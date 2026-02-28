Finley's life is quiet. Dull. Boring, even.
But today is different. Because today... they meet the girl of their dreams.
Content Warnings: Screaming, Gunshot SFX, A whole bunch of curse words
Thank you for listening to "Something's Amiss at Juniper's House".
To support the show directly, please consider leaving us a review on your listening platform of choice, or joining our Patreon.
Cast and Crew:
Juniper is voiced by Brooke Jennett
Finley is voiced by Kayla Temshiv
Wyatt is voiced by Mason Amadeus
Sage and Kai are voiced by Marisa Duran
Etta is voiced by Hannah Schooner
The Elder is voiced by Michael Johnson
Petros is voiced by Giancarlo Herrera
Lucrezia is voiced by Jasonica Moore
Grey is voiced by Nic Hamill
Atlas is voiced by Jordan Kendrick
Wyatt's Roommate is voiced by Dustin Parsons
Nike and Nikos are voiced by Madeleine Norton
Ian Epperson, C.S.W., Mia Marie Azuje and Brian Vigen provide additional voices
Written by Kayla Temshiv
Directed and Designed by Dustin Parsons
Art by Heather Vaughan
Music by Mattie roi Berger
Pacific Obadiah is the Executive Producer
Presented by Bloody FM
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/cw/SomethingsAmissatJunipersHouse
Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/somethingsamiss.bsky.social
Tumblr: https://www.tumblr.com/blog/somethingsamissatjunipershouse
Twitter: https://x.com/JunipersHouse
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/somethingsamissatjunipershouse/?hl=en
Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@somethings.amiss.team
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.