The Bourbon Hunters Podcast

The Bourbon Hunters podcast is a weekly long-form conversation hosted by Brett Bryan, JD Fritzges, and Dude Poole. Guests include friends, bartenders, distiller...
  • BH273 - 2024 Bottle Kill Episode
    On this episode, the gang calls an end to the first day of their annual bourbon trip by recording their traditional bottle kill episode while on the bourbon trail.  Tune in for all the fun.… on this episode of, The Bourbon Hunters. *No bottles were harmed in the making of this episode. Do you like buying bourbon gear?  Check out our website at https://www.bourbonhunters.com where you can do both with our latest bourbon shirts and our Bourbon Hunter Kenzie Drams. --Tags-- #punkrockandcocktails #thebourbonenthusiast #bourbonhunters #bourbonlover #breakingbourbon #bourbondrinkers #bourbonporn #kentuckystraightbourbon #kentuckybourbon #thebourbonalliance #bourbon #bourbonlife #bourbonlifestyle #bourbonenthusiast #bourbonwhiskey  #bourboncountry #deckpour #bourbongram #instabourbon #yourbourbonyourway #yourbourbonroad #blantons #pappyvanwinkle #vodkasucks #bourbonpodcast #columbuspodcast #bourbonneat #smokewagonbourbon #woodinvillewhiskey   -- Tags -- the bourbon enthusiast  bourbon hunters  bourbon lover  breaking bourbon  bourbon drinkers  bourbon porn  kentucky straight bourbon  kentucky bourbon  the bourbon alliance  bourbon  bourbon life  bourbon lifestyle  bourbon enthusiast
    --------  
    1:13:29
  • BH272 - Mouth Experience Monday - W. B. Saffell
    It’s Manscaped Mouth Experience Monday!!  This episode, JD blinds Dude, Tyler and Dom from Warehouse H with Blantons. Find out how they rate it… on this episode of, The Bourbon Hunters. Also, kill two birds with one stone by supporting our podcast and keeping those testes nice and clean.  Go to www.manscaped.com and get 20% off your order plus free shipping using the promo code BOURBONHUNTERS.  We are pretty excited about this partnership and cannot wait for you to start thinking about us as you are naked and manscaping.  Do you like buying bourbon gear?  Check out our website at https://www.bourbonhunters.com where you can do both with our latest bourbon shirts and our Bourbon Hunter Kenzie Drams. --Tags-- #punkrockandcocktails #thebourbonenthusiast #bourbonhunters #bourbonlover #breakingbourbon #bourbondrinkers #bourbonporn #kentuckystraightbourbon #kentuckybourbon #thebourbonalliance #bourbon #bourbonlife #bourbonlifestyle #bourbonenthusiast #bourbonwhiskey  #bourboncountry #deckpour #bourbongram #instabourbon #yourbourbonyourway #yourbourbonroad #blantons #pappyvanwinkle #vodkasucks #bourbonpodcast #columbuspodcast #bourbonneat #smokewagonbourbon #woodinvillewhiskey   -- Tags -- the bourbon enthusiast  bourbon hunters  bourbon lover  breaking bourbon  bourbon drinkers  bourbon porn  kentucky straight bourbon  kentucky bourbon  the bourbon alliance  bourbon  bourbon life  bourbon lifestyle  bourbon enthusiast
    --------  
    15:54
  • BH271 - Tyler Blinds the Fellas
    On this episode, Tyler blinds Dude and JD with some random bottles he put together, and of course JD joins in with some pocket pours.  Tune in for all the fun.… on this episode of, The Bourbon Hunters. Also, kill two birds with one stone by supporting our podcast and keeping those testes nice and clean.  Go to www.manscaped.com and get 20% off your order plus free shipping using the promo code BOURBONHUNTERS.  We are pretty excited about this partnership and cannot wait for you to start thinking about us as you are naked and manscaping.  Do you like buying bourbon gear?  Check out our website at https://www.bourbonhunters.com where you can do both with our latest bourbon shirts and our Bourbon Hunter Kenzie Drams. --Tags-- #punkrockandcocktails #thebourbonenthusiast #bourbonhunters #bourbonlover #breakingbourbon #bourbondrinkers #bourbonporn #kentuckystraightbourbon #kentuckybourbon #thebourbonalliance #bourbon #bourbonlife #bourbonlifestyle #bourbonenthusiast #bourbonwhiskey  #bourboncountry #deckpour #bourbongram #instabourbon #yourbourbonyourway #yourbourbonroad #blantons #pappyvanwinkle #vodkasucks #bourbonpodcast #columbuspodcast #bourbonneat #smokewagonbourbon #woodinvillewhiskey   -- Tags -- the bourbon enthusiast  bourbon hunters  bourbon lover  breaking bourbon  bourbon drinkers  bourbon porn  kentucky straight bourbon  kentucky bourbon  the bourbon alliance  bourbon  bourbon life  bourbon lifestyle  bourbon enthusiast
    --------  
    1:10:57
  • BH270 - Mouth Experience Monday - Blantons
    It’s Manscaped Mouth Experience Monday!!  This episode, JD blinds Dude, Tyler and Dom from Warehouse H with Blantons. Find out how they rate it… on this episode of, The Bourbon Hunters. Also, kill two birds with one stone by supporting our podcast and keeping those testes nice and clean.  Go to www.manscaped.com and get 20% off your order plus free shipping using the promo code BOURBONHUNTERS.  We are pretty excited about this partnership and cannot wait for you to start thinking about us as you are naked and manscaping.  Do you like buying bourbon gear?  Check out our website at https://www.bourbonhunters.com where you can do both with our latest bourbon shirts and our Bourbon Hunter Kenzie Drams. --Tags-- #punkrockandcocktails #thebourbonenthusiast #bourbonhunters #bourbonlover #breakingbourbon #bourbondrinkers #bourbonporn #kentuckystraightbourbon #kentuckybourbon #thebourbonalliance #bourbon #bourbonlife #bourbonlifestyle #bourbonenthusiast #bourbonwhiskey  #bourboncountry #deckpour #bourbongram #instabourbon #yourbourbonyourway #yourbourbonroad #blantons #pappyvanwinkle #vodkasucks #bourbonpodcast #columbuspodcast #bourbonneat #smokewagonbourbon #woodinvillewhiskey   -- Tags -- the bourbon enthusiast  bourbon hunters  bourbon lover  breaking bourbon  bourbon drinkers  bourbon porn  kentucky straight bourbon  kentucky bourbon  the bourbon alliance  bourbon  bourbon life  bourbon lifestyle  bourbon enthusiast
    --------  
    12:06
  • BH269 - 2024 Holiday Gift Ideas with George T Stagg and William Larue Weller
    On this episode, Dude, Brett, JD, and Jason crack open some 2024 BTAC while discussing some great holiday gift ideas for the bourbon enthusiasts in 2024.  Tune in for all the fun.… on this episode of, The Bourbon Hunters. Also, kill two birds with one stone by supporting our podcast and keeping those testes nice and clean.  Go to www.manscaped.com and get 20% off your order plus free shipping using the promo code BOURBONHUNTERS.  We are pretty excited about this partnership and cannot wait for you to start thinking about us as you are naked and manscaping.  Do you like buying bourbon gear?  Check out our website at https://www.bourbonhunters.com where you can do both with our latest bourbon shirts and our Bourbon Hunter Kenzie Drams. --Tags-- #punkrockandcocktails #thebourbonenthusiast #bourbonhunters #bourbonlover #breakingbourbon #bourbondrinkers #bourbonporn #kentuckystraightbourbon #kentuckybourbon #thebourbonalliance #bourbon #bourbonlife #bourbonlifestyle #bourbonenthusiast #bourbonwhiskey  #bourboncountry #deckpour #bourbongram #instabourbon #yourbourbonyourway #yourbourbonroad #blantons #pappyvanwinkle #vodkasucks #bourbonpodcast #columbuspodcast #bourbonneat #smokewagonbourbon #woodinvillewhiskey   -- Tags -- the bourbon enthusiast  bourbon hunters  bourbon lover  breaking bourbon  bourbon drinkers  bourbon porn  kentucky straight bourbon  kentucky bourbon  the bourbon alliance  bourbon  bourbon life  bourbon lifestyle  bourbon enthusiast
    --------  
    1:29:05

About The Bourbon Hunters Podcast

The Bourbon Hunters podcast is a weekly long-form conversation hosted by Brett Bryan, JD Fritzges, and Dude Poole. Guests include friends, bartenders, distillers, bar and restaurant owners, along with other various bourbon enthusiasts, and occasionally Tyler Schaeffer graces us with his presence. Discussions revolve around topical events and stories about daily life while tasting and sharing their thoughts on various bourbons.
