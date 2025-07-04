Open app
The Zero Hour
The Zero Hour

Fiction
The Zero Hour
  • Zero Hour 74-07-26 (130) The Holdout
    A new episodeSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/the-zero-hour/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    24:36
  • Zero Hour 74-07-25 (129) Smoke Screen
    A new episodeSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/the-zero-hour/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    24:08
  • Zero Hour 74-07-24 (128) Chicago John And The Glitter People
    A new episodeSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/the-zero-hour/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    24:12
  • Zero Hour 74-07-23 (127) Carnival Of Menace
    A new episodeSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/the-zero-hour/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    23:03
  • Zero Hour 74-07-22 (126) The Corpse Takes A Stand
    A new episodeSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/the-zero-hour/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
About The Zero Hour

The Zero Hour (aka Hollywood Radio Theater) was a 1973–74 American radio drama anthology series hosted by Rod Serling. With tales of mystery, adventure and suspense, the program was broadcast for two seasons. Some of the scripts were written by Serling. Originally placed into syndication on September 3, 1973, the series was picked up by the Mutual Broadcasting System in December of that year. The original format featured five-part dramas broadcast Monday through Friday with the story coming to a conclusion on Friday. Including commercials, each part was approximately 30 minutes long. Mutual affiliates could broadcast the series in any time slot that they wished. In 1974, still airing five days a week, the program changed to a full story in a single 30-minute installment with the same actor starring throughout the week in all five programs
