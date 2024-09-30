BH271 - Tyler Blinds the Fellas

On this episode, Tyler blinds Dude and JD with some random bottles he put together, and of course JD joins in with some pocket pours. Tune in for all the fun.… on this episode of, The Bourbon Hunters. Also, kill two birds with one stone by supporting our podcast and keeping those testes nice and clean. Go to www.manscaped.com and get 20% off your order plus free shipping using the promo code BOURBONHUNTERS. We are pretty excited about this partnership and cannot wait for you to start thinking about us as you are naked and manscaping. Do you like buying bourbon gear? Check out our website at https://www.bourbonhunters.com where you can do both with our latest bourbon shirts and our Bourbon Hunter Kenzie Drams. --Tags-- #punkrockandcocktails #thebourbonenthusiast #bourbonhunters #bourbonlover #breakingbourbon #bourbondrinkers #bourbonporn #kentuckystraightbourbon #kentuckybourbon #thebourbonalliance #bourbon #bourbonlife #bourbonlifestyle #bourbonenthusiast #bourbonwhiskey #bourboncountry #deckpour #bourbongram #instabourbon #yourbourbonyourway #yourbourbonroad #blantons #pappyvanwinkle #vodkasucks #bourbonpodcast #columbuspodcast #bourbonneat #smokewagonbourbon #woodinvillewhiskey -- Tags -- the bourbon enthusiast bourbon hunters bourbon lover breaking bourbon bourbon drinkers bourbon porn kentucky straight bourbon kentucky bourbon the bourbon alliance bourbon bourbon life bourbon lifestyle bourbon enthusiast