What makes someone want to run their first ultra? And more importantly—what makes them want to come back for a second? The reality is, most people who sign up for an ultra only do one. But why? And how can we help more runners not just finish, but fall in love with the sport? Tune in for tips on running your first - or even tenth - ultramarathon. In this episode, Buzz and Zoë dig into what it takes to have a meaningful, successful experience at your first ultra, whether you're eyeing a 50K for the first time or looking to refine your approach. They’re joined by two powerhouse runners and coaches—Dr. Stefanie Flippin and Krissy Moehl—who have spent years helping athletes navigate the highs, lows, and everything in between when it comes to ultrarunning. What keeps people from coming back after their first ultra? And what can we do to change that? How to transition from roads to trails – Why adjusting your pacing expectations is key, and how to train when access to trails is limited. The best training approach for your first ultra – What really works when it comes to long runs, back-to-backs, and balancing speed with endurance. Mindset shifts that make a difference – From letting go of rigid time goals to understanding why ultras are as much about problem-solving as they are about running. The fueling equation – Why past generations of ultrarunners got this wrong, and how 300+ calories an hour can change your entire race experience. Making ultras more accessible – Stefanie shares what real inclusion looks like in the sport, and why handing someone a race bib isn’t enough. Thanks to Our Sponsors! Wahoo KICKR RUN: Take your run training to the next level—whether you're dialing in race-specific pacing, tackling structured workouts, or just escaping the elements. The Wahoo KICKR RUN is the first smart treadmill designed for endurance athletes, with real-road feel and precision control to match your effort. Train smarter and run stronger. Learn more at wahoofitness.com. LMNT: Ultras aren’t just about water—you need electrolytes, too. Element makes that part easy, with a science-backed formula and none of the junk you don’t need. Our listeners can get a free sample pack with any purchase at drinkelement.com/ultrasignup. Resources & Links Running Your First Ultra by Krissy Moehl – https://krissymoehl.com/ Making Strides Podcast by Stefanie Flippin – Listen Here Got a question for Buzz and Zoë? Email [email protected]