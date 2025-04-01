Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsSportsThe Trailhead
Listen to The Trailhead in the App
Listen to The Trailhead in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Trailhead

Podcast The Trailhead
UltraSignup
The Trailhead isn’t your typical trail running podcast—we’re not dissecting splits or debating race strategies. Instead, hosts Zoë Rom and Brendan Leonard take ...
SportsRunningHealth & Wellness

Available Episodes

5 of 64
  • Meet The Rad New Trailhead Co-Host
    Welcome Brendan Leonard to The Trailhead! He’s the mind behind Semi-Rad, the master of stick figure cartoons, and now, he’s Zoë’s new co-host on The Trailhead. But instead of the usual "tell us about yourself" intro, we’re doing things our way. In this episode, Brendan gets interviewed by the person who knows him best—his mom. Kathy Leonard pulls no punches in this no-holds-barred sit-down, asking about everything from poop strategies to race regrets. We also chat about what drew Brendan to ultrarunning, why the middle of the pack is where the magic happens, and how humor helps us survive the weirdest parts of trail running. We’re not here to chase clout or finish lines—we’re here for the characters, the comedy, and the community that make this sport what it is. Thanks to Our Partners, Skratch Labs! Fuel your long runs the smart way—with real food ingredients backed by science.  Grab your free sample pack at skratchlabs.com with code REALFOODFUEL. 
    --------  
    42:50
  • A New Adventure Begins With Buzz Burrell
    Big changes are happening at The Trailhead! In this episode, co-hosts Zoë Rom and Buzz Burrell reflect on Buzz’s legendary career in trail running and his next big adventure—his very own podcast, The Buzz with Buzz Burrell. Buzz shares his perspective on how the sport has evolved, from the early days of ultrarunning to the rise of FKTs (Fastest Known Times), the integration of outdoor culture into trail running, and the innovations that have transformed the way we run. He and Zoë also discuss why authenticity matters in media, what makes someone a lasting presence in the sport, and what listeners can expect from The Buzz, launching March 25th. 🏃 Shoutout to Our Sponsor: Running Warehouse! This episode of The Trailhead is brought to you by Running Warehouse, your one-stop shop for all things trail and ultrarunning. Check them out and gear up for your next adventure at RunningWarehouse.com. Tune in for: 🔥 Buzz on the history of trail running and its evolution 🏃 The rise of FKTs and why they matter 🎙️ Why The Buzz is bringing something new to trail running media 🤔 What makes someone a legend in the sport? 📖 Buzz’s upcoming book on FKTs - check it out! Stay Connected & Tune In! Subscribe to The Buzz with Buzz Burrell – launching March 25th! Follow UltraSignup for updates on new podcast episodes. Got questions or hot takes for Buzz? Email [email protected] Big news for The Trailhead is coming April 1st – stay tuned! 📩 Email us at [email protected] with your questions or guest ideas!
    --------  
    37:00
  • How to Run (and Love) Your First Ultra
    What makes someone want to run their first ultra? And more importantly—what makes them want to come back for a second? The reality is, most people who sign up for an ultra only do one. But why? And how can we help more runners not just finish, but fall in love with the sport? Tune in for tips on running your first - or even tenth - ultramarathon.  In this episode, Buzz and Zoë dig into what it takes to have a meaningful, successful experience at your first ultra, whether you're eyeing a 50K for the first time or looking to refine your approach. They’re joined by two powerhouse runners and coaches—Dr. Stefanie Flippin and Krissy Moehl—who have spent years helping athletes navigate the highs, lows, and everything in between when it comes to ultrarunning. What keeps people from coming back after their first ultra? And what can we do to change that? How to transition from roads to trails – Why adjusting your pacing expectations is key, and how to train when access to trails is limited. The best training approach for your first ultra – What really works when it comes to long runs, back-to-backs, and balancing speed with endurance. Mindset shifts that make a difference – From letting go of rigid time goals to understanding why ultras are as much about problem-solving as they are about running. The fueling equation – Why past generations of ultrarunners got this wrong, and how 300+ calories an hour can change your entire race experience. Making ultras more accessible – Stefanie shares what real inclusion looks like in the sport, and why handing someone a race bib isn’t enough. Thanks to Our Sponsors! Wahoo KICKR RUN: Take your run training to the next level—whether you're dialing in race-specific pacing, tackling structured workouts, or just escaping the elements. The Wahoo KICKR RUN is the first smart treadmill designed for endurance athletes, with real-road feel and precision control to match your effort. Train smarter and run stronger. Learn more at wahoofitness.com. LMNT: Ultras aren’t just about water—you need electrolytes, too. Element makes that part easy, with a science-backed formula and none of the junk you don’t need. Our listeners can get a free sample pack with any purchase at drinkelement.com/ultrasignup. Resources & Links Running Your First Ultra by Krissy Moehl – https://krissymoehl.com/ Making Strides Podcast by Stefanie Flippin – Listen Here Got a question for Buzz and Zoë? Email [email protected]
    --------  
    54:42
  • Love on the Run: Running, Family and Relationship Advice from Trail Running Power Couples
    1:42 – Buzz and Zoë dive into how their relationship with running has evolved over the years. They explore what it takes to sustain a lifelong love of the sport—and Buzz dishes out some hard-earned running relationship wisdom.   11:58 – Zoë sits down with Tyler Green and Rachel Drake, a power couple in the ultrarunning world. They share the story of how they first met mid-race (pro tip: always pack soap—you never know when you’ll need to impress a potential suitor). They also break down how they juggle elite competition, parenting, and careers while keeping their love for both running and each other alive.   31:59 – Buzz chats with Tabor and Eli Hemming, two of the fastest short-course trail runners in the game. They open up about how they push each other in training and tackle life together—both on the racecourse and on their working ranch in Kremmling, Colorado. Tune in for grounded relationship advice, a dose of competitive fire, and maybe even a ranching tip or two! The Trailhead is sponsored by Running Warehouse. 
    --------  
    50:43
  • Scott Jurek and Tina Muir's Advice for Sustainable Running
    In this episode, Zoë and Buzz dive into their personal journeys toward identifying as environmentalists—exploring why that label can feel complicated and what it truly means to take action for the planet. 7:12 Zoë sits down with Running for Real host and former elite marathoner Tina Muir to discuss the power of small, everyday actions in making running more sustainable. Tina shares the surprising challenges that races face when it comes to sustainability and how she began integrating environmental advocacy into her running. 27:51 Buzz chats with ultrarunning legends Scott and Jenny Jurek about their work with Protect Our Winters and why optimism is a powerful tool for climate advocacy. They discuss the importance of persistence in environmental action, the intersection of policy and personal choices, and how runners can lead the charge for a more sustainable future. Tune in for practical insights, inspiring stories, and a fresh perspective on what it means to be a runner who cares for the planet.
    --------  
    48:54

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About The Trailhead

The Trailhead isn’t your typical trail running podcast—we’re not dissecting splits or debating race strategies. Instead, hosts Zoë Rom and Brendan Leonard take you straight to the heart (and funny bone) of the sport, celebrating the people, stories, and quirks that make trail running so special. With a mix of humor, heart, and a little irreverence, we explore the personalities, people, artists, and everyday athletes who give the sport its soul—because trail running is about more than just the miles.
Podcast website

Listen to The Trailhead, Club Shay Shay and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Trailhead: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.13.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/4/2025 - 6:13:03 PM