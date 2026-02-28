Open app
Something's Amiss at Juniper's House
Something's Amiss at Juniper's House
Something's Amiss at Juniper's House

FictionDrama
Something's Amiss at Juniper's House
  The Day I Got Coffee with Juniper

    The Day I Got Coffee with Juniper

    02/28/2026 | 36 mins.
    Finley has their first... date?  

     

    Content Warnings: Cursing, Loud Music, Creepy/Pervy Men, Discussion of Kidnapping

    Cast and Crew:
    Juniper is voiced by Brooke Jennett
    Finley is voiced by Kayla Temshiv
    Wyatt is voiced by Mason Amadeus
    Sage and Kai are voiced by Marisa Duran
    Etta is voiced by Hannah Schooner
    The Elder is voiced by Michael Johnson
    Petros is voiced by Giancarlo Herrera
    Lucrezia is voiced by Jasonica Moore
    Grey is voiced by Nic Hamill
    Atlas is voiced by Jordan Kendrick
    Wyatt's Roommate is voiced by Dustin Parsons
    Nike and Nikos are voiced by Madeleine Norton
    Ian Epperson, C.S.W., Mia Marie Azuje and Brian Vigen provide additional voices

    Written by Kayla Temshiv
    Directed and Designed by Dustin Parsons
    Art by Heather Vaughan
    Music by Mattie roi Berger
    Pacific Obadiah is the Executive Producer
    Presented by Bloody FM
  The Day I Spoke to Juniper

    The Day I Spoke to Juniper

    02/14/2026 | 33 mins.
    Finley's life is quiet. Dull. Boring, even.  
    But today is different. Because today... they meet the girl of their dreams.  
    Content Warnings: Screaming, Gunshot SFX, A whole bunch of curse words
     
    Cast and Crew:
    Juniper is voiced by Brooke Jennett
    Finley is voiced by Kayla Temshiv
    Wyatt is voiced by Mason Amadeus
    Sage and Kai are voiced by Marisa Duran
    Etta is voiced by Hannah Schooner
    The Elder is voiced by Michael Johnson
    Petros is voiced by Giancarlo Herrera
    Lucrezia is voiced by Jasonica Moore
    Grey is voiced by Nic Hamill
    Atlas is voiced by Jordan Kendrick
    Wyatt's Roommate is voiced by Dustin Parsons
    Nike and Nikos are voiced by Madeleine Norton
    Ian Epperson, C.S.W., Mia Marie Azuje and Brian Vigen provide additional voices

    Written by Kayla Temshiv
    Directed and Designed by Dustin Parsons
    Art by Heather Vaughan
    Music by Mattie roi Berger
    Pacific Obadiah is the Executive Producer
    Presented by Bloody FM
  Trailer

    Trailer

    02/05/2026 | 0 mins.
    Coming February 14

    Cast and Crew:
    Juniper is voiced by Brooke Jennett
    Finley is voiced by Kayla Temshiv
    Wyatt is voiced by Mason Amadeus
    Sage and Kai are voiced by Marisa Duran
    Etta is voiced by Hannah Schooner
    The Elder is voiced by Michael Johnson
    Petros is voiced by Giancarlo Herrera
    Lucrezia is voiced by Jasonica Moore
    Grey is voiced by Nic Hamill
    Atlas is voiced by Jordan Kendrick
    Wyatt's Roommate is voiced by Dustin Parsons
    Nike and Nikos are voiced by Madeleine Norton
    Ian Epperson, C.S.W., Mia Marie Azuje and Brian Vigen provide additional voices

    Written by Kayla Temshiv
    Directed and Designed by Dustin Parsons
    Art by Heather Vaughan
    Music by Mattie roi Berger
    Pacific Obadiah is the Executive Producer
    Presented by Bloody FM
About Something's Amiss at Juniper's House

Horror and romance go hand in hand in “Something’s Amiss at Juniper’s House”. Finley’s met someone… and she is everything. Their dream girl, Juniper Sumac, might be too good to be true. Is young love just that magical, or is something sinister brewing? Between the bodies in the basement and some pretty intense earthquakes, it’s becoming clearer and clearer that things aren't as they seem. But hey, who doesn’t have baggage?
Fiction Drama Science Fiction

