He Refuses to Talk to Any Women at Work

Inside a towering corporate headquarters, where glass walls gleam like mirrors and every whispered secret bounces down long marble corridors, a storm is quietly unfolding. The company looks orderly from the outside — polished surfaces, immaculate suits, and calm professionalism — but beneath the surface lies a tangled web of affairs, betrayal, corruption, and the kind of moral rot that destroys reputations. At the center of the scandal is Evan Carter, a respected financial executive known for his sharp instincts, quiet demeanor, and flawless record. But overnight, his behavior shifts. He suddenly refuses to speak to any woman in the office. He avoids eye contact, reroutes tasks through male staff, and even walks out of meetings when women raise questions. To his coworkers, the change is shocking. To the executives, it’s dangerous. And to Rachel Marquez, the firm’s lead auditor, it’s personal. Rachel is sharp, driven, and unafraid to push for the truth. She senses that Evan’s strange behavior is not misogyny but fear — fear of exposure. Publicly, their tension looks like a workplace feud. Privately, their shared past whispers between them like smoke: a brief forbidden affair, a broken promise, and the memory of a single mistake that never died. As Rachel digs into an internal audit, she uncovers inconsistencies: hidden transactions, falsified reports, and a shadow financial trail worth millions. Every clue points toward Evan. But is he the mastermind — or is he being framed? Late one night, the two finally confront each other in a dim, empty office. The tension is sharp. Their history, their resentment, their unfinished emotions collide with the truth they’ve both avoided. On the desk between them lies the file that could destroy both of their careers. What begins as a personal conflict spirals into a high-stakes race across boardrooms, server rooms, secret meetings, and confidential records. Their reputations, their safety, and their futures hang in the balance. And the deeper they go, the more they realize the scandal reaches far beyond an affair — into embezzlement, power abuse, and a conspiracy with consequences they never imagined. In this audiobook, the corporate world becomes a battlefield, and the line between loyalty and survival grows thinner with each revelation.