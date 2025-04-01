Love on the Run: Running, Family and Relationship Advice from Trail Running Power Couples

1:42 – Buzz and Zoë dive into how their relationship with running has evolved over the years. They explore what it takes to sustain a lifelong love of the sport—and Buzz dishes out some hard-earned running relationship wisdom. 11:58 – Zoë sits down with Tyler Green and Rachel Drake, a power couple in the ultrarunning world. They share the story of how they first met mid-race (pro tip: always pack soap—you never know when you'll need to impress a potential suitor). They also break down how they juggle elite competition, parenting, and careers while keeping their love for both running and each other alive. 31:59 – Buzz chats with Tabor and Eli Hemming, two of the fastest short-course trail runners in the game. They open up about how they push each other in training and tackle life together—both on the racecourse and on their working ranch in Kremmling, Colorado. Tune in for grounded relationship advice, a dose of competitive fire, and maybe even a ranching tip or two!