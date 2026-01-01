Welcome to The Quilt Scouts Podcast, a weekly quilting podcast for modern, adventurous quilters who want more creativity, confidence, and connection in their quilting life.Hosted by Megan, founder of Quilt Scouts, this podcast is part cozy campfire chat, part creative field guide — designed to support quilters who love learning new skills, trying fresh ideas, and finding joy in the process (even when projects go a little sideways).In this short trailer episode, you’ll get a feel for what The Quilt Scouts Podcast is all about: warm conversations, playful encouragement, and gentle nudges to explore new creative trails. Each episode is created to help quilters feel less alone, more inspired, and more confident showing up to their sewing space.Expect weekly episodes featuring:Honest solo chats about quilting, creativity, and self-care for quiltersConversations with quilters, designers, and shop owners sharing real lessons and “scout wisdom”Encouragement to try new techniques, color palettes, and projectsSupport for quilters feeling stuck, burnt out, or short on timeA welcoming, millennial-friendly quilting community vibeThe Quilt Scouts Podcast is for you if you love quilting but crave more connection, motivation, and creative courage — without pressure, perfectionism, or gatekeeping.New episodes drop every Thursday, starting January 1.Pull up a chair, grab your favorite quilt, and come hang out around the campfire.

Ever caught yourself thinking, “I really want to try that… but not today”?You’re not lazy — you’re just human (and maybe overthinking your fabric stash again).This week, we’re talking about why trying new things in quilting feels harder than it should — and how to get unstuck with humor, curiosity, and zero perfection pressure.✨ In this episode:• How “beginner mode” messes with your confidence• Why tools and time become fake roadblocks• Simple tricks to lower the stakes and actually start• The mindset shift that makes quilting fun againStart small. Stay curious. That’s enough. 🪡Find full notes + links at quiltscouts.com👉 Follow @quilt_scouts🪡 Join the Quilt Scouts community: quiltscouts.circle.so

About The Quilt Scouts Podcast

Welcome to The Quilt Scouts Podcast, a weekly podcast for modern, adventurous quilters who want more creativity, confidence, and connection in their quilting life.Hosted by Megan, founder of Quilt Scouts, this show is part campfire chat, part creative field guide — designed for quilters who love learning new techniques, trying new ideas, and finding joy in the process (even when the seams don’t line up perfectly).Each Thursday, you’ll hear cozy, honest conversations about quilting, creativity, and community. Some episodes feature interviews with quilters, designers, and shop owners sharing their stories, lessons learned, and “scout wisdom.” Others are solo episodes where Megan dives into quilting mindset, skill-building, self-care for quilters, sewing room organization, and the behind-the-scenes world of Quilt Scouts.This podcast is for you if:You love quilting but feel creatively stuck or burnt outYou’re craving quilting community without the pressure of perfectionYou want encouragement to try new techniques, fabrics, or creative challengesYou’re short on time and want practical, approachable ideasYou’re a modern quilter who enjoys a playful, supportive vibeExpect episodes about:Quilting techniques and creative skill-buildingSewing room organization and workflowSelf-care for quilters and creative ergonomicsGoal setting and finishing projects without guiltQuilt design, color, and creative confidenceStories from quilters at all stages of their journeyGentle nudges to step outside your comfort zone and try something newThe vibe is warm, lightly nostalgic, and encouraging — like chatting with a good friend who totally understands your fabric stash and will hype you up while also daring you to explore a new creative trail.Whether you’re a beginner quilter, a longtime maker, or somewhere in between, The Quilt Scouts Podcast is here to help you stitch with more confidence, curiosity, and joy.New episodes drop every Thursday.Pull up a chair, grab your favorite quilt, and come join us around the campfire.