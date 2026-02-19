Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar was a radio drama that aired on CBS Radio from February 18, 1949, to September 30, 1962. The first several seasons imagined protagonist Johnny Dollar as a standard private investigator drama. Listen to our radio station Old Time Radio https://link.radioking.com/otradio Listen to other Shows at My Classic Radio https://www.myclassicradio.net/ Remember that times have changed, and some shows might not reflect the standards of today’s politically correct society. The shows do not necessarily reflect the views, standards, or beliefs of Entertainment Radio Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar was a radio drama that aired on CBS Radio from February 18, 1949, to September 30, 1962. The first several seasons imagined protagonist Johnny Dollar as a standard private investigator drama. Listen to our radio station Old Time Radio https://link.radioking.com/otradio Listen to other Shows at My Classic Radio https://www.myclassicradio.net/ Remember that times have changed, and some shows might not reflect the standards of today’s politically correct society. The shows do not necessarily reflect the views, standards, or beliefs of Entertainment Radio Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar was a radio drama that aired on CBS Radio from February 18, 1949, to September 30, 1962. The first several seasons imagined protagonist Johnny Dollar as a standard private investigator drama. Listen to our radio station Old Time Radio https://link.radioking.com/otradio Listen to other Shows at My Classic Radio https://www.myclassicradio.net/ Remember that times have changed, and some shows might not reflect the standards of today’s politically correct society. The shows do not necessarily reflect the views, standards, or beliefs of Entertainment Radio Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar was a radio drama that aired on CBS Radio from February 18, 1949, to September 30, 1962. The first several seasons imagined protagonist Johnny Dollar as a standard private investigator drama. Listen to our radio station Old Time Radio https://link.radioking.com/otradio Listen to other Shows at My Classic Radio https://www.myclassicradio.net/ Remember that times have changed, and some shows might not reflect the standards of today’s politically correct society. The shows do not necessarily reflect the views, standards, or beliefs of Entertainment Radio Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

In The Tip‑Off Matter, insurance investigator Johnny Dollar finds himself pulled into a dangerous web of deception after receiving an anonymous warning that a routine claim may be anything but ordinary. What begins as a simple inquiry quickly escalates into a high‑stakes chase involving hidden motives, unexpected suspects, and a tip‑off that could cost Dollar far more than his expense account. Originally broadcast during the golden age of radio, this episode showcases the sharp wit, tension, and atmospheric storytelling that made Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar one of CBS Radio’s most enduring detective dramas. Listen to our 24/7 Old Time Radio station: https://link.radioking.com/otradio Explore more classic shows at: https://www.myclassicradio.net

About Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar

Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar is a classic radio drama that aired on CBS Radio from 1949 to 1962, following the adventures of “the man with the action‑packed expense account.” Johnny Dollar, an insurance investigator with a sharp mind and a sharper wit, travels the world unraveling fraud, crime, and mystery.This series evolved from a traditional private‑eye format into one of radio’s most compelling detective dramas, especially during its celebrated five‑part weekday serial era.Listen to our 24/7 Old Time Radio station: https://link.radioking.com/otradioExplore more classic shows at: https://www.myclassicradio.netPlease note: These vintage recordings reflect the era in which they were produced and may not align with modern standards. They are presented for historical and entertainment purposes.