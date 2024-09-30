On this episode, the gang calls an end to the first day of their annual bourbon trip by recording their traditional bottle kill episode while on the bourbon trail. Tune in for all the fun.… on this episode of, The Bourbon Hunters.
*No bottles were harmed in the making of this episode.
1:13:29
BH272 - Mouth Experience Monday - W. B. Saffell
It’s Manscaped Mouth Experience Monday!! This episode, JD blinds Dude, Tyler and Dom from Warehouse H with Blantons. Find out how they rate it… on this episode of, The Bourbon Hunters.
15:54
BH271 - Tyler Blinds the Fellas
On this episode, Tyler blinds Dude and JD with some random bottles he put together, and of course JD joins in with some pocket pours. Tune in for all the fun.… on this episode of, The Bourbon Hunters.
1:10:57
BH270 - Mouth Experience Monday - Blantons
It’s Manscaped Mouth Experience Monday!! This episode, JD blinds Dude, Tyler and Dom from Warehouse H with Blantons. Find out how they rate it… on this episode of, The Bourbon Hunters.
12:06
BH269 - 2024 Holiday Gift Ideas with George T Stagg and William Larue Weller
On this episode, Dude, Brett, JD, and Jason crack open some 2024 BTAC while discussing some great holiday gift ideas for the bourbon enthusiasts in 2024. Tune in for all the fun.… on this episode of, The Bourbon Hunters.
The Bourbon Hunters podcast is a weekly long-form conversation hosted by Brett Bryan, JD Fritzges, and Dude Poole. Guests include friends, bartenders, distillers, bar and restaurant owners, along with other various bourbon enthusiasts, and occasionally Tyler Schaeffer graces us with his presence. Discussions revolve around topical events and stories about daily life while tasting and sharing their thoughts on various bourbons.