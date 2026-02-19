In The Tip‑Off Matter, insurance investigator Johnny Dollar finds himself pulled into a dangerous web of deception after receiving an anonymous warning that a routine claim may be anything but ordinary. What begins as a simple inquiry quickly escalates into a high‑stakes chase involving hidden motives, unexpected suspects, and a tip‑off that could cost Dollar far more than his expense account.
Originally broadcast during the golden age of radio, this episode showcases the sharp wit, tension, and atmospheric storytelling that made Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar one of CBS Radio’s most enduring detective dramas.
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