wish him the best of luck. If you enjoyed this episode, please be sure to like, comment, subscribe, and push that notification bell so you never miss an episode!-----------------GuestRoman Anthony / @romannanthonyHostsEric Hosmer /⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ @hosmer305⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Justin Sua / @justinsuaInteract with the Diggin' Deep Crew on:⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Instagram⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ / ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ / ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ / ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠TikTok⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Advertising & Partnership inquiries: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ [email protected] ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠a⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ MoonBall Media⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Podcast