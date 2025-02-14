About Diggin Deep Podcast

An MLB player-hosted show featuring World Series champion Eric Hosmer, 12-year veteran Peter Moylan, and renowned Process & Development Coach Justin Su'a, 'Diggin' Deep' goes beyond the field with an intimate look into the experiences of elite athletes across all sports. The show extends beyond athletic achievements to include conversations with key figures in sports business, entertainment, and culture, providing a comprehensive view of the professional sports landscape. This podcast is an entertaining and invaluable resource for anyone interested in the complexities of athletic excellence, mental and physical preparation, and insights into sports and business, with lessons that resonate with fans, aspiring athletes, and professionals alike.