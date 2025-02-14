DIGGIN WEEKLY - Alex Bregman Signs with the Red Sox & MLB Offseason Grades!
We're officially Diggin' Weekly again! In this episode, Moose & Hoz break down the latest MLB headlines, from Alex Bregman signing with the Red Sox to Anthony Rendon being out indefinitely. We also dive into the Yankees' latest beard drama, the Royals' outlook, and the Padres getting creative. Plus, what's the deal with MLB's new jersey fix and the Guardians' new $99 app?
30:51
LORENZO CAIN On World Series Memories, Royals Stories & Baseball Journey
Kansas City Royals World Series champion Lorenzo Cain joins Diggin' At Home! We DIG DEEP into his baseball journey, career-defining moments, and life after the game. From his late start in baseball to his legendary postseason plays, Lo Cain shares stories you won't hear anywhere else!Topics Covered:- Cain's unique path to the MLB – Starting baseball late & overcoming obstacles- Getting traded to the Royals in 2010 & building a championship team- 2015 ALCS vs. Blue Jays – Scoring from 1st on a single & rain delay comeback- His relationship with Salvador Perez & thoughts on the Royals' 2025 season- Best catches, training evolution & batting practice routine- Clash of Clans obsession, Super Bowl predictions & Jalen Hurts sighting
46:27
DIGGIN' WEEKLY - What’s MLB’s Equivalent of the Luka Doncic Trade!?
We're back for Diggin' Weekly-ISH! Eric Hosmer & Mike Moustakas discuss what an MLB trade equivalent to a Luka Doncic-for-Anthony Davis blockbuster would look like—are we in for a league-altering deal? 👀PLUS: - Manny Machado isn't happy with the Padres' quiet offseason—is San Diego wasting his prime years? 🤔- Is "The Cardinal Way" officially dead? Jim Edmonds goes OFF, revealing a shocking story about Mark - McGwire not being allowed at Cardinals spring training 😳- Alex Bregman's future: Could the star third baseman be heading to the Chicago Cubs? We break down why the fit makes sense! 🐻⚾Don't forget to like, comment, and subscribe for the latest MLB news, rumors, and analysis! 🔔
32:44
ROMAN ANTHONY Top Prospect Talks Red Sox, Alex Cora & Journey to MLB
Red Sox top prospect Roman Anthony joins Diggin' At Home!Roman is currently the #2 ranked prospect in MLB behind Roki Sasaki. Coming right out of high school as the 79th overall pick in 2022, Roman had a quick ascension in the minors. In 2023, he won Minor League Player of the year and in 2024, had another monster year, launching him as high as the #1 ranked prospect in baseball at one point. Eric Hosmer and Justin Su'a cover it all with Roman:- Red Sox organization- Pressure of being the top dog- Adjusting from high school to pro ball - Being routine oriented - Relationship with Alex Cora- Excitement to play at Fenway in the bigs- Spring Training storiesYou might see Roman at a big league park near you this season! We wish him the best of luck. If you enjoyed this episode, please be sure to like, comment, subscribe, and push that notification bell so you never miss an episode!
36:32
DIGGIN' WEEKLY - RANKING The Top 10 MLB Shortstops!
Who are the Top 10 Shortstops in MLB right now? We break it all down, ranking the best at the position heading into the 2025 season. Plus, Jurickson Profar cashes in with a 3-year, $42M deal with the Atlanta Braves—do they have the best outfield in baseball now? Meanwhile, Hal Steinbrenner claims the Yankees are strapped for cash compartively to the Dodgers, but are fans buying it? We also dive into the Dodgers' ownership group and how deferred money has helped them dominate free agency and payroll. And finally, the MLB The Show 25 cover reveal featuring Paul Skenes, Elly De La Cruz, and Gunnar Henderson is straight-up 🔥!💬 Who's your No. 1 shortstop in baseball? Drop your rankings in the comments!
An MLB player-hosted show featuring World Series champion Eric Hosmer, 12-year veteran Peter Moylan, and renowned Process & Development Coach Justin Su'a, 'Diggin' Deep' goes beyond the field with an intimate look into the experiences of elite athletes across all sports. The show extends beyond athletic achievements to include conversations with key figures in sports business, entertainment, and culture, providing a comprehensive view of the professional sports landscape.
This podcast is an entertaining and invaluable resource for anyone interested in the complexities of athletic excellence, mental and physical preparation, and insights into sports and business, with lessons that resonate with fans, aspiring athletes, and professionals alike.