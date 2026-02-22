Open app
Counterbalance
Kessir Riliniki
FictionDrama
    22 | Lonelyn

    2/15/2026 | 40 mins.
    Aisanuka – 1st day of Kukolon'kos, 5th year of the Vær, 101st Generation

    Raka, Lyn and Malaki find themselves in a dark place they don't remember entering. In search of an exit they ponder - is it really such a great idea to follow your own echoes?

    Find the Transcript here.

    Counterbalance is an immersive high fantasy audiodrama and is a production of the Blighthouse Studio. Find more content from the Counterbalance world at Trilunis.com

    Cast

    Raka - Kessir Riliniki

    Lyn - Carollyn Monterola-Koezle

    Malaki - Eyþór Viðarsson

    Echo - Peter J Lewis

    Yosha - Hem Brewster (The Lucky Die)

    You can help support the show and get ad free episodes on Patreon at http://www.Patreon.com/blighthouse

    Check out our Teepublic store to get your Counterbalance Merch: https://www.teepublic.com/stores/blight-house?ref_id=27307

    Email: [email protected]

    Website: https://trilunis.com/

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TriLunis

    Discord: https://discord.gg/vtgnVAZY44

    This is a Blighthouse Studio production.

    Blighthouse Studio News Break Feb 2026

    2/11/2026 | 15 mins.
    Just an update on Blighthouse Studio, for what has been, what is, and what will becoming!

    Check out our shows

    Counterbalance

    Four Top Threes

    The Lucky Die

    The Sprouting

    Find Chiki's work here!

    On Patreon

    On Teepublic (those CounterChibis are adorable!)

    On Roll20

    Hang out, chat and talk all things life, love, games and Blighthouse Studio on our Discord
    Introducing: The Sprouting

    1/01/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    Check out our other show from Blighthouse Studio - The Sprouting -
    An actual play Call of Cthulhu, Pulp Cthulhu influenced podcast, The Sprouting explores the eldritch horror of a plant apocalypse.

    Find The Sprouting here:

    https://open.spotify.com/show/3EIgCYbJIGZEWcBD1bV1Hi

    Support Counterbalance, The Sprouting and our other shows by checking out our Patreon for ad free and early access - https://www.patreon.com/Blighthouse

    Dear listener, welcome to The Cradle. My name is Anori and I will be recounting the story of The Sprouting.

    Before we set off on this tale together, it is only right that we meet the people integral to this story: Lark, Sully and Ralph.

    Enjoy.
    Counterbloopance - Season 2 Supercut

    12/15/2025 | 24 mins.
    ??? - ??th day of Bäkkos, 5th year of the Vær, 101st Generation

    Super cut of Season 2 bloopers!

    Counterbalance is an immersive high fantasy audiodrama. Find out more at Trilunis.com - and get ready, because Season 3 is on it's way!

    Featuring the cast of Season 2 Counterbalance

    Music by Fuimadane

    You can help support the show, get ad free episodes and season 1 bloopers completely uncut on Patreon at http://www.Patreon.com/blighthouse

    Email: [email protected]

    Website: https://trilunis.com/

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TriLunis

    Discord: https://discord.gg/vtgnVAZY44

    This is a Blighthouse Studio production.
    Introducing: The Lucky Die

    12/01/2025 | 2h 26 mins.
    Check out our other show from Blighthouse Studio - The Lucky Die - a D&D actual play podcast that focuses on four heavily flawed characters as they try to stop the apocalypse, and make right the wrongs in their own lives.

    Find The Lucky Die here:

    https://open.spotify.com/show/6sXSZgUx7R132P3grFtPtf

    Support Counterbalance, The Lucky Die and our other shows by checking out our Patreon for ad free and early access - https://www.patreon.com/Blighthouse

    Balance gets ready for a firework show, Zaltanna has to make a big decision while mourning a loss, and Rhal goes sailing away. How has each prisoners past made them who they are today? I guess we are about to find out...
About Counterbalance

Counterbalance is a High Fantasy Audio Drama. A hole has been torn into the weave that creates magic, allowing spirits that threaten the wellbeing of mortals to manifest. Counterbalance is about the journey of three people attempting to fix the hole, while trying to find out who caused it to rip in the first place.
