Welcome to the Star Wars Stuff Podcast, where we talk all things Star Wars! Join our hosts James, David, Colin, and Josh as they bring you the latest news each ...
Welcome to the Star Wars Stuff Podcast, where we talk all things Star Wars! Join our hosts James, David, Colin, and Josh as they bring you the latest news each ...
Available Episodes

5 of 367
  • AHSOKA EP1 & EP2 BREAKDOWN!
    DAVID, COLIN, and JOSH talk all things from the 2 episode AHSOKA premiere! You can meet COLIN, HUNTER, CAP, STAR, JOSH, and CHRISTIAN at this years DRAGON CON 2023! Also see us at Kadabra Con in Portland TEXAS Sept. 29th- Oct 1st! https://www.kadabracon.com/ Intro Music: Level up Leroy Please help the podcast and type out a review on APPLE Podcasts and give us 5 stars on SPOTIFY! Email us your questions, comments, random thoughts, anything you want to share with us at [email protected] NEW TIERS NOW ONLY ON Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Starwarsstuffpodcast2187 Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/StarWarsstuffPodcast TikTok: https://vm.tiktok.com/gTr8Pg/ TWITTER - @STUFFpod INSTAGRAM - @starwarsstuffpodcast FACEBOOK - STAR WARS stuff group and Star Wars stuff Podcast page starwarsstuffpodcast.com Shoutouts! PURPLE TIER Kris Simpson Kevin Leininger Devin McCaffrey Drew Peters Zac Netzel RED TIER Fenrir526 Maya Morriss! BLACK TIER Maka Tautala Nathan Shank Even Opaker Liam McCallion TxVader76 THANK YOU ! ! ! ! ! --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/star-wars-stuff-podcast/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/star-wars-stuff-podcast/support
    8/23/2023
    1:19:45
  • AHSOKA POST-SHOW SPOILER HEAVY!
    DAVID, RAY, and JOSH talk about the 2 episode premier of AHSOKA! You can meet COLIN, HUNTER, CAP, STAR, JOSH, and CHRISTIAN at this years DRAGON CON 2023! Also see us at Kadabra Con in Portland TEXAS Sept. 29th- Oct 1st! https://www.kadabracon.com/ Intro Music: Level up Leroy Please help the podcast and type out a review on APPLE Podcasts and give us 5 stars on SPOTIFY! Email us your questions, comments, random thoughts, anything you want to share with us at [email protected] NEW TIERS NOW ONLY ON Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Starwarsstuffpodcast2187 Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/StarWarsstuffPodcast TikTok: https://vm.tiktok.com/gTr8Pg/ TWITTER - @STUFFpod INSTAGRAM - @starwarsstuffpodcast FACEBOOK - STAR WARS stuff group and Star Wars stuff Podcast page starwarsstuffpodcast.com Shoutouts! PURPLE TIER Kris Simpson Kevin Leininger Devin McCaffrey Drew Peters Zac Netzel RED TIER Fenrir526 Maya Morriss! BLACK TIER Maka Tautala Nathan Shank Even Opaker Liam McCallion TxVader76 THANK YOU ! ! ! ! ! --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/star-wars-stuff-podcast/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/star-wars-stuff-podcast/support
    8/23/2023
    56:52
  • AHSOKA PRE-SHOW!
    DAVID, KYLE, RAY, and JAMES talk about all things AHSOKA before the premiere! You can meet COLIN, HUNTER, CAP, STAR, JOSH, and CHRISTIAN at this years DRAGON CON 2023! Also see us at Kadabra Con in Portland TEXAS Sept. 29th- Oct 1st! https://www.kadabracon.com/ Intro Music: Level up Leroy Please help the podcast and type out a review on APPLE Podcasts and give us 5 stars on SPOTIFY! Email us your questions, comments, random thoughts, anything you want to share with us at [email protected] NEW TIERS NOW ONLY ON Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Starwarsstuffpodcast2187 Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/StarWarsstuffPodcast TikTok: https://vm.tiktok.com/gTr8Pg/ TWITTER - @STUFFpod INSTAGRAM - @starwarsstuffpodcast FACEBOOK - STAR WARS stuff group and Star Wars stuff Podcast page starwarsstuffpodcast.com Shoutouts! PURPLE TIER Kris Simpson Kevin Leininger Devin McCaffrey Drew Peters Zac Netzel RED TIER Fenrir526 Maya Morriss! BLACK TIER Maka Tautala Nathan Shank Even Opaker Liam McCallion TxVader76 THANK YOU ! ! ! ! ! --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/star-wars-stuff-podcast/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/star-wars-stuff-podcast/support
    8/23/2023
    1:45:47
  • HUGE AHSOKA NEWS and more!!!!!
    DAVID, GENERAL KENOBI, and KEVIN talk all things AHSOKA leading up to the 2 episode this Tuesday at 9/8 central! You can meet COLIN, HUNTER, CAP, STAR, JOSH, and CHRISTIAN at this years DRAGON CON 2023! Also see us at Kadabra Con in Portland TEXAS Sept. 29th- Oct 1st! https://www.kadabracon.com/ Intro Music: Level up Leroy Please help the podcast and type out a review on APPLE Podcasts and give us 5 stars on SPOTIFY! Email us your questions, comments, random thoughts, anything you want to share with us at [email protected] NEW TIERS NOW ONLY ON Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Starwarsstuffpodcast2187 Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/StarWarsstuffPodcast TikTok: https://vm.tiktok.com/gTr8Pg/ TWITTER - @STUFFpod INSTAGRAM - @starwarsstuffpodcast FACEBOOK - STAR WARS stuff group and Star Wars stuff Podcast page starwarsstuffpodcast.com Shoutouts! PURPLE TIER Kris Simpson Kevin Leininger Devin McCaffrey Drew Peters Zac Netzel RED TIER Fenrir526 Maya Morriss! BLACK TIER Maka Tautala Nathan Shank Even Opaker Liam McCallion TxVader76 THANK YOU ! ! ! ! ! --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/star-wars-stuff-podcast/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/star-wars-stuff-podcast/support
    8/20/2023
    1:05:46
  • Skeleton Crew pushed back? More details about Outlaws, Disney Plus changes, and more!
    COLIN, JOSH, and RAE talk about the latest and greatest! (Rae's mic/laptop is still having issues, correcting for next pod) You can meet COLIN, HUNTER, CAP, STAR, JOSH, and CHRISTIAN at this years DRAGON CON 2023! Also see us at Kadabra Con in Portland TEXAS Sept. 29th- Oct 1st! https://www.kadabracon.com/ Intro Music: Level up Leroy Please help the podcast and type out a review on APPLE Podcasts and give us 5 stars on SPOTIFY! Email us your questions, comments, random thoughts, anything you want to share with us at [email protected] NEW TIERS NOW ONLY ON Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Starwarsstuffpodcast2187 Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/StarWarsstuffPodcast TikTok: https://vm.tiktok.com/gTr8Pg/ TWITTER - @STUFFpod INSTAGRAM - @starwarsstuffpodcast FACEBOOK - STAR WARS stuff group and Star Wars stuff Podcast page starwarsstuffpodcast.com Shoutouts! PURPLE TIER Kris Simpson Kevin Leininger Devin McCaffrey Drew Peters Zac Netzel RED TIER Fenrir526 Maya Morriss! BLACK TIER Maka Tautala Nathan Shank Even Opaker Liam McCallion TxVader76 THANK YOU ! ! ! ! ! --- Send in a voice message: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/star-wars-stuff-podcast/message Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/star-wars-stuff-podcast/support
    8/11/2023
    48:21

About Star Wars STUFF Podcast

Welcome to the Star Wars Stuff Podcast, where we talk all things Star Wars! Join our hosts James, David, Colin, and Josh as they bring you the latest news each week and discuss their thoughts on the entire franchise! Check out our Patreon for exclusive episodes: https://www.patreon.com/Starwarsstuffpodcast2187 Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/star-wars-stuff-podcast/support
