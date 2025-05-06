Powered by RND
  • Telling the Truth and Being Brave with Danny Tieger
    Grizzlette has a big secret, but she’s nervous about sharing it. Thankfully, Rebecca, the Teddy Twins, and special guest Danny Tieger are here to help her learn that telling the truth feels better than keeping things inside.
    15:46
  • Learning to Handle Big Feelings with Suzanne Tucker
    Oliver struggles with sharing his toys and feels worried when his sister wants to play too. Thankfully, Rebecca, the Teddy Twins, and special guest Suzanne Tucker are here to help him learn that naming his big feelings can make tricky times easier.
    16:49

About Teddy Talks

Join co-hosts Dr. Rebecca and her twin-bear-besties Grizzle and Grizzlette as they make answering the beary-big questions kids have a whole-lotta fun. Ideal for children ages 4+, plus the adults who love them. For a bunch of fun activities, head over to teddytalks.com/activities!
