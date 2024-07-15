It's happening! Melrose Place has a new resident, Jo Reynolds, aka Daphne Zuniga! Daphne admits to Courtney and Laura that she was intimidated on the MP set even though her character Jo was so confident! She also reveals what joining the cast meant to her, what she was thinking watching her Melrose debut, the one scene she would absolutely do over, and her chemistry with Grant Show! Plus, the trio talks about getting a glimpse at the Michael Mancini we will get to know in future episodes. CSSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:06:48
Listen to this…
Available now wherever you listen to podcasts… Call It What It Is with Jessica Capshaw and Camilla LuddingtonI Do Part 2 with Jennie Garth, Jana Kramer, Amy Robach and T.J. HolmesAlmost Famous with Ben Higgins and Ashley IaconettiStill The Place with Daphne Zuniga, Laura Leighton and Courtney Thorne-SmithWhat In The Winkler with Stacey Winkler and Zoe WinklerAmy & T.J. with Amy Robach and T.J. HolmesSibling Revelry with Kate Hudson and Oliver HudsonPolitickin’ with Gavin Newsom, Marshawn Lunch and Doug HendricksonSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
8:31
Enough is Enough ("Drawing the Line" S1 EP 14)
Rhonda has a new fastidious roommate, Matt is on a mission for justice, and Alison continues to make bad decisions. Courtney, Laura, and Daphne have thoughts about Alison continuing to date a married man, the red flags missed, the comic relief, Billy's adorableness, and behind-the-scenes stories about Courtney's on-screen crying, and the not-so-helpful note she got from the episode's director. Courtney also dishes about a dinner party she recently threw, which leads Laura and Daphne to wonder if their invitations got lost. Plus, they answer fan questions and have a spirited debate on whether you should do the dishes after dinner or as you go along . . .See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:03:10
Doug Savant
Handsome Matt Fielding, aka Doug Savant, is finally on the pod!Get ready for some laughs and great stories! Doug joins Daphne, Courtney, and real-life squeeze Laura for an inside look at his time on MP, including his decision to keep his sexual orientation private while on the show despite Darren Star and Aaron Spelling telling him to address it, the scoop on his audition story, thoughts on his exit from the show, and the time he was in the hospital and a nurse wouldn't leave his side while Laura was in the room . . . just in case she was evil like her character Sydney!!As if that's not enough, Doug also shares about his time on Desperate Housewives, answers fan questions, and receives a truly surprising gift from the ladies! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:11:43
Wide Awake ("Dreams Come True" S1 EP 13)
Alison's steamy affair with a married man is still going strong, Sandy leaves Melrose Place for good, and Matt is the victim of a hate crime. Courtney, Laura, and Daphne are breaking down episode 13, including Matt's character finally taking center stage with MP tackling homophobia and sexual discrimination, Amy Locane's exit as Sandy, Courtney being super in love with Andrew Shue but having makeout scenes with another actor, and the behind-the-scenes inside joke you missed. Plus, Courtney talks about her experience auditioning for 'Two and a Half Men,' and what it was like being on the show, and Laura shares her history with Marc Cherry and going for the part of Bree in Desperate Housewives, which eventually went to Marcia Cross. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
On July 8th, 1992 apartment buildings with pools were never quite the same once “Melrose Place” was introduced to the world.
It took drama and mayhem to an entirely new level.
We are reliving every hookup, every scandal, every back stab, blackmail, explosion and every wig removal... together!
Secrets are revealed as we rewatch every moment with you.
Special guests from back in the day will be dropping by… Sydney, Alison and Jo are back together on Still The Place, with a trip down memory lane to Melrose Place.
Mondays are STILL a Bitch!!