Kalena Webb Women of the Wild West Horse Show May 24-26
In this episode I sit down with Kalena Webb, founder of Women of the Wild West Horse Show. She discusses how the Sale came about as well as the events that are involved with it today. This is an ALL WOMEN event, so grab your girlfriends and come to Gooding, Idaho to see some high-quality horses consigned by women!
Breakaway roping: Saturday, May 24
$25,000 added Barrel Race: Sunday, May 25
Horse Sale: Monday, May 26
Vendor booths throughout the weekend.
Stop by and see our Solid in the Saddle Trailer where you can get a massage, riding analysis, or run review with exercises to help you where you need it.
I'll also be there with the wonderful Montana Made Meats & Tallow! Check them out here: https://montanamademeats.com/
This episode is brought to you by Ride Strong 101: Unstable to Unshakeable in 8 Weeks. Transform your riding from nervous, timid, and weak to strong, confident, and enjoy your horse once again. Sign up today and get personalized help weekly from Dr. Aleisha. Join here: Ride Strong 101
--------
20:44
Ep 15. Whitley Sharp: Forging a Path for Dreams to Come True with Hard work, Hustle, Manifestation
In this episode I dive DEEP with Whitley Sharp into all things success-related. Both Whitley and I strongly believe that there is always a way to make your dreams come true and this episode is a peek through the keyhole of how to make that happen.
She shares the experiences, work, time, and strategies she has used to get where she is today. Whitley is an extremely hard worker and she is getting to reap the fruits of her labor now after years of hustling and never giving up. She offers valuable nuggets of wisdom for riders who aren't currently where they want to be in terms of horsepower.
I'll be listening to this episode for years to come and I hope you enjoy it just as much as I did!
This episode is brought to you by our course for competitors, COMPETE. You can sign up at www.solidinthesaddle.com/compete .
If you enjoy this episode, please leave a review and subscribe to hear more episodes!
--------
1:15:53
Ep 13 Diana Morris: From Competing at the Women's National Finals to the Calgary Stampede
In this episode I get a chance to sit down and hear Diana Morris's story of competing on many different horses over the years before barrel racing before the "D" system was in place. Diana shares her extensive background in rodeo and on a fun side note she discusses the TV Show "1923" being filmed at her ranch.
Recently Diana has focused on physical fitness with Solid in the Saddle programs to improve her riding, knee pain, and back strength. She ends the episode by sharing a solid tip about the mental side of having success in the arena.
This episode is brought to you by Six Weeks to Solid in the Saddle, our introductory course for riders looking to gain core, back, and leg strength to feel strong and confident on their horses. Learn more at www.solidinthesaddle.com/six.
--------
46:24
How a Diverse Riding Background Shaped Melanie South
In this episode I chat with Melanie South who is an accomplished horsewoman, Equine Instructor at the University of Montana Western, and a previous riding instructor at the Natural Horsemanship program offered through UMW. She credits her success in the equine world with getting to ride a variety of horses from an early age and learning how to train and season a difficult horse.
Melanie shares her story as well as how strength training helped her return to riding after she had her daughter. Melanie completed "6 Weeks to Solid in the Saddle" and returned to riding with unexpected ease after hearing about the postpartum changes in riding from friends who had had kids.
This episode is brought to you by "Getting Back in the Saddle After Baby" which was created after I had my own son for this very reason! You can learn more here: Getting Back in the Saddle After Baby
Enjoy!
Dr. Aleisha
--------
1:00:49
Ep 12 Tayla & Deena Moeykens on Building Confidence, Mental Toughening, and Staying Focused/Present at the Top
In this episode I get to chat with one of the best barrel racers in the country, Tayla Moeykens, and her mom Deena Moeykens.
In September Tayla had the horse world of Montana on the edge of our seats while she battled the bubble to the NFR, finishing 16th in the world in the WPRA barrel racing. Currently she's sitting 8th!
Here's a list of her recent accomplishments: ❖ 2023 Montana Circuit Finals Average and Year End Champion, qualifying for the NFR Open❖ 2024 Big Sky Region Barrel Racing Champion❖ 2024 Reserve Women’s All-Around Champion❖ 2024 Reserve College National Champion Barrel Racer❖ 2024 Montana Circuit Finals Qualifier❖ 2024 Pro Rodeo Season – Ended 16th in the World Standing for the WPRA
Tune in to hear from Tayla and her mom Deena as they discuss mental toughening in barrel racing and rodeo, the important of using a step-wise approach to building confidence, Tayla's solid foundation, and the amazing horses that have gotten her where she is today.
Deena and Tayla are incredible riders and trainers and even better people. I can't wait for you guys to get to hear from them!
If you enjoyed this episode, please leave a rating or review for us!
Link to a FREE core strengthening workout for riders: www.solidinthesaddle.com/core
Link to Solid in the Saddle: COMPETE https://www.solidinthesaddle.com/pl/2148395280
Are you a horseback rider striving to feel confident, strong, and in control in the saddle? Look no further! Solid in the Saddle is the go-to podcast for women riders who want to elevate their riding skills, improve their wellness, and rediscover their passion for horses.
Hosted by a Doctor of Physical Therapy and professional barrel racer who knows firsthand the challenges of overcoming injury and rebuilding strength, this podcast is packed with practical advice, expert interviews, and the latest research tailored specifically for horseback riders.
Each episode dives into essential topics like:
Strength Training for Riders – Exercises designed to help you stay balanced and secure in the saddle.
Nutrition and Wellness – Simple strategies to fuel your body for riding success.
Stress Management and Nervous System Regulation – Learn how to stay calm and focused, even in high-pressure situations.
Competition Mindset – Unlock the mental edge to perform your best in and out of the arena.
Whether you're barrel racing for gold or trail riding with friends, this podcast will inspire you to take charge of your health, build unshakable confidence, and become the rider you’ve always dreamed of being.
💪 Subscribe today to make sure you don’t miss an episode. Ready to take the reins? Visit our website for resources and programs designed to help YOU become Solid in the Saddle!