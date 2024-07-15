Doug Savant

Handsome Matt Fielding, aka Doug Savant, is finally on the pod!Get ready for some laughs and great stories! Doug joins Daphne, Courtney, and real-life squeeze Laura for an inside look at his time on MP, including his decision to keep his sexual orientation private while on the show despite Darren Star and Aaron Spelling telling him to address it, the scoop on his audition story, thoughts on his exit from the show, and the time he was in the hospital and a nurse wouldn't leave his side while Laura was in the room . . . just in case she was evil like her character Sydney!!As if that's not enough, Doug also shares about his time on Desperate Housewives, answers fan questions, and receives a truly surprising gift from the ladies!