Aisanuka – 1st day of Kukolon’kos, 5th year of the Vær, 101st Generation
Raka, Lyn and Malaki find themselves in a dark place they don’t remember entering. In search of an exit they ponder - is it really such a great idea to follow your own echoes?
Find the Transcript here.
Counterbalance is an immersive high fantasy audiodrama and is a production of the Blighthouse Studio. Find more content from the Counterbalance world at Trilunis.com
Cast
Raka - Kessir Riliniki
Lyn - Carollyn Monterola-Koezle
Malaki - Eyþór Viðarsson
Echo - Peter J Lewis
Yosha - Hem Brewster (The Lucky Die)
---
You can help support the show and get ad free episodes on Patreon at http://www.Patreon.com/blighthouse
Check out our Teepublic store to get your Counterbalance Merch: https://www.teepublic.com/stores/blight-house?ref_id=27307
Find us
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://trilunis.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TriLunis
Discord: https://discord.gg/vtgnVAZY44
This is a Blighthouse Studio production.
Find and support our sponsors at: fableandfolly.com/partners
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices