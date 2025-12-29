97: Tudor Ranger, Tudor Value, Planet Ocean.
12/29/2025 | 59 mins.
This week, Matt, Darren and G jump straight back in where they left off last week, and get into more thoughts on the Ranger, value within Tudor, and then talk about the new Planet Ocean.
96: Wrist check, Rolex, new Tudor Ranger
12/22/2025 | 53 mins.
This week, Matt, Darren and G take time for a wrist check and then talk Rolex, before jumping in on the new Tudor Ranger.
95: Value, new Nina Rindts, 5402s, developing watch taste.
12/15/2025 | 1h 3 mins.
This week, we're picking up where we left off in our chat about Value, discussing recent releases from UG and Breguet, 5402 Royal Oaks, and how we perceive value and justify our purchases in general. We then discuss a question from @enthuseddad about how our tastes develop along the collecting journey.
94: Sher x TWP pre-order, Speedies, collection updates, value.
12/08/2025 | 1h 25 mins.
This week, Darren tells us about the new Sher x TWP dive watch pre-order, available now via sherwatch.comAlso: Matt talks Speedmasters, Darren updates on his collection, my Hulk kills my Burgundy, we hear more about the Sher Watch company, and we talk about value in the wake of recent auction results.
93: Ins & Outs, WatchPro Salon, 2025 In Watches
12/01/2025 | 1h 49 mins.
This week, Matt, Darren and G catch up on the latest news on our Ins and Outs, Darren talks us through his WatchPro Salon event experience, and then we turn our attention to 2025 in watches. This episode was recorded before the recent Planet Ocean and Ranger releases, which we'll cover off in a couple of episodes' time.
