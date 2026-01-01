Why Trying New Things Feels Hard
1/01/2026 | 8 mins.
Ever caught yourself thinking, “I really want to try that… but not today”?You’re not lazy — you’re just human (and maybe overthinking your fabric stash again).This week, we’re talking about why trying new things in quilting feels harder than it should — and how to get unstuck with humor, curiosity, and zero perfection pressure.✨ In this episode:• How “beginner mode” messes with your confidence• Why tools and time become fake roadblocks• Simple tricks to lower the stakes and actually start• The mindset shift that makes quilting fun againStart small. Stay curious. That’s enough. 🪡Find full notes + links at quiltscouts.com👉 Follow @quilt_scouts🪡 Join the Quilt Scouts community: quiltscouts.circle.so
Welcome to Quilt Scouts — A Creative Camp for Quilters
1/01/2026 | 8 mins.
Quilt Scouts is a creative framework that encourages a playful and exploratory approach to quilting. It provides a supportive community and a choose-your-own-adventure experience for quilters of all levels.TakeawaysQuilt Scouts promotes curiosity and exploration in quilting.The community aspect of Quilt Scouts provides support and encouragement for quilters.Chapters00:00 Introducing Quilt Scouts07:10 The Concept of Base Camp
Welcome to The Quilt Scouts Podcast — Where Quilting Is an Adventure
12/21/2025 | 1 mins.
Welcome to The Quilt Scouts Podcast, a weekly quilting podcast for modern, adventurous quilters who want more creativity, confidence, and connection in their quilting life.Hosted by Megan, founder of Quilt Scouts, this podcast is part cozy campfire chat, part creative field guide — designed to support quilters who love learning new skills, trying fresh ideas, and finding joy in the process (even when projects go a little sideways).In this short trailer episode, you’ll get a feel for what The Quilt Scouts Podcast is all about: warm conversations, playful encouragement, and gentle nudges to explore new creative trails. Each episode is created to help quilters feel less alone, more inspired, and more confident showing up to their sewing space.Expect weekly episodes featuring:• Honest solo chats about quilting, creativity, and self-care for quilters• Conversations with quilters, designers, and shop owners sharing real lessons and “scout wisdom”• Encouragement to try new techniques, color palettes, and projects• Support for quilters feeling stuck, burnt out, or short on time• A welcoming, millennial-friendly quilting community vibeThe Quilt Scouts Podcast is for you if you love quilting but crave more connection, motivation, and creative courage — without pressure, perfectionism, or gatekeeping.New episodes drop every Thursday, starting January 1.Pull up a chair, grab your favorite quilt, and come hang out around the campfire.
Welcome to The Quilt Scouts Podcast
12/12/2025 | 2 mins.
Welcome to The Quilt Scouts Podcast, a weekly quilting podcast for modern, adventurous quilters who want more creativity, confidence, and connection in their quilting life.Hosted by Megan, founder of Quilt Scouts, this podcast is part cozy campfire chat, part creative field guide — designed to support quilters who love learning new skills, trying fresh ideas, and finding joy in the process (even when projects go a little sideways).In this short trailer episode, you’ll get a feel for what The Quilt Scouts Podcast is all about: warm conversations, playful encouragement, and gentle nudges to explore new creative trails. Each episode is created to help quilters feel less alone, more inspired, and more confident showing up to their sewing space.Expect weekly episodes featuring:Honest solo chats about quilting, creativity, and self-care for quiltersConversations with quilters, designers, and shop owners sharing real lessons and “scout wisdom”Encouragement to try new techniques, color palettes, and projectsSupport for quilters feeling stuck, burnt out, or short on timeA welcoming, millennial-friendly quilting community vibeThe Quilt Scouts Podcast is for you if you love quilting but crave more connection, motivation, and creative courage — without pressure, perfectionism, or gatekeeping.New episodes drop every Thursday, starting January 1.Pull up a chair, grab your favorite quilt, and come hang out around the campfire.
The Quilt Scouts Podcast