Finley's life is quiet. Dull. Boring, even.

But today is different. Because today... they meet the girl of their dreams.

Content Warnings: Screaming, Gunshot SFX, A whole bunch of curse words



Thank you for listening to "Something's Amiss at Juniper's House".

Cast and Crew:

Juniper is voiced by Brooke Jennett

Finley is voiced by Kayla Temshiv

Wyatt is voiced by Mason Amadeus

Sage and Kai are voiced by Marisa Duran

Etta is voiced by Hannah Schooner

The Elder is voiced by Michael Johnson

Petros is voiced by Giancarlo Herrera

Lucrezia is voiced by Jasonica Moore

Grey is voiced by Nic Hamill

Atlas is voiced by Jordan Kendrick

Wyatt's Roommate is voiced by Dustin Parsons

Nike and Nikos are voiced by Madeleine Norton

Ian Epperson, C.S.W., Mia Marie Azuje and Brian Vigen provide additional voices



Written by Kayla Temshiv

Directed and Designed by Dustin Parsons

Art by Heather Vaughan

Music by Mattie roi Berger

Pacific Obadiah is the Executive Producer

Presented by Bloody FM

