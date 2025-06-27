Palestinian Politician & Peace Negotiator Mustafa Barghouti C
Could US strikes in Iran pave the way for a ceasefire in Gaza? And could progress toward a ceasefire in Gaza help dial down tension in the West Bank as well? Christiane speaks with Mustafa Barghouti, a longtime Palestinian politician and former peace negotiator.
Also on today's show: Karim Sadjadpour, Senior Fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace; David A. Graham, Staff Writer, The Atlantic
David Petraeus on US Strike on Iran
At today's NATO summit, President Trump devoted a great deal of his press conference to the US's strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities. After a back and forth over a leaked Pentagon report suggesting the strikes only set back Iran's nuclear program by months, Trump said it was preliminary and "inconclusive." Then he got another report by Israel's Atomic Energy Commission, saying the US attack on Fordow "destroyed the site's critical infrastructure." Iran itself also said the facilities were badly damaged. David Petraeus served as the Commander of Centcom and Director of the CIA and joins Christiane to discuss this all.
Also on today's show: former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt, now Co-Chair of the European Council on Foreign Relations; former CDC epidemiologist Dr. Fiona Havers, who quit after actions by RFK Jr.
Will Israel and Iran Give Peace a Chance?
NATO leaders are gathering in the Netherlands for their annual summit at the same time a fragile ceasefire in the Israel-Iran war appears to be holding. Can diplomacy succeed if the ceasefire survives? Among the leaders urging that path is Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney. Christiane sat down with the Prime Minister in the Netherlands today.
Also on today's show: EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas; Barry Eichengreen, Professor of Economics and Politics, U.C. Berkeley
CNN Speaks to Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht- Ravanchi
First: Christiane’s exclusive conversation with the Iranian deputy foreign minister on how it could respond to U.S. involvement and still holding out hope for nuclear negotiations once this war is over.
Then: If regime change is also Israel's goal. Who is waiting in the wings to take over? Christiane speaks with former State Department adviser and Iran expert Vali Nasr.
Also: From her archives, Christiane looks back at a moment of hope inside and outside Iran for a peaceful transition to freedom and stability. Dreams well and truly dashed in the intervening years.
And: Film director Wes Anderson speaks with Christiane about his new film "The Phoenician Scheme," the inescapable signature style of all his movies, and hiring Kate Winslet's daughter.
Finally: As Berlin pays tribute to the legendary artwork of wrapping the Reichstag by Christo and Jean-Claude this week, Christiane revisits her conversation with Christo and what he told her about the project and how his own history as a refugee informed his art and unstoppable drive.
An Insider's View of the Mideast Conflict
Israel's attacks on Iran and Iran's retaliation have brought the United States to the edge of entering another war in the Middle East. It is exposing divisions within President Trump's cabinet and the MAGA movement over American involvement abroad. As former Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Admiral Mike Mullen has an insider's view of war in the Middle East. He joins Christiane to discuss this all.
Also on today's show: investigative journalist and author Carol Cadwalladr on the dangers of techno-authoritarianism
