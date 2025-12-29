Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsLeisureThat Watch Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
That Watch Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

That Watch Podcast

G - Matt - Darren
LeisureHobbies
That Watch Podcast
Latest episode

97 episodes

  • That Watch Podcast

    97: Tudor Ranger, Tudor Value, Planet Ocean.

    12/29/2025 | 59 mins.

    This week, Matt, Darren and G jump straight back in where they left off last week, and get into more thoughts on the Ranger, value within Tudor, and then talk about the new Planet Ocean. 

  • That Watch Podcast

    96: Wrist check, Rolex, new Tudor Ranger

    12/22/2025 | 53 mins.

    This week, Matt, Darren and G take time for a wrist check and then talk Rolex, before jumping in on the new Tudor Ranger.

  • That Watch Podcast

    95: Value, new Nina Rindts, 5402s, developing watch taste.

    12/15/2025 | 1h 3 mins.

    This week, we're picking up where we left off in our chat about Value, discussing recent releases from UG and Breguet, 5402 Royal Oaks, and how we perceive value and justify our purchases in general. We then discuss a question from @enthuseddad about how our tastes develop along the collecting journey. 

  • That Watch Podcast

    94: Sher x TWP pre-order, Speedies, collection updates, value.

    12/08/2025 | 1h 25 mins.

    This week, Darren tells us about the new Sher x TWP dive watch pre-order, available now via sherwatch.comAlso: Matt talks Speedmasters, Darren updates on his collection, my Hulk kills my Burgundy, we hear more about the Sher Watch company, and we talk about value in the wake of recent auction results. 

  • That Watch Podcast

    93: Ins & Outs, WatchPro Salon, 2025 In Watches

    12/01/2025 | 1h 49 mins.

    This week, Matt, Darren and G catch up on the latest news on our Ins and Outs, Darren talks us through his WatchPro Salon event experience, and then we turn our attention to 2025 in watches. This episode was recorded before the recent Planet Ocean and Ranger releases, which we'll cover off in a couple of episodes' time.

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About That Watch Podcast

A podcast all about watches from the people behind the Instagram accounts solidcaseback , pandlwatchcollection and diversewatchcollectorContact:[email protected]
Podcast website
LeisureHobbies

Listen to That Watch Podcast, The Carpool with Kelly and Lizz and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.2.1 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/1/2026 - 8:55:16 AM