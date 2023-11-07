Recap Of The 42 + Donald Trump First Week Policies And Executive Orders
Tap in as we break down all 42 Donald Trump action items that occurred during Donald Trump's first week as President of the United States See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
34:25
Straight Shot No Chaser: President Trump's Executive Orders Will Affect You Regardless If You Like It Or Not!
The Black Effect Presents... Straight Shot No Chaser! Trump begins slew of executive actions on immigration, economy, other programsSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
45:53
Donald Trump's 100 Executive Orders Effective Day One
President-elect Donald Trump is preparing over 100 executive orders for his first day in office, focusing on a range of policy priorities including border security, deportations, energy, school gender policies, and vaccine mandates.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
31:05
California Prison Inmates Earning Less Than Minimum Wage To Fight California Wildfires
As of Friday, 939 prison inmates have been deployed to fight the wildfires in Southern California. These incarcerated firefighters are part of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s (CDCR) Conservation (Fire) Camps Program, working alongside nearly 4,700 state firefighters from Cal Fire.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
28:53
The Republican California Takeover Is On The Way!
Tap in as Tezlyn Figaro breaks down exactly what to expect in politics as Californa repairs the damage from the historic wildfires.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
44:57
More Society & Culture podcastsMore Society & Culture podcasts
Straight Shot, No Chaser with Tezlyn Figaro (@tezlynfigaro) examines controversial and thought-provoking topics with diverse guests to discuss politics, social consciousness, and culture. Through weekly conversations, Tezlyn invites guests to share their views and experiences, raw and unfiltered, to educate, uplift, and provide honest insight into the issues facing the Black community in America. A mix of hip-hop and political expertise, Tezlyn keeps her ears to the street and brings her knowledge and savvy to every discussion with power and purpose.